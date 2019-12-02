Natural Gas Is Trading Like Winter Has Ended

Last Thursday was Thanksgiving in the United States, which means that the holiday season is now underway. The final Thursday in November is a reminder that winter has arrived. As we turn up the heat in our homes and businesses, the demand for natural gas rises. Natural gas inventories around the US began to decline during the week of November 15, and they will be heading lower until March when the spring season arrives.

The end of November is a time of the year when uncertainty over just how cold it will be during the winter peaks. Uncertainty often causes lots of volatility in futures markets, and natural gas regularly exhibits more price variance than other commodities.

Last week, the price of active month natural gas futures fell to a low at $2.336 on the peak season January contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The price of the energy commodity declined below its lowest level for the winter month. In August, the January futures contract hit a low at $2.475 when nearby futures fell to $2.029 per MMBtu. Natural gas was trading in summer rather than winter mode after we sat down for Thanksgiving dinner.

I expect lots of volatility in the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks as it's just too early for the market to shift from winter trading conditions when the price tends to rise. The most direct route for a risk position in natural gas is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. For those who wish to take a leveraged risk in the natural gas market without entering the futures arena, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) can be excellent short-term tools. UGAZ and DGAZ capture the ups and downs of the volatile energy commodity.

An ugly start and finish to Thanksgiving week

On Monday, November 25, natural gas told us that a nasty week was on the horizon when the price put in a bearish reversal trading pattern on the daily chart.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, the power of the island reversal from early November continued to push the price of the energy commodity lower. On November 25, natural gas rose to a high of $2.743, which was above the Friday, November 22, peak at $2.724 per MMBtu. The price then proceeded to close at $2.579, below the Friday low of $2.601 per MMBtu. The price action followed through on the downside sending January futures to below $2.350 on the day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Price momentum and relative strength indicators were in oversold territory at the end of last week. Daily historical volatility rose to over 46.7% as the selling took the price to new lows. Meanwhile, the total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market rose from 1.176 on November 21 to 1.245 million contracts on November 27. Rising open interest and falling price tend to be a technical validation of a bearish trend in a futures market.

A withdrawal that fell short of expectations

After inventories of natural gas in storage across the US fell by 94 billion cubic feet for the week ending on November 15, the market expected at least a drop of another 40 bcf as of November 22. The Thanksgiving holiday caused the Energy Information Administration to release the weekly storage data one day early on Wednesday, November 27.

Source: EIA

The EIA told markets that stockpiles of natural gas fell by a less than expected 28 bcf as of November 22, which added additional pressure to the price of the energy commodity. Total stocks were 17.9% above last year’s level at this time but were still 0.9% below the five-year average.

It is still early in the season

While December only began on Sunday, and it's early in the peak season for natural gas demand, the price action is likely to encourage shorts to pile into the market on any price rallies over the coming days and weeks. However, the oversold condition in the market is a sign that natural gas is ripe for a price recovery.

Since it's early in the season, there's still some hope that higher prices are on the horizon.

Source: CQG

The long-term monthly chart shows that price momentum has dropped into oversold territory, and the rally from the August low caused the metric to cross higher. Meanwhile, the relative strength indicator is below a neutral reading but is far from an oversold condition. At this time of the year, the odds still favor at least one price recovery, but time is running short. The current price level should limit the downside potential of the January futures, at least for the coming weeks.

Levels to watch in the futures market

The island reversal in the natural gas futures continues to stick out like a sore thumb. Price action tends to fill price voids on charts over time, and the reversal is present on both the daily and weekly pictorials. In January, the price level is from just $2.826 to $2.829 per MMBtu.

Source: CQG

On the weekly chart, the gap sits from $2.738 to $2.753 per MMBtu, which stands as the critical resistance level on the upside. Meanwhile, the natural gas market put in a bearish reversal on the weekly chart last week as the price made a higher high than the previous week and settled below the prior week’s low.

On the downside, the levels to watch are the October low at $2.187 and the August bottom at $2.029 per MMBtu. The $2 level is likely to offer some psychological support, but the critical level to watch is the March 2016 low at $1.611, which is crucial support in the natural gas market. While the odds may favor a recovery rally, the price action could become ugly this spring when natural gas starts flowing back into storage. If the winter season does not reduce stockpiles significantly, we are likely to see the price of natural gas below $2 per MMBtu.

Meanwhile, the 2020 presidential election may stand as a referendum on the future of energy policy in the United States. While President Trump has been a huge supporter of oil and gas production, the Democrats have embraced the “Green New Deal.” A victory by the opposition party in November 2020 could bring new regulations that reduce oil and gas output in the US. Progressive candidate Elizabeth Warren recently stated that she would ban fracking on day one of her administration. While a ban would only likely impact federal lands, NY State banned fracking under Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Therefore, we could see significant volatility throughout 2020 in the natural gas and oil futures markets.

UGAZ and DGAZ for those who do not trade futures

The trend always is your friend in futures markets, and in natural gas, it's lower these days. However, seasonal factors could stand in the way of a continuation of the recent price action if cold weather conditions cause the demand for heating to rise and inventories to fall over the coming weeks. There's not much time for a recovery in the natural gas market with stockpiles at over the 3.6 tcf level as of November 22, but the window for a price recovery remains open.

The most direct route for a risk position in the natural gas market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the NYMEX division of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Meanwhile, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) are highly leveraged liquid products that provide an alternative for market participants that do not venture into the futures arena.

The bullish UGAZ ETN has net assets of $980.85 million and trades an average of over 20.9 million shares each day. DGAZ, the bearish instrument, has net assets of $169.92 million and trades an average of over 1.2 million shares each session. Both products charge an expense ratio of 1.65%.

The fund summary for UGAZ states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.”

Source: Yahoo finance

DGAZ offers inverse price performance. The price of January natural gas futures dropped from $2.98 on November 5 to $2.334 per MMBtu on November 29, a decline of 21.7%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, DGAZ rose from $86.30 to $165.92 per share or over 92%, well over three times the percentage move in the January futures contract.

We could be in for a wild ride in the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks and months. While I believe that a rally is overdue and the UGAZ tool could provide explosive results, I will be keeping my stops very tight in the natural gas market as the trend is unquestionably lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.