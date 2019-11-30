LiveXLive Media Is Burning Through Cash As Fast As It Can Raise It

The lack of appetite to fund LIVX coupled with its constant need for cash puts it at great risk of eventually relying on death spiral financing. Avoid the stock.

In my previous article on LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX), I warned investors that holding the stock bears a lot of risk as the company demonstrated a great need to raise funds at low prices. Two quarterly results later and the situation has not improved amid growing liabilities and a burn rate that rivals the most recent capital raise. While the stock price has dropped since my last article, it has actually been buoyed by some good sounding news such as the company's partnership deal with Samsung. It remains to be seen if such a partnership will lead to positive cash flows for LIVX any time soon. But in the meantime, I believe that temporary news-related spikes should be used as selling opportunities for investors. Topline growth won't help if LIVX cannot finance at a decent price to support it.

Data by YCharts

User growth doesn't mask the high need for cash

In LIVX's fiscal Q2 2020 press release, the company highlighted the following:

Record revenue of $9.6 million, a 20% increase from Q2 2019.

Contribution (gross) margin increase from -$200,000 in the prior year to $1.1 million.

775,000 paid subscribers at the end of September, a 40% year-over-year growth rate.

An increasing number of livestreamed events held and total views.

Interestingly, the company also highlighted its $9.6 million capital raise and the fact that it increased its cash balance from $14.1 million to $16.1 million over the year. While trying to spin that off as a positive, what this really shows is that it already burned away much of the money it just raised in July with no end in sight. Review the income statement and operating cash flow for Q2 2020:

While revenue has grown and gross margin has become marginally positive, this has not had any impact on operating loss which is still around $10 million per quarter like it was last year. Operating cash outflow has only been $4.8 million for the first half of the year due to the fact that the company issued $6.4 million worth of shares for services and compensation and let its liabilities grow by $6.5 million.

LIVX struggles to raise cash at a good price

A focus on user growth and metrics like total views is not unusual for a growing social media company. The issue with LIVX is that it has been unable to raise the cash needed at a robust price in order to fund the years of heavy operating losses required to get it to critical mass.

LIVX's initial IPO was set to be for 7.7 million shares at a $12 to $14 share price, raising around $100 million. However, that was downsized to 5 million shares at a $4 share price, raising only $20 million. The $80 million variance really should have been a sign for the company to keep private as public demand for the IPO was well below initial expectations. But management may have forged ahead with the IPO because it didn't have a choice. While public market demand may have been weak, there may not have been any appetite to continue funding heavy losses by venture capital.

As long as a stock listing is in good standing with the exchange, there will be funding opportunities available. The problem is that it may not be on particularly good terms. LIVX's raise in July occurred at $2.10, which was below the 52-week low at the time and was at just over half of the company's already downsized $4.00 IPO. If management was that desperate to raise funds that it threw its shareholders under the bus at a fraction of the IPO price, it will do the same thing when the bank account once again gets too uncomfortably low.

Conclusion: avoid LIVX as it is at great risk of eventually relying on death spiral financing

The pace at which LIVX blows through funds coupled with the history of weak capital raises showing the lack of investment demand should be major red flags for investors to stay away. This deadly combination of a management team in need of a lot of cash and nowhere to find it will eventually lead to highly dilutive or death spiral financings. With $16 million in cash at the end of September and an operating loss of around $10 million per quarter, the next capital raise will be just around the corner.

My recommendation is to avoid this stock altogether and to sell any news-based pop that is more about name-dropping (partnership with Samsung) than about numbers and substance if an investor already owns it. Unfortunately, LIVX does not have any put options available and as a thinly traded microcap it presents too great of a risk of a temporary spike to open a large short position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.