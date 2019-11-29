SFL Corporation: New Name But Same Story

Tankers were off-hire and did not take part in a euphoric rise in rates for very large crude carriers.

Third quarter saw impairments on two container vessels, which begs to ask if there could be more coming.

In September this year, Ship Finance International Limited decided to change the name of the company to SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL).

Maybe they are hoping investors would take more interest since the word "ship" is no longer there. The maritime shipping industry has not been particularly popular amongst the majority of investors.

Investment thesis

Other than a new name, the story of SFL is still a story of success. They have navigated turbulent market conditions in the tanker market, the offshore market, where they are not quite out of the woods yet, and the dry bulk market.

Despite all these challenges, they have been able to deliver 63 consecutive quarters of steady dividend payments to its shareholders, in total paying out more than $2.2 billion, which equates to more than $26 per share.

The solid backlog of $3.7 billion, with an average charter period between seven and eight years, should be a good insurance policy against any potential slow down in global economic activity. On top of that, their dividend yield of 9.7% is very attractive, taking into account the fact that we can see this to remain going forward for the next few years.

There are, of course, potential risks. In this article, I will share with you my view on what might be in store for SFL, including such risks.

Highlights from Third Quarter 2019 Results

The company delivered EPS of just $0.04 as net income was only $3.8 million. The main reason for this low figure was due to a non-cash accounting item of $26 million.

The big bulk of the impairment came from a $25 million impairment on two container feeder vessels that came off charter. More on this under container ships. They also continued to take a small impairment of $0.9 million on one of the five Anchor Handling/Platform Supply vessels on charter to Solstad Offshore (OTC:SLOFF). More on this later.

Long-term liabilities stand at $2,411 million against the book value of tangible assets of $3,800 million.

Container vessels

Container vessels are by far the largest segment in SFL's fleet with 53 vessels out of 90 vessels in total.

SFL owns the two 2005 built 1,700 TEU feeder vessels called "Heung A-Green" and "Green Ace". These two ships had been on 12-year charters back to Sellers, the Korean based operator Heung-A since 2007/2008.

Heung-A did have a purchase option on these vessels but they decided not to use this option. The charters will expire this quarter, so SFL needs to find a new home for these ships or possibly recharter them back to Heung-A at present market level.

SFL decided to record a non-cash impairment of $25.0 million on these two vessels, bringing the book values down to the estimated charter-free market values. The good thing is that these vessels are debt-free. But it is still a very big gap between their book value and what the market value is. I was quite surprised at the size of the impairment. I estimate the market value of these two vessels to be $5.5 million each. This means their book value must have been as high as $18 million per vessel.

I would like to take this opportunity to warn investors that use book value of vessels and offshore drilling rigs as a way of determining the value of the various companies' shares. As can be seen from the above, it is a stark reminder that there often are big discrepancies between book and market value. In some instances, like what we have seen in the offshore market over the last few years, there is no real market value, as there are no buyers even at rock bottom prices.

SFL has continued to do new deals. Over the last quarter, they acquired three additional container vessels ranging from 2,400 to 4,400 TEU from the same owners that they already have 18 vessels from. The vessels immediately commenced approximately 5.5-year bareboat charters until 2025 adding approximately $30 million or $40 million to the backlog. Although SFL was not at privy to disclose the purchase price of these vessels, the deal seems interesting as it has limited downside risk with some upside potential on the value of the vessels at the end of the charter. By that time, all these 21 vessels will have a book value which will be very near recycling values. The ships will be amortized to virtually zero over the charter period. By 2025, the ships will also be roughly 25 years old, so there is a limitation to how much you can get, but it could be slightly more than book value.

SFL reported a positive development as far as charter rates for both the feeder container vessels and the larger units have strengthened, driven by a shortage of available vessels.

On a more somber note, the market in which their customers like Maersk and MSC are operating in remains uncertain with no clarity on the potential impacts of trade tariffs on global trade.

Tankers

What a roller coaster ride the crude oil tankers have experienced. VLCC rates shot up sharply in October, predominantly as a result of:

A drone attack on Saudi Arabia's most important crude blending facility.

U.S. sanctions on Chinese state-owned shipping company COSCO, as they were found to transporting crude oil from Iran. COSCO controls about 80 VLCCs.

Some Charterers have preferred avoiding any tanker that's been associated with Venezuela lately. This is in anticipation of future sanctions.

