Exxon Mobil: Dividend Coverage Even Worse Than During The 2015-2016 Oil Price Crash

Thankfully, XOM's strong financial position will ensure they can maintain their current dividend payments; however, they are much more vulnerable to plunging commodity prices than last time.

Given their very low dividend coverage and clouded long-term outlook for oil and gas demand, it is not surprising that the market is becoming concerned regarding their sustainability.

This year has seen it become common for Exxon Mobil's shares to trade with a dividend yield of approximately 5%, which has not been seen since the mid 1990s.

Introduction

Lately it has become quite common for the shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) to trade with a dividend yield of approximately 5%, a level that has not been seen since the mid 1990s. This raises questions of whether the market is getting increasingly concerned with the sustainability of their current dividend payments, especially in light of the company's current large capital expenditure program. Whilst it may seem borderline crazy to even question the safety of their dividend since they have always at least maintained their payments since World War II, investors should avoid falling into a mindset of "it'll be right" as times can always change.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from "earnings". The graph included below summarizes XOM's cash flows from the last four years:

Even though oil and gas prices have been rather soft during the first nine months of 2019, they still remain higher than during 2016; however, their dividend coverage is still even lower at 34.63% versus 42.09% respectively. This stems from their large capital expenditure program that aims to cease the company's previously declining production and reignite their growth. Whilst pursuing this strategy may ultimately prove fruitful in the long-term, depending on future oil and gas prices, it nonetheless leaves their situation more vulnerable in the short- to medium-term.

Interestingly this situation does not simply stem from working capital changes; in fact, if these are adjusted, the situation looks even worse. During the first nine months of 2019, Exxon had a $2.564b draw from working capital, whereas during 2016, they had a $1.392b build in working capital. If these are neutralized, their dividend coverage for 2016 would improve to 53.27%, whilst for the first nine months of 2019, it would worsen to only 11.18%.

Whilst the future direction of oil and gas prices will drive their future dividend coverage, it remains concerning that the current coverage is very low, as given the mounting global economic risks, commodity prices could nosedive suddenly. Given this situation and the clouded future over long-term demand for oil and gas, it is quite easy to see why shares are now trading with a considerably higher dividend yield than was normal for the last two decades.

Financial Position

Since their dividend coverage is under pressure from the large capital expenditure program, the company's financial position will be instrumental in ensuring their current dividend payments can be maintained. The two graphs included below summarize the financial position from the last three years:

Thankfully, overall, their financial position is still very strong and thus they can continue funding their current dividend payments through debt for quite a number of years provided oil and gas prices avoid any large plunges. Whilst the current ratio of 0.78 is definitely on the low side of acceptable, given their high credit rating and relatively modest leverage, there is no reason for concern, as they would be capable of accessing funding easily in all realistic economic conditions.

If oil and gas prices were to plunge, Exxon's free cash flow would quickly turn negative and combined with their almost $14b of annual dividend payments would see their net debt rising rapidly. Given their performance during the 2015-2016 oil price crash, it is not difficult to imagine in this situation the total cash burn could reach as high as $20b per year. Presently the gearing ratio is a modest 17.49%; however, if this were to rise to approximately 30%, it would begin pressuring the company's ability to continue funding their dividend payments through debt. If the aforementioned situation were to eventuate, then it would only take approximately two years for this point to be reached.

Conclusion

Given the sheer volume of debt they are likely to continue accumulating to either fund the dividend payments or their large capital expenditure program, depending on how they are viewed, they are betting heavily on a strong future for oil and gas prices. Although their current financial position is still very strong and thus by extension, their dividend payments remain safe, this should still be monitored closely and considered by current and prospective shareholders. After all, even companies with excellent track records can eventually break, such as General Electric (GE).

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Exxon Mobil's 2018 10-K and Q3 2019 10-Q SEC filings; all calculated figures were performed by the author.

