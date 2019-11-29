My 20 Highest Rated Dividend Stocks, No. 12 Through No. 9

Safety of a prospective investment can place a company higher on the list than a company that has better prospects of capital gains.

Some Needed Commentary On My Rating System

During a one year hiatus from publishing on SA, I tested a rating system I developed. Upon my return to SA, I began incorporating my rating system with the evaluation of each stock. I was a bit surprised at the responses and received numerous requests to provide readers with a list of my higher ranking companies. As a consequence, I am now publishing the third in a series of five articles highlighting my top twenty highest ranked companies.

Although the results during the testing period appear very promising, readers should be aware that it is a work in progress. I am still tweaking it to improve my outcomes. At this point in time, I cannot rate REITs accurately, and companies with extremely high growth rates garner scores that would indicate the company is not a viable investment option. Otherwise, however, the rating system appears to point me to investments that have a higher likelihood of providing capital gains in the short and medium term. The results to date have prompted me to place an ever increasing reliance on the rating system for my own investments.

It is my goal to provide my rating system to readers as another tool in their assessment of a prospective investment. I by no means intend for the rating system to serve as a sort of final arbiter when determining if a company is a sound investment. I do believe the system has value in that it eliminates overvalued firms and/or companies with weak fundamentals, thereby allowing an investor a shortcut in the due diligence journey.

Although the impetus for my ratings lies in the numerical values my system provides, an assessment of a given company is in some respects subjective. For example, of the 180 dividend bearing companies I monitor, the 20 listed in my articles are those that I judge to be selling for the best valuations. That does not mean that the listed companies are superior in other respects to the other 160 names; however, a superior company selling at too high a price is not always a better investment when compared to a lesser company selling below fair value.

I will use Microsoft (MSFT) as an example: One could make a reasonable case that as a long-term investment MSFT is equal to or superior to many (perhaps all) of the companies listed. However, my rating system considers MSFT to be trading near fair value, whereas each of the companies rated in my top twenty score as undervalued. Therefore, MSFT is not included in the list.

Of the top twenty companies, 15 boast competitive moats. While a company's moat has no effect on my Valuation Score, it does play a significant role in the development of the Overall Score.

I rate four of the 20 companies as possessing superior management teams. Once again, my assessment of the management teams has no bearing on the Valuation Score, but it does increase a company's Overall Score.

The Overall Score of a company can dictate whether I view a prospective investment as a buy and hold opportunity or see the company as a short-term trade. While I generally invest with a buy and hold strategy, I dedicate approximately 10% of my funds to trades. Consequently, I may trade an undervalued company that does not meet certain criteria.

This can also mean that companies that are otherwise rock-solid prospects for DGI portfolios fail to land in my current top twenty due to valuations well above current fair value estimates.

Cerner (CERN) #12

Cerner is the dominant player in the US Healthcare IT industry. The company boasts a broad moat primarily due to high switching costs with certain intellectual property playing a lesser role. Although the company's growth is likely to slow, investors can expect a high degree of safety from an investment in CERN. Furthermore, software companies generate high FCF margins and tend to have relatively low capital expenses.

Valuation

As I compose this article CERN trades for $68.47.

Morningstar has a FV for the company at $78, CFRA values the shares at $68.52, and Argus has a target price of $76.

My rating system provides a Valuation Score of 29 and an Overall Score of 47. Although my system does not provide a dollar valuation, the score indicates the shares would be valued near the upper end of figures cited above.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) #11

Synchrony is a financial services company that provides a variety of credit products to retailers, manufacturers, healthcare service providers and other groups.

I contend that Synchrony's most recent quarter testifies to the company's resilient business model. Despite the loss of the Walmart (WMT) account, the firm posted earnings 76% higher YoY. The results were boosted by a $0.38 reserve release from the Walmart loss. Even so, Synchrony would have increased earnings by 34% without the one-time gain.

Synchrony is a GE spinoff. Therefore, the company's existence as a stand-alone entity has been short. Nevertheless, Synchrony more than doubled the dividend from 2016 to 2017 and raised the divvy another 29% the following year. The payout ratio is quite low, and the dividend coverage ratio is strong.

