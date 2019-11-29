Iovance Biotherapeutics: Solving The Solid Tumors Conundrum

Both programs are expected to be filed with FDA by the end of 2020 with high likelihood of receiving accelerated approval by 2021.

Introduction

I have covered companies developing immunotherapy treatments, with a focus on T cell therapies. While I have no doubt T cell therapies will be the next pillar in cancer treatments, current generation of therapies are plagued with various limitations. For example, approved CAR Ts such as Kymriah from Novartis (NVS) and Yescarta from Gilead Sciences (GILD) have had limited commercial success since their launch.

This is because such treatments are autologous and are derived from the patient's own T cells, which make it highly personalized, and hard to manufacture which drive up costs. To circumvent this, there are companies working on allogeneic platform which uses healthy donor T cells and manufacturing can be scaled up, driving down costs. Companies such as Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) are working on such platform and its lead program, tab-cel, is undergoing pivotal trial programs and is expected to be filed for approval with the US FDA by the second half of 2020.

Despite this, most T cell therapies are still limited to treating hematological malignancies. There is a high unmet clinical need in solid tumors, which make up 90% of all cancer cases. The exception is Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), which has shown compelling results in solid tumors and is running 2 pivotal trials for melanoma and cervical cancer. In this article, I review Iovance's technology, clinical pipeline and prospects and recommend an extremely bullish rating on the company.

Technology Platform

Iovance's technology platform utilizes tumor infiltrating lymphocytes ("TIL"), which are special immune cells with the capacity to recognize and attack the tumor traffic to, and infiltrate into the tumor. However, the anti-tumor effect of TIL is short-lived as cancer cells can adapt and employ mechanisms to evade detection by TIL.

Iovance's TIL technology is designed to overcome this. First, TILs are isolated from a patient's tumor tissue and cultured with interleukin-2 ("IL-2") in vitro. The expanded TILs are then infused into the patient, which then re-filtrate the tumor and kill cancer cells. A simplified process of Iovance's TIL technology is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Iovance's TIL technology (Source)

The advantage of TIL is that it can be used to treat solid tumors, as compared to other T cell therapies. Solid tumors are hard to treat as they are heterogeneous, and many genes are mutated. In addition, it is not clear which mutations are critical and tumors can adapt and find a way to evade treatments that target a single mutation. TILs can overcome this as they are polyclonal and capable of targeting multiple tumor antigens on cancer cells. The advantages of TIL in solid tumors are further illustrated in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Advantages of TIL in Solid Tumors (Source)

Iovance's TIL technology is licensed from Dr. Steven Rosenberg, chief of surgery at the National Cancer Institute ("NCI"). Iovance has managed to improve on the first generation of manufacturing of TIL, which takes up to 5-6 weeks. The new manufacturing process ("Gen 2") brings the process time down to 22 days. The Gen 2 process is currently used for Iovance's current trials and will be used for product registration, although the company is continually developing new manufacturing processes. To prepare for future commercialization efforts, Iovance has also invested in a commercial manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, which is expected to commence production in 2022.

Clinical Programs

Iovance is currently running two pivotal trials, Lifileucel for melanoma and LN-145 for cervical cancer. Both programs have shown excellent clinical results and are expected to be filed for approval with the FDA before the end of 2020.

Figure 3: Market Opportunity for Melanoma (Source)

Metastatic is a common type of skin cancer, with 282,000 diagnoses and 62,000 deaths worldwide yearly. In the US alone, 91,000 cases are diagnosed, and 9,000 deaths occur yearly. Lifileucel is being evaluated in a 4-cohort phase 2 trial, C-144-01, for metastatic melanoma patients. Cohort 1 utilized the NCI's old manufacturing process while Cohort 2 used the Gen 2 process. Cohort 3 is a retreatment cohort and Cohort 4 is used for the pivotal trial. The 1st patient for Cohort 4 was treated in March 2019 and the enrollment of the cohort is expected to be completed by March 2020. Iovance is expected to submit a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the FDA for Lifileucel by the end of 2020. Results of cohort 2 showed that out of 66 heavily pre-treated patients (average 3.3 mean prior therapies), the objective response rate ("ORR") was 36.4% and complete response rate ("CR") was 3%. Median Duration of Response ("DOR") has also not been reached, which means that patients are still responding to the treatment. By comparison, Merck's (MRK) blockbuster PD-1, Keytruda, was approved in 2014 for melanoma with 24% ORR and 1% CR in a less heavily treated population.

Figure 4: Market Opportunity for Cervical Cancer (Source)

Separately, LN-145 is being evaluated in a phase 2 pivotal trial, C-145-04, for treatment of patients with recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer who have failed one prior therapy. Worldwide, cervical cancer affects 511,000 patients and 247,000 deaths occur yearly. At the 55th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Iovance reported encouraging results for the C-145-04. Out of a population of 27 heavily pre-treated patients (mean of 2.4 prior lines of therapy), 44% ORR and 11% CR rate were achieved with median DOR not yet reached. To put things into context, Keytruda was approved based on accelerated review for cervical cancer with 14.7% ORR and 2.6% CR rate, in a study with 98 patients. The FDA has since acknowledged that Iovance's Phase 2 study may be used for registration and Iovance plans to increase the cohort size of the trial to 75 and enrollment is expected to be completed by the middle of 2020 with a BLA submission to the FDA expected by the end of 2020.