A good chunk of vessels taken off the market as they are being fitted with scrubbers to comply with IMO 2020 regulations on lower sulfur emission.

First, earnings jumped to $100,000/day. Then, it was $200,000/day, and finally, there were stories of $300,000/day and reputable shipbrokers talking about completely paying off a 10-year-old VLCC in just two voyages. It is easy to get excited when hearing such stories.

Shipbrokers Fearnley later poured some cold water on the euphoric state of affairs, by reporting that all fixtures of ships above the $200,000/day had failed on subjects. To explain to those that are not familiar with chartering terminologies when ships are fixed on a voyage, the terms and conditions (most importantly the rate) are first agreed between the Charterer and the Shipowner. This is subject to confirmation (usually 24 hours later), as several parties, including the shipper, the receiver, and any intermediaries, have to agree to it all.

Before this storm started, VLCCs were earning on average for this year $26.541 per day.

It is very important to understand that all the above reasons for a much tighter market are temporary in nature. COSCO can go back to serving just Chinese importers of crude which they can import from their traditional suppliers in the Middle East and West Africa. Saudi Arabia is already up and running and has no problem supplying the world with crude. Ships will return from shipyards in Asia ready to comply with lower sulfur emissions.

Unfortunately, none of SFL's VLCC benefitted from the recent spike in VLCC rates, as two of the three vessels underwent scheduled class surveys and were being fitted with scrubber during this euphoric market condition. As a result of this, revenue from tankers was only $12 million and they did not manage to capitalize on their profit sharing of rates above the $20,000 per day.

Crude oil tanker rates have improved significantly and it is not possible to fix out a VLCC for 1 year period time charter at USD 50,000 per day.

SFL only has 6 VLCCs and 2 Suezmax vessels.

Dry Bulk

The dry bulk market did not fare so well in the third quarter, as we saw the BDI peak early September at around 2,500 level, to drop to the current level of 1,351 as of writing.

The rates are still very decent, with Capesize still earning about $20,00 per day. As a result, SFL did receive a small profit sharing of $200,000 on the seven vessels on charter to Golden Ocean Group (GOGL).

The average rate achieved for the two Supramax vessels and seven Handysize vessels, which are trading in the spot market was about $9,100 per day which is much better than the $6,200 per day in the second quarter of 2019.

Offshore

We are now into the fifth consecutive year of pure misery for companies operating in the offshore drilling industry. All of the players are still bleeding cash, in the hundreds of millions of dollars per year. Debtors and holders of equity had little choice, but to hold their breath, whilst pushing big mountains of debt further into the future.

It is important to remember that although SFL is not an offshore drilling company, during the peak of the market, they thought it was a brilliant idea to load up on very expensive assets backed by day-rates which was lucrative at the time. Wind back the clock to third quarter 2014 and offshore assets contributed as much as 54% of the company's revenue. That was nearly twice as much as tankers.

SFL still owns three drilling rigs and five offshore support vessels. All of these assets are employed on bareboat charters and generated $26.9 million in charter hire, a far cry from the $95.7 million they received from offshore assets in third quarter of 2014.

Market utilization in most sectors of the offshore drilling market remains under pressure for the foreseeable future. The only bright spot is for rigs that can operate in the Harsh Environment of the North Sea. Two of their rigs, namely "West Linus" which has been sub-chartered to ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) until the end of 2028, and "West Hercules" which is employed on shorter-term sub charters to Equinor (NYSE:EQNR).

Unfortunately, as we have pointed out in the past, the semi-submersible rig "West Taurus" is currently in lay-up in Norway. The longer it stays there, the more expensive it will be to put it back in service.

What happens to Seadrill (SDRL) is important to SFL.

Fortunately, management of SFL, which I consider to be very capable people, knows this too. Therefore, they are aggressively amortizing the assets as much as they can.

To get another view of how SDRL is doing, I would recommend that you read fellow author Vladimir Zernov's recent article "SDRL: Evaluating Seadrill And Seadrill Partner". In his article dated 20 November, he said that:

At the end of the second quarter, Seadrill had $1.45 billion of working capital and $6.4 billion of long-term debt. As the company has been struggling with negative operating cash flow this year, investors should expect that the working capital position will continue to deteriorate for some time"

If the market does not improve significantly, it is difficult to predict what may happen to the offshore drilling assets of SFL. I would not be the least surprised if they will have to make some impairments on the offshore drilling rigs in the future. This is especially on the semi-submersible rig West Taurus which may never get a charter again.

