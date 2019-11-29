Coca-Cola Consolidated: On Its Way Down

I believe COKE still has a long way to drop and we could see the stock fall by another 50% in 2020.

The company is indebted and has no immediate plans to increase growth, while profitability is decreasing.

COKE looks like a classic example of an overvalued company with a high P/B and low ROE.

Thesis Summary

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE), is currently trading at incredibly high valuation ratios despite showing slowing growth and lower profitability. There are a few reasons for this and in this article, I will try and explain this overvaluation and reach a target price more in line with the intrinsic value of the company.

Company Overview

COKE, while being an independent entity, can be seen as a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company (KO), which owns a substantial majority of the firm. However, COKE is not involved in the production of Coke, it is only involved in the bottling and distribution of non-alcoholic beverages, but mostly Coke. COKE is the largest one of many distribution partners that work with The Coca-cola company.

The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola Bottling Co, changing its name in January 2019 and leading many investors to confuse COKE with KO. This confusion can be seen as one of the contributing factors to COKE’s lofty valuation.

Since its “rebranding” in January Coca-cola Consolidated enjoyed a massive price rally which took the stock from ~$170 to nearly $400 in May. Since then the stock has steadily fallen to a price today of $272.

Why I think COKE is overvalued

While it is very plausible that, indeed, as pointed out by fellow SA author Pedro de Noronha, some (amateur) investors have confused COKE with KO, leading to the price appreciation, we can also build a much more solid argument as to why COKE is not worth $400 or even $272.

Lower profitability:

Unlike the actual CocaCola Company, CocaCola Consolidated is not a name that can command high margins. While some analysts have pointed to what looks like a reasonable 34% gross profit margin, COKE has consistently turned negative profits. In terms of Net Income margins, we can see how the company doesn’t look quite as attractive.

Not only is the current profit margin essentially 0%, but we can see a downward trend over the last 10 years. This can be attributed largely to the increasing cost of sales, which grew at about 10% in 2017-18 and increasing downward price pressure. Keep in mind, most of COKE’s sales can be attributed to a few large retailers such as Walmart, which hold a lot of bargaining power.

Slowing growth:

Indeed, over the 2014-2018 period, COKE enjoyed outstanding growth, with revenues increasing from 1.7$ billion to over 4.6$. This was in great part due to expansions and acquisitions made by the company under a project named System Transformation.

However, without any further plans to increase production, we will likely see slower growth much more similar to what the last quarterly report has shown:

As we can see, the company’s sales quarter to a quarter has increased by a mere 5%. and again, keep in mind that profits margins are decreasing.

Bad Financial Health

It’s not that COKE has no plans to increase production, it’s also the fact that it is not a position to do so. The aforementioned System Transformation has left the company indebted, and it must restore its financial health before it pursues any more growth projects.

The company has amassed over 2.6 billion in liabilities. Interest payments as of the latest reports stand at $49.2 million, 1.03% of revenue. With a Financial Leverage (assets/equity) of 8.23x, the company faces a big potential downside without much upside.

Can COKE turn things around?

As mentioned above, there does not seem to be a clear Catalyst right now that could turn things around for the company. However, COKE is trying its best to face these challenges and management at the very least knows where the problem lies.

Paraphrasing from the companies latest quarterly statement, moving forward the company is prioritizing:

- The optimization of the distribution network and cost management.

- Producing strong cash-flows and reducing financial leverage.

- Revenue management, by which I understand trying to upwardly revise its pricing policy when and if possible.

Regarding the first point, it is understandable that after undergoing the aforementioned System Transformation operations have become more complex. In this regard, there might be some wiggle room to achieve synergies and reduce transportation costs.

The second point is quite self-explanatory. In this regard, while Net income has indeed been negative in 2018 and looking at TTM figures, COKE has vastly increased the size of its operations.

Again, if COKE can reduce its expenses and increase profitability, it would be in a great position.

Lastly, regarding revenue management, I don't believe unlikely that COKE will be able to increase its margins soon. As mentioned above, competition in this sector is cut-throat and the company does not have a lot to work with. Strategic alliances would help with this but there is no specific mention on the 10-Q.

Let's look at an incredibly positive scenario. Let's say COKE can improve on its current YoY growth of 4.48% and achieve a 5% growth rate. Then, let's also assume for argument's sake that Coke's all other costs remain frozen. That would leave us with:

Revenue=$5023.41

Net income: 240.1

EPS: 18.35

P/E= 15.275x

Even if COKE performed particularly well, at the current price the stock would be just about fairly valued, with similar companies like Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), which trades at a P/E (FWD) of 18.08x.

What COKE is worth right now

In reality, it is very unlikely that the scenario laid out above is achieved. COKE is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 26.83x, which seems ludicrous. Furthermore, it has a Price/Book value of 6.72x, compared to a CCEP which has a P/B of 3.26x.

I believe a fair valuation of COKE could be attained by applying a more sensible P/B ratio of around 3x, being generous. This would lead us to believe that COKE could still depreciate by at least 50% leaving us with a target price of around $185. Applying a still generous P/E of 20x, this would mean COKE would have to achieve EPS of just $9.25, which seems very unplausible.

Conclusion

COKE is a classic example of an overvalued company, proven by its higher than normal P/B and low ROE (-1.45%). At its current level of indebtedness, the company seems risky and doesn’t offer much potential upside due to slow growth and decreasing margins. Furthermore, let’s not forget, in terms of voting rights, the company is over 80% owned by one family and the interests of the company will likely come second to those of J Frank Harrison and The Coca-Cola Company.