In addition, Iovance is also evaluating TIL in several more indications and earlier lines of treatment. C-145-03 is a phase 2 trial evaluating safety and efficacy of LN-145 for the treatment of patients with recurrent metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. IOV-COM-202 is a phase 2, multicenter trial made up of 4 cohorts. Cohort 1 is evaluating Lifileucel in combination with Keytruda for Melanoma while cohort 2 is evaluating LN-145 in combination with Keytruda for Head & Neck cancer. Cohort 3 and 4 are evaluating LN-145 in combination with Keytruda and LN-145 respectively for non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC").

Beyond solid tumors, Iovance is also developing Peripheral Blood Lymphocytes ("PBL") therapy for hematological malignancies. Iovance recently announced that an Investigational New Drug ("IND") application was accepted by the FDA to conduct trial with IOV-CLL-01 for patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia ("CLL").

Lastly, Iovance is also partnering with MD Anderson Cancer Center ("MDACC") to conduct 2 phase 2 trials. NCT03449108 is evaluating LN-145 manufactured using the Gen 2 process in patients with soft tissue sarcoma, osteosarcoma and platinum resistant ovarian cancer. The second trial, NCT03610490, is using TILs manufactured by MDACC.

Iovance's clinical pipeline is summarized in Figure 5 as below:

Figure 5: Iovance's Clinical Pipeline (Source)

Extremely Bullish Prospects

Given the encouraging clinical data shown in Lifileucel for melanoma and LN-145 for cervical cancer, I fully expect that both drugs have a very strong chance of gaining approval by the FDA. The company has also issued guidance that enrollment for C-144-01 and C-145-04 will be completed by end of March and middle of 2020 respectively.

Lifileucel has received FDA's Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy ("RMAT") designation in melanoma and similarly, LN-145 has received Fast Track, Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designation in Cervical Cancer. With that, both programs should be approved under accelerated review and be in the market by 2021, making it likely the first cell therapy programs for solid tumors.

Besides both pivotal trials, Iovance is also making strides in moving to other cancer indications. As shown in the earlier section, they are continually building up their clinical pipeline. Figure 6 is an overview of the progress that Iovance has made in recent years.

Figure 6: Iovance Key Milestones and Progress (Source)

Beyond expanding into other indications, there is also great potential for their TIL therapy to be used in earlier line of treatment, given that 90% of cancer cases are solid tumors. Figure 7 illustrates the market potential in solid tumors.

Figure 7: Market Potential in Solid Tumors (Source)

As Iovance prepares for the transition from a clinical stage company to a commercial company, they have also invested in their manufacturing capabilities. This is important, given the well cited struggles of Novartis in manufacturing Kymriah. Gen 2 process has a turnaround time of 22 days, and the company is actively looking to improve on the process whenever possible. The new manufacturing facility will also add scale as their product gets commercialized and should bring down the cost of goods for manufacturing.

Finally, the company's financials are in good health. As of 30 September 2019, cash and equivalents on hand were US$367.3M. Management has forecasted that the year-end balance should be between US$310M and US$320M, compared to US$468.5M as of 31 December 2018. Even with increased R&D and clinical trial costs, Iovance should have enough cash runway into 2021.

Risks

While I am bullish on Iovance, investors should do their due diligence and understand the risks in investing in clinical stage biotechnology companies. Such risks include clinical trial failure - despite their impressive clinical data, there are no guarantee of approvals by the FDA for Iovance's TIL programs.

Even in the event of approval, commercial success may be hard to come by. Both Kymriah and Yescarta have underperformed their sales estimates to date. While Iovance's TIL treatments are not priced yet, high cost of treatment may attract criticism from governments and limit accessibility to patients. For example, bluebird bio (BLUE) was heavily criticized for pricing their gene therapy, Zynteglo, at US$1.8M.

As Iovance lacks the resource or balance sheet to compete with big pharmaceutical giants, they may be subjected to a buyout. While such a buyout will reward investors, there is increased scrutiny recently in the Biotechnology M&A space. For example, Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) acquisition of Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) has been delayed multiple times, due to anti-trust concerns by regulators.

Conclusion

Iovance's TIL technology has shown excellent efficacy in solid tumors, with 2 pivotal trials ongoing for melanoma and cervical cancer and on schedule to complete by end of 2020. With accelerated review, Iovance should have the 1st approved cell therapy treatment for solid tumors by 2021.

Using Keytruda's commercial success in the oncology space as a reference point, I believe Iovance's treatment will have a sizable market potential. Iovance can pursue the option of licensing their program to a pharmaceutical giant to leverage on their commercial network. Alternatively, Iovance may be subject to a buyout as seen in recent cell therapy deals such as Juno Therapeutics and Kite Pharma. Either way, both models of commercialization should bring plenty of joy to investors in Iovance.

Investors should do their own due diligence and understand the risks of investing in clinical stage biotechnology companies. For investors who wish to invest in immunotherapy, they can also consider the CNCR ETF which offers a diversified portfolio in the field with reduced risks.