Less important, due to the value of the vessels, are the Anchor Handling Tug and Platform Supply vessels. There are five vessels on charter to Solstad - all the vessels remain in lay-up.

On October 31, 2019, it was agreed by both the lenders and SFL to extend its ongoing standstill agreement until March 31, 2020. As a result of this, SFL did make an impairment of $0.9 million on just one of the vessels in the quarter.

Since there are five vessels and not just one, we can expect more regular small impairments to be made here.

Finance activities

They have managed to finance their latest three VLCC ships they acquired from Hunter Group, with loans of$47.5 million per vessel and coming up with just $12.5 million net equity per vessel.

In my last article, I did point out the potential downside that Hunter has a purchase option on these vessels. At the time of writing that article, very little information was given about the commercial terms of this option. At least, now we know that Hunter can only declare the option six months after delivery of the vessels. Should Hunter find a buyer thereafter at a price higher than their option price, SFL may lose the vessels. However, they will still pocket a handsome profit for their services of providing financing to Hunter Group during a period where other financing opportunities were limited to them.

With regard to SFL's marketable equities, back in April this year, I wrote the following in the article "SFL: Back To A Buy"

Personally, I would prefer if SFL would sell their shares in FRO, at an opportunistic time, as they still maintain some exposure to the VLCC market through their ownership of the three ships".

During this quarter, SFL has sold approximately half of the 11 million shares they owned in Frontline (FRO), in a deal which generated cash proceeds of more than $100 million, as the buyer takes delivery off all of the shares with SFL agreeing to repurchase half of these shares sold under a forward contract with expiry on June 30th next year. The proceeds mean their selling price for the half of the shares was done at an average price of roughly $9 per share.

It was, in my opinion, a good hedge for SFL to start the process of selling these shares in FRO. Obviously, if the tanker market stays firm throughout the first half of next year, FRO's shares could be trading well above the $11 it is at the moment. Assuming SFL buys them back at roughly the same price as they sold them, i.e. $9 per share, they can sell the balance into a better market.

I am glad they are gradually taking some cash out of FRO now that the tanker market is hot.

IMO 2020 and scrubbers

SFL has taken a proactive approach by fitting 36 of its vessels with scrubbers. They are also in active discussion with some of their Charterers to fit more of the balance of the fleet, where it is economically feasible.

We are just 4 weeks away from starting to see how the market will react.

As their C.F.O. Aksel Olsen during the conference call said:

The IMO 2020 story is starting to unfold with strong sentiment in the crude tanker market as well as increasing spreads between low and high sulfur fuel oils."

Subsequent to the third quarter-end, SFL has agreed to invest in scrubber installation on seven of their Capesize bulk carriers on charters to Golden Ocean. In exchange, they will get an increase in the charter rates from January 2020. There is a good chance Capesize ships, which can use the cheaper fuel oil, will earn considerably more than the threshold for profit sharing going into 2020. You can read more on the IMO 2020 in my last article on Navios Maritime Partners, titled "NMM: Future Looks Rosy".

Risk to consider

We need to keep in mind what happened last quarter with regard to impairment. Just two small vessels of 1,700 TEU had to incur $25 million of write down. Their fleet of container vessels is now the biggest of the entire fleet, counting 53 vessels. Although it is not possible to ascertain if SFL might have to make impairment in the future, and how large they would have to be. However, it is well to keep in mind that many liner companies have a long history of poor profitability and periods of losing money. If your customer loses money, it will spill over into your business too.

Hopefully, SFL has learned from past mistakes when they were overexposed to the offshore sector. I would like to see them rebalancing the fleet towards more ships where the Fredriksen Group has many years of experience in commercial management from trading in both the spot and long-term charter markets.

It is dangerous to think that "this time it is different".

Conclusion

The good news is the backlog of USD 3.8 billion, which is quite impressive. They have managed to increase it by more than $350 million so far this year.

Free cash flow, after payment of their generous dividend, should be used to aggressively reduce the debt. Total long-term debt liabilities stand at $2,411 million. This should take priority over any potential share buybacks or increase in the dividend.

We might see some meaningful contribution to EPS next year from profit sharing on both the tankers and the dry bulk sector.

All in all, I think SFL is still a buy at this level.

