Workhorse Group Turns To Toxic Financing

Note: I have covered Workhorse Group (WKHS) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier article on the company.

Suffice to say, I was dead wrong on the direction of foundering electric vehicle developer and producer Workhorse Group's share price at the time of my last article on the company eight months ago.

Since then, the stock has rallied several hundred percent on investor excitement about the company's involvement with Lordstown Motors Corporation ("LMC"), a private company founded by former Workhorse CEO Steve Burns.

LMC recently acquired General Motors' (NYSE:GM) former Lordstown, Ohio plant for the purpose of manufacturing electric vehicles:

The move paves the way for LMC to begin production of the Endurance™ pickup truck, the industry's first all-electric pickup truck purpose-built for fleets starting in late 2020.

Three weeks ago, Workhorse entered into an intellectual property licensing agreement with LMC:

Under the terms of the IPLA, Workhorse is granting LMC a three-year exclusive license of certain intellectual property relating to the Company's W-15 electric pickup truck in exchange for an initial equity stake of 10% in LMC, which will be anti-dilutive for two years. Going forward, Workhorse is entitled to a license fee equal to 1% of the gross sales price of each LMC truck sold, up to the first 200,000 units. LMC has agreed to pre-pay a portion of the license fee in an amount equal to 1% of the aggregate debt and equity commitments LMC intends to raise. Once the pre-payment has been amortized over actual production, LMC will pay on a per unit shipped basis up to the 200,000 unit cap. Workhorse will receive an additional 4% commission on the gross sales price of trucks sold which fulfill the 6,000 pre-orders for the W-15 transferred from the Company to LMC.

At a stated price tag of $52,500 for the Endurance pickup truck, the potential proceeds to the company over time calculate as follows:

1% gross sales price license fee for the first 200,000 units:$105 million 4% commission on conversion of up to 6,000 W-15 pre-orders:$12.6 million

The pre-payment of "1% of the aggregate debt and equity commitments LMC intends to raise" would amount to $3 million based on the estimated $300 million required to purchase and retool the 6.2-million square-foot Lordstown facility.

In addition, Workhorse has been allocated a 10% stake in LMC which will be dilution-protected for two years.

Picture: Rendering of the Endurance Pickup Truck - Source: Company Website

Unfortunately, the company has made no visible progress towards executing on its stated $70 million backlog of electric delivery vans for package delivery giants United Parcel Service (UPS) and DHL (OTCPK:DPSGY) while the eagerly awaited award of a $6.3 billion U.S. Postal Service ("USPS") contract has recently been delayed into next year.

Photo: Workhorse / VT Hackney USPS Trial Prototype

That said, the USPS is reportedly now considering splitting assembly of the 186,000 next-generation daily mail trucks between several of the five teams competing for the contract which would be a somewhat surprising move given steep differences between the offerings:

Source: Trucks.com, Author's own work

Without a significant USPS contract award to Workhorse / VT Hackney, LMC appears unlikely to raise sufficient capital to execute on its business plan.

But for now, Workhorse will have to put its focus on delivering against its backlog of approximately 1,100 battery electric last mile delivery trucks, with the vast majority due to UPS. The company remains in the process of moving to its next-generation technology platform, the so-called "Workhorse C Family".

Despite a $25 million preferred equity raise in June and approximately $16 million of funds drawn under its credit facility with Marathon Asset Management ("Marathon facility"), the company warned of additional funding needs going into 2020 in its most recent 10-Q:

We believe our existing capital resources ($9.3 million of cash and cash equivalents at September 30, 2019) and our Marathon revolving credit facility will be sufficient to support our current and projected funding requirements through the end of 2019. (...) Our operations will require additional funding for the foreseeable future. Unless and until we are able to generate a sufficient amount of revenue and reduce our costs, we expect to finance future cash needs through public and/or private offerings of equity securities, debt financings and/or monetization of existing assets.

As of October 1, the Marathon facility has become subject to harsh covenants, so I wasn't exactly surprised to see the company coming up with a replacement last week:

CINCINNATI, November 22, 2019 – Workhorse Group Inc. (...) has entered into a financing agreement with a principal amount of $41.0 million with an institutional lender. The proceeds will be used for current working capital, repayment of the Company’s existing debt held by Marathon Asset Management, and other general corporate purposes. The financing will be in the form of a Senior Secured Convertible Note. This Note will rank senior to all debt and is convertible into common stock at $3.05 per share. The Note contains a 4.5% annualized coupon to be paid in quarterly installments beginning February 1, 2020 and maturing on November 1, 2022. Commencing April 1, 2020, the Note provides for monthly redemptions in cash or stock. In connection with the financing, the Company will deliver to the purchaser of the Note a warrant to purchase common stock (the "Warrant"). However, the Warrant may not be exercised by the investor upon issuance and is only exercisable to the extent the Note is redeemed at the Company’s option under certain circumstances. “This financing serves the dual purpose of providing us with greater flexibility in running our business as well as additional runway to execute on our near-term objective of delivering electric delivery vehicles at scale,” said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. “Additionally, while we now have the resources to deliver on our outstanding orders, we also have the freedom to pursue other strategic initiatives where we’ve already made significant investments. Our new lender is the right partner at the right time for this stage in our company’s development, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial working relationship.”

Unfortunately, a closer look reveals an ugly toxic financing transaction, providing a massive incentive for the investor to short the company's shares in advance of scheduled monthly redemption payments starting in March 2020.

But that's not all:

the notes were issued at a 5% discount thus lowering net proceeds by more than $2 million.

the company had to issue warrants to purchase up to 15.5 million shares of common stock to the investor. The warrants permit for cashless exercise at all times.

the company will be required to pay a 12% redemption premium.

redemption payments in common stock will have to be made at an least 10% discount to VWAP.

at least $2.5 million of the principal amount will have to be converted on or prior to February 1, 2020.

the agreement is not subject to a floor price.

the toxic convertible note contains a $8 million minimum liquidity covenant

Including the issuer discount, the annual interest rate calculates to more than 18%. The transaction has the potential to substantially dilute common shareholders over the next couple of quarters:

Source: Author's own work

To get an impression of the potential impact of floorless toxic financing transactions, investors should take a close look at FuelCell Energy (FCEL) which has been forced to issue tens of millions of shares to holders of toxic convertible preferred shares this year.

After deducting the $15.85 million repayment of the existing credit facilities and the $4 million increase in required minimum liquidity relative to the Marathon facility, the new $41 million toxic financing agreement provides only $19.1 million of incremental liquidity to the company.

Keep in mind, the company generated just $0.4 million in aggregate sales for the first three quarters of FY2019 resulting in negative free cash flow of $28 million. Given this issue, the incremental liquidity provided by the new toxic convertible note transaction appears insufficient to support the required working capital levels for a material increase in vehicle production.

Even with an anticipated $4 million in proceeds from the recent sale of the company's SureFly subsidiary, Workhorse will likely require additional financing in the second half of 2020.

Bottom Line:

Management's stated "right partner at the right time" has turned out to be an ordinary hedge fund providing an insufficient amount of incremental liquidity at truly ugly terms. The floorless toxic financing transaction has the potential to literally dilute existing equityholders into oblivion.

While a short position looks tempting at current levels, ongoing major headline risk should keep even speculative investors sidelined for the time being as a potential award by the USPS next year would almost certainly cause another, major rally in the company's shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.