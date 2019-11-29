Iteris, Inc. Has A Lot Of Potential

Source: iteris.com

Investing in Iteris depends on one’s view about the future of “smart cities”. A future in which cars talk to each other and everything is connected to the internet, constantly sharing data to make cities safer and organized.

We believe the future of autonomous vehicles is approaching but it would be impossible to time exactly when it will occur. Iteris will be at the forefront of the change, however. This micro-cap company has been expanding in key markets such as California, Florida and Texas.

The company has no debt and plenty of cash to sustain operations in the mid to short term (3 – 5 years), enough to make them profitable at current growth rates due to their high degree of operating leverage.

Iteris is a company going through an inflection point. Investors looking at a potential investment in Iteris should see it as a call option with high probabilities for the investment thesis to play out. We therefore recommend investors to think about position sizing as this is a speculative investment.

Business Overview

Iteris (ITI) operates in two emerging growth markets: Smart transportation and Digital Agriculture.

The smart transportation is divided into two revenue generating segments which includes roadway sensors and transportation systems. In simple terms, the transportation system segment helps in optimizing traffic flow through data analytics with the help from the deployment of their traffic sensors. Management estimates the total addressable market (TAM) for smart transportation to be $5B, a tiny fraction of the $600B total global transportation market. Iteris revenue under the smart transportation segment was about $93M

The digital agriculture segment is focused on the optimization of farming procedures, from irrigation to harvest and field readiness. They provide this field optimization through a platform they call ClearAg. The company estimates a TAM for ClearAg of around $1.7B. The digital agriculture segment is a small portion of total revenues and is not profitable on an operating segment basis.

Since smart transportation is the growth driver of the company, we are going to focus on that segment.

What problem is Iteris trying to solve?

As communities grow, so does traffic and traffic accidents. Intersections are the main place where accidents occur. According to management, there are 1.2M intersections. Of the 1.2M intersections, only 400K are signalized and about 200K have what they call intelligent detection.

The Iteris solution provides data collection and analytics where they have deployed sensors in intersections. There is a lot of data to be collected, which includes the number of vehicles, pedestrians, bikes, scooters and other forms of transportation crossing such intersections.

Currently most intersections that have detection capability are not connected to anything, meaning that data gets lost. Iteris through its VantageLive! product is helping agencies to collect that data and send it to the cloud, where they do the analysis.

How is the data use?

Iteris has a short-term and long-term goal with the use of the data collected. On the short-term goal, they use this data to prevent accidents by analyzing the speed at which cars travel when crossing an intersection. There is an area called the dilemma zone, in which a car is nearing the intersection and sees the light turning yellow. From there the driver would either accelerate to beat the light or slow down. Iteris software would analyze the speed of the car and if it sees the car travelling at a high speed before crossing the intersection, it would optimize the timing of the light to stay on yellow seconds longer so as to avoid any red light crossing while at the same time keeping a red light at the opposing position. They are also using this data to help with the flow of traffic during rush hours.

Iteris is also introducing a service called intersection-as-a-service, in which an agency would outsource traffic management to Iteris, with the ability of Iteris to manage those intersections remotely.

Regarding their long-term goal, Iteris vision is to be the link that connects autonomous vehicles to infrastructures.

A problem to solve with autonomous vehicles is in their behavior during an intersection. Iteris' advantage is that they already have presence in infrastructures such as traffic lights and are collecting and analyzing data in real time. It then makes sense if agencies give Iteris control over the management of those intersections, becoming the single point of contact between vehicle and infrastructure.

This is where the growth story of Iteris comes together. The company is transitioning into a data analytics company with a recurring revenue model. And as you may know, SaaS companies can fetch high market multiples.

Why Iteris?

The presence of Iteris in the marketplace is increasing. This can be observed by recent contract wins with major cities willing to implement their data analytics to improve the flow of traffic and congestion.

Recent contracts include the following:

New Texas DOT contract for smart transportation and traffic engineering services.

Two new contracts with the city of Modesto to improve traffic signal synchronization.

A $2.95M contract from the Federal Highway Administration for continued development and support of intelligent transportation systems.

A $1M contract to updated Florida’s Intelligent transportation system.

A data-analytics pilot to reduce traffic congestion in Minnesota

There is clear momentum behind Iteris to provide solutions to the field of intelligent transportation systems.

A recent partnership with Cisco Systems is also an important step to demonstrate that Iteris is becoming a key player in the development of smart cities. This new partnership with Cisco would allow Iteris to integrate Cisco hardware and software into their transportation solutions.

The company is also working pilot programs with two major companies such as GM and SiriusXM:

We also have the ability with this technology to send alerts and contextual data to connected and automated vehicles. We have 2 pilots going on in Michigan right now where we're doing that with General Motors in one case and with any SiriusXM-equipped vehicles in another case. - B.F Riley Investor Conference

The strength of Iteris also comes from the deep relationships they have with different agencies. In their last investor presentation, the company acknowledges relationships with 50 DOT’s (Department of Transportation), 1,000+ counties and 10,000 municipalities.

Competition in this space is very fragmented. A close competitor providing similar services to Iteris is Image Sensing Systems (ISNS). However, ISNS is still a very small company with a market cap of $25M with TTM revenues of $14.9M as compared to a current run rate of about $100M for Iteris. We see ISNS as a weak competitor due to the high market share of Iteris roadway sensors, which has 150,000 thousand sensors deployed in a market of around 300,000 traffic lights in the US.

Valuation

Valuing Iteris is a difficult task because the company is operating in markets that are in very early stages of development.

The company is doing $100M in revenues with 20% of those, being software related:

So today, let's say, of the $100-ish million runway -- run rate, about 20% of that or $20 million is software-related revenue. About $15 million of that is truly SaaS. Another $5 million of that is more in a hosted model, just for full disclosure. But still, you could look at it today and say about 20% of the total enterprise revenue is coming from software. – B.F Riley Investor Conference

They are expecting revenue growth of 13% with software revenue growing at a faster rate, which would increase as a proportion to total revenues, improving segment margins.

That guidance ties nicely with analyst’s estimates which sees the company generating $20M in operating profit by FY 2022:

We can use estimates of future profitability to get an idea about the present value of a normalized FCF. By normalized, we mean the scenario in which the company can achieve enough scale to have a business model working at full speed.

Below is our back-of-the-envelope valuation for Iteris:

Using a FCF multiple of 15x, we get a price per share of $6.05. At the time of this writing, Iteris was selling for $5.14 per share. We see the shares slightly undervalued with a possible 18% return.

Risks

The biggest risk to Iteris comes from their reliance on government contracts. Delays in project funding or budget cuts would have a deep impact on Iteris revenues. Under such scenario, the company might fund any cash burn with an equity raise, affecting share price.

Conclusion

There are lots of tailwinds brewing in favor of Iteris. The lack of debt in Iteris balance sheet provides a solid foundation to patient investors by eliminating any financial risk and their high levels of cash should give enough time to the company as they achieve profitability.

The development of “smart cities” is key to an investment in Iteris. The timing of such development is difficult if not impossible to predict, which is why we recommend investors to think carefully about position sizing. This could be a high reward investment with lots of volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.