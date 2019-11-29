U.S. Housing Market Plowing Ahead - Neither Boom Nor Bust

The market is expanding nicely. No sign of a price or construction boom that might lead to a bust.

Thus a certain attention to what is happening out there is merited - we'd like to make sure we can't see that same pattern again.

We're worried about the U.S. housing market because of what happened last time - boom followed by bust.

U.S. housing market

Given what happened from 2003 to 2006, that massive boom followed by the inevitable bust that brought down Wall Street, we're all going to be interested in how the US housing market is doing. We'd also expect the Federal Reserve, among other authorities, to be interested in what is happening.

Any large boom in asset prices here we'd expect to be met with interest rate rises to cool them for all can indeed remember what happened last time. Any very large increase in construction, let alone a boom in pricing, we'd expect to be met with action to cool this part of the economy.

So, we've a macroeconomic reason to look at these numbers over and above our more normal interest in whether real estate looks like a good direct investment.

The information we're getting is that residential construction is expanding nicely, but in line with income and population growth. We're not seeing any early signs of one of those unsustainable booms. Thus we can safely assume, for the moment at least, that we're not going to have any Fed action to cool this particular market.

It also means that real estate itself, as either a personal purchase or as a rental investment, is looking reasonable enough. Such investments are always, but always, subject to the usual caveats about real estate. Namely, exactly what is being invested in and exactly where is it being invested in - location really, really matters in this sector.

Our look at these wider statistics can never tell us whether a specific building is a good investment. We can only divine whether the sector as a whole is not a bad one by using this method. Current best information is that the sector is just fine, thus decisions devolve down to the specific building.

NAHB housing market index

The National Association of Home Builders gives us a housing market index:

(Housing market index from NAHB)

It almost doesn't matter what exactly it is that is being measured there. We can see recovery from those 08/09 doldrums to the generally benign market conditions of the past four and five years.

As Moody's Analytics tells us:

Homebuilder sentiment inched down 1 basis point to 70 in November. Even so, the index remains well above the 50-point threshold that indicates healthy building conditions.

We've three separate pieces of information here. Firstly, we're not as we can see above in some ghastly boom that's going to lead to a crash. Secondly, given that we're not, we won't see Fed action to cool the boom. And thirdly, the construction sector itself is doing fine; it's a reasonable place to invest using the macroeconomic conditions as our guide. Exactly how or where we might invest depends upon those micro factors; whether we think of directly investing in a building or into a company or contractor who makes them.

Housing starts

NAHB also gives us numbers for housing starts:

(Housing starts from NAHB)

As we can see, we're up off those post-slump lows, but we're not in the middle of some frenzy either.

Census and housing

Census also gives us numbers for housing starts:

(Residential construction from Census)

Again, as we can see, we're not in any slump nor are we in the middle of some unsustainable boom.

As Moody's Analytics tells us:

Residential construction seems to have gotten its second wind after leveling out earlier this year. The increase in housing starts is likely a delayed effect from increased buyer confidence thanks to the steady decline in mortgage rates through September. More important, the construction industry seems to have decided that the low interest rate environment is here to stay for the medium term and that the Fed will not start to push up on interest rates again until global uncertainty diminishes.

Essentially, there's nothing wrong in this market; it's just rolling along nicely.

My view

There's an old story in the market that we only make the same mistake when the people who saw the last one have just retired. We can all go and make new mistakes of course, but the same ones only recur in generational time-spans.

The reason being of course that we're all looking out for the same mistakes to be made. If we do get a housing boom therefore, then the Fed is going to stamp on it hard given our recent experiences. There is no evidence of such a boom, therefore we need not fear the stamping.

The investor view

Here we're looking at the macroeconomics to see if there's some reason why we shouldn't invest in either real estate or the construction sector. As far as we can see, there isn't. Thus any investment decision is free of that macroeconomic worry about an engineered recession of substantial rise in interest rates to cool the real estate market. But, of course, we're still subject to the micro factors of location and any specifics about a particular building or corporation. Real estate investment is currently a matter of exactly which building and where, not of where the real estate market in general.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.