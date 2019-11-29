j2 Global: No Slowdown Anytime Soon

Overview

j2 Global (JCOM) recently hit a new all-time high for Q3 revenue. Overall revenue increased by 18% YoY to $344.1 million. Having closed four deals in Q3 and 10 YTD, we continue to be a strong believer in j2 Global's abilities to identify attractive deals and create value through M&As. As the company plans to scale its smaller-cap business units to achieve $75 million to $100 million in revenue, we see a potential upside through more outperformance in the next few quarters.

Maintaining the growth through solid acquisitions

In Q3, we believe that the company has made four strong acquisitions in BabyCenter, Spiceworks, SaferVPN, and OffsiteDataSync. Overall, we feel positive about the management's strong approach and thought process in all these deals. We notice how each of them will create a significant impact on either the company's growth or profitability through striking synergies with its current assets. Its recent acquisition, BabyCenter, for instance, forms a perfect combination with What to Expect to solidify the company's positioning in the parenting and pregnancy spaces. The CEO, Vivek Shah, explained how the company would achieve this through the acquisition:

The parenting and pregnancy space is a very attractive one to us. It sits at the nexus of a broad range of digital health extensions including fertility services, women's health, child and family health care and genetic health services. By owning both BabyCenter and What to Expect, we believe we have become a global leader in this vertical where users can be served at every stage of the pregnancy and parenting journey. In the U.S. BabyCenter and What to Expect register a combined and be de-duplicated 70 plus percent of pregnancies annually.

With these in mind, we also view the BabyCenter M&A deal to be a strategic move to increase not only the company's growth but also the overall share of the market. On a similar note, Spiceworks acquisition will also enable the company to increase its market share in the digital community of IT professionals through the synergy with other B2B assets.

(Source: Spiceworks website)

We like the Spiceworks deal given its activities in both digital media and cloud businesses, which share a lot of similarities to what j2 Global does. Spiceworks maintains a well-known forum and community board for IT professionals who discuss issues such as troubleshooting and best practices. However, the company also builds its B2B cloud software solution targeted towards IT professionals, such as the help desk and inventory management system. Based on the narratives around BabyCenter and Spiceworks, we think that the company has taken a very strategic approach when scaling its newly-acquired businesses. In the digital media segment, for instance, the company has proven its awareness of how collaborations among sites and contents across various stages are critical to driving high-quality traffic and conversions.

Furthermore, the OffsiteDataSync acquisition will also offset its declining yet highly profitable cloud backup business segment given its strong margins. Another thing we like in Q3 that we feel will drive growth going forward is the company's acquisition of SaferVPN. The privacy space has been trending globally in recent times as internet users in some parts of the world have been looking for solutions to bypass internet censorship and regain their privacy. Despite the lower margin, we think that SaferVPN is a strong buy for the future. In Q3, SaferVPN was the primary driver of the 14% YoY revenue growth in the cloud business segment.

Key risk and Valuation

Typically, we see two key risks associated with a company leveraging M&A as its main growth strategy. These are overpaying and integration risks. While j2 Global does not seem to have either of these risks, its concentrated revenue despite its activities in diverse lines of businesses should raise a concern. As its 10-K indicates, 27% of its consolidated revenue is driven by eFax, which is a company that develops a fax-to-email solution. We view this as a major risk at the moment, given the lack of insights we have in the fax-to-email market's development going forward.

Overall, we like j2 Global's approach and the management's capability to execute M&A deals that oftentimes come with a high degree of complexities. Since the second half of 2019, we saw j2 Global maintaining its net margin at a double-digit level while making several high-profile acquisitions. The company has also brought its TTM growth rate back up to a double-digit level at ~11.5% after the single-digit growth period in the first half of the year.

Among its peers which include the likes of LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), j2 Global has a significantly higher net margin of ~11%. At the same time, we believe that there is a lot of unrealized upside from several acquisitions in Q3 that will push the overall growth rate higher than ~11.5% going forward. In that sense, we feel that at a forward P/E of 13.70, j2 Global is more attractively priced compared to LogMeIn, which offers investors only ~6% growth despite having a more expensive forward P/E of 15.39.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.