Headwinds

Synchrony's clientele includes companies like J. C. Penney (JCP). The firm's results are tied closely to the broader retail environment.

Valuation

As I type these words, SYF shares sell for $36.78.

I give SYF a Valuation Score of 29 and an Overall Score of 49. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has a FV of $34, CFRA of $42.98. Credit Suisse provides a target price of $47.

A valuation score of 29 indicates the company's fair value likely lies nearer the top of the valuations listed above.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) #10

Eaton provides electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power products.

Eaton boasts a narrow moat consisting largely of switching costs. Certain intangible assets also contribute to the moat, an example of which is the company's superior battery technology.

Eaton's electrical products, electrical systems and services, and aerospace segments boasted record operating margins and substantial YoY increases. These segments represent roughly 80% of the firm's earnings.

Headwinds

The company's acquisition of Cooper in 2012 resulted in weaker than anticipated results. Eaton's light vehicle segment is expected to suffer from decreased demand.

Valuation

As I compose this article, ETN shares sell for $89.92.

I give ETN a Valuation Score of 29 and an Overall Score of 49. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has a FV of $85, CFRA of $100.30, Argus provides a target price of $96 and Credit Suisse $94.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) # 9

Nucor manufactures steel and steel products.

In some respects, it is difficult for me to recommend this company due to the cutthroat nature of the steel industry. Nonetheless, my rating system marks the firm as undervalued and analysts tend to agree.

Nucor does not possess a moat; however, I believe Nucor possesses a sterling management team. For example, a few years back, the company purchased a small competitor. Within a year, production of the acquired assets increased 14% despite staff cuts and without substantial capital investment. Nucor's success is driven in large part by employee incentives.

The firm provides higher wages than competitors, but roughly 2/3 of employee compensation is tied to performance bonuses. Ten percent of operating profits are shared by all employees. Consequently, Nucor boasts a very low absentee rate among hourly workers and has few union employees.

Approximately three-fourths of global steel is produced by blast furnaces. Nucor operates mini mills which are more cost effective and eco-friendly.

The housing and construction sector are the largest consumers of steel and are providing a tailwind.

Headwinds

Competition from imported steel and global overcapacity provide stiff headwinds.

Valuation

As I compose these lines, NUE shares sell for $54.10.

I give NUE a Valuation Score of 25 and an Overall Score of 46. (My rating system is outlined below.) Morningstar has a FV of 46, CFRA of $63.88, Argus has a target price of $65 and credit Suisse of $61.

I will add that Nucor's dividend, while safe, suffers from anemic increases

My Perspective

I held a position in Nucor which I lost to a covered call. I have not conducted a full due diligence investigation of the other two names.

I will provide articles for most (perhaps all) of my top twenty stocks in the coming weeks. I recently sold a put for SYF with hopes of obtaining the shares at a lower entry level. I have not yet conducted due diligence on the other names. Articles listing companies rated 8 through 5 should appear on SA soon.

Understanding The Rating System

I follow approximately 180 dividend bearing companies. The middle of each month, I review each company and provide an updated score.

For example: NUE has a Valuation score of 25 and an Overall Score of 46.

The first number represents the Fair Value of the company and measures six valuation metrics. The highest FV score possible is 30. A company is considered significantly undervalued with a score of 25 or higher.

The second number represents the overall score of the company. This takes into account the moat, management, past and projected growth rates, financial strength, historic ROIC, and valuation of the company. The highest score possible is a 65. A score in the 50s is rare.

The rating system is far from foolproof; however, my initial testing (it has been in use for a year) indicates a Stock with combined scores of 25 (valuation) and 41 (quality) provides investment targets that often outperform the market. The overwhelming majority of companies score far below 25/41.

In this article, you may note that the highest rated stock may be ranked below a company with a lower rating. That is because I weigh other factors when ranking the company in question. Nonetheless, the rating score plays a large role in how I assess the likelihood of a company performing well over the long term.

One Last Word

Additional Information

I have no formal training in investing. All articles are my personal perspective on a given prospective investment and should not be considered as investment advice. Due diligence should be exercised, and readers should engage in additional research and analysis before making their own investment decision. All relevant risks are not covered in this article. Readers should consider their own unique investment profile and consider seeking advice from an investment professional before making an investment decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.