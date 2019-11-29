Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (GWTNF) CEO William Trainer on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (OTCPK:GWTNF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2019 11:00 AM ET

I am here today with our CEO and President, William Trainer; our CFO, Dan Buckle.

And at this time, I will now pass off the call to Dan Buckle, our CFO.

Dan Buckle

Thanks, Joe. Good morning to everybody. I will spend some time going through some specific highlights of our third quarter financial results before Will provide us with an update on the overall business and where things are headed for 2020.

For the sake of this call, I will round figures to the nearest thousand. I will also make reference to adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP measures. For the calculation of adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP measures please refer to the Q3 MD&A, which is available on SEDAR.

Bus, aftermarket parts and other revenue for the third quarter of 2019 was $1,606,000 compared to $13,831,000 in the third quarter of 2018. Our gross margin loss for these sales was $42,000 or negative 3% of revenue for the current quarter compared to a gross margin of $13,830,000 or 14% of revenue for Q3 of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $1,768,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $615,000 in Q3 of 2018. We had a net loss of $2,111,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019 compared to a net loss of $308,000 in the comparative period of 2018. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA and net income was a direct result of lower sales realized in Q3 of 2019 compared to 2018.

While our results represent a temporary softening in the market we’ve being realized in our industry in Canada for 2019, they’re clearly below our expectations. Although we are disappointed with our sales for the quarter end-year, we're happy with the overall fundamentals of our operations.

Our margins, especially for buses, have been increasing since 2017 through product mix and cost control and are currently very healthy. Our pipeline for potential sales for 2020 is quite strong, especially in the U.S. market. We are positioned very well for future growth and profitability.

And now I will pass it along to Will to elaborate on this a bit more and to provide a corporate update and business overview.

William Trainer

Thank you, Dan. Good morning, everyone and thank you for calling in today. It's been three months since I have returned to the position of CEO and I feel confident that we're moving in the right direction. It just takes a little time. In the past three months I've made significant improvements in the operation of the company by strengthening our core relationships. And this will result in a greatly improved overall performance of the company moving forward.

We needed to build a bigger backlog of sales. So I have rekindled and strengthened our relationship with the Alliance Bus Group. This group sells more than 2,000 buses per year. And our Vicinity products are now at the top of the priority list. ABG is now fully engaged in bringing us more sales opportunities daily.

I'm pleased to report more RFP activity in the past three months than the past 12 months combined. Our first Buy America orders are now completing the manufacturing process at Spartan Motors and getting ready for delivery to customers. This is a major milestone. And we see it as clearing the path for many, many more Buy America orders. We have three-state contracts currently in place that allow for all transit authorities across the nation to purchase product without having to issue their own RFPs.

The first delivery of our Buy America compliant buses will build the confidence in the marketplace and provide assurance to the customers that we can deliver Buy America buses. We will be pushing for major media coverage on this event and we will be taking out full page ads in the appropriate trade magazines for maximum exposure.

The USA market conditions remained strong. FDA funding for transit organizations remain healthy. Sales of heavy-duty buses are approximately 6,000 per year. And we compete in the segment of approximately 1,200 with our 30 and 35-foot heavy-duty purpose-built buses. And we see this only growing with the pressure for government controlled transit authorities to reduce fuel consumption in greenhouse gases.

Our Vicinity bus has completed the FDA sanction Deltona [ph] testing with an overall best-in-class. With our Buy America deliveries and certifications, we're in a stronger position to capture or to compete and we will be taking some of those market share next year.

The bigger market in the U.S. for us is in the light and medium-duty bus market. The light and medium-duty bus market has an average annual sales of 16,000. Our new Vicinity LT will compete in this market segment of over 5,000 annual sales. It will compete at a comparable price point with a vastly superior product. We believe this will capture a great percentage of this market.

We have our first demonstrator units of our Vicinity LT arriving in Q1 of this coming year. This is a big winner and it should be a game changer in this marketplace. This space has an easier target audience as it was mostly private sales, no loan RFP processes. So, overall, we're confident and a record number of sales and orders for the USA in 2020. I was hoping to announce a significant USA order this week. ABG has been working on it for months and we feel it is coming soon. Please stay formed. If successful, this will more than make-up for a lack of performance.

We're pleased to inform our manufacturing agreement with Spartan is going well. We continue to make improvements and cost cutting measures on our USA manufacturing model. Spartan is a world-class organization. We manufacture in Charlotte, Michigan near Detroit. It is on 160-acre campus and it showcases extremely well. Doug Dunn, the CEO and President of the Alliance Bus Group and I toured this manufacturing facility and the overall campus last week. He commented that this is one of the most impressive manufacturing facilities he has ever toured. Our U.S. customers will be very-very pleased with this facility.

Spartan Motors is excited about our future together and they've been very helpful and supportive and helping driving our costs down to ensure a long-term success. It is our intend to manufacture all of our USA product from this facility. On the Canadian side, I have reorganized our Canadian sales team and have been laser-focused on key areas. The Canadian market numbers have been very soft for 2019 for us and our competitors.

In 2018, there were 1,788 buses delivered to Canadian transit operations. Data shows that in 2019, it will only be 514. This is due in part by lack of funding in 2018. But during the fall election, a lot of funding has been released or is in the process of being released. Our new sales team is actively engaged with the transit authorities to ensure that we see our Vicinity buses in this new sales mix.

Overall, I'd say we're positioned well to grow. 2019 is not and will not be a great year for Grande West Investors. 2020 is shaping up to be a much better year. If successful on closing on only a portion of our current sales pipeline, 2020 could be a record year for Grande West. As most of you know, I'm one of the founders, I own a lot of stock, I have not sold my personal position when the stock was performing well. I held it and I will work hard to regain shareholder value.

Now I will pass it back to Joe for Q&A. Thank you.

Ahmad Shaath

Hi, guys. A bunch of questions here. Let's start I guess with the deliveries on this quarter. Maybe help us understand why we haven't seen any deliveries this quarter. And on the inventory buildup that you have, it looks like you guys have actually built them, but maybe not delivered them. Are we going to see a big Q4, or how should we think about Q4 with this inventory buildup? Just help us wrap our head around the deliveries?

William Trainer

Well, as I stated, 2019 really hasn't been that great. We're really looking forward to 2020, that’s what we see, we'll see some big differences. It's been soft. When I come in here 2019 wasn't shaping up very well at all. So, nothing has really changed in our backlog. We’ve not really given any guidance on what we're doing going forward here for Q4. As I stated, we're not really looking for any record year this year. But we do have -- our backlog hasn't changed and we're working hard to deliver the buses that we currently have in our pipeline.

Ahmad Shaath

Will you be able to give us reasons as to why they were not delivered in Q3, like your customers, like canceling orders? It doesn't look like that canceling orders, but what is the reason like we're not seeing any deliveries?

Dan Buckle

No. Ahmad, it's Dan here. We were trying to get a few orders out the door in Q3 that we were being a little aggressive on trying to get them out. We still are well -- those orders have slipped a little bit. But they’re still well within our customers' expectations of delivery dates. But, yes, that -- that's one of the main things that happened in Q3, but we didn't have a lot of orders actually slated for delivery in Q3.

Ahmad Shaath

So it's just a scheduling issue?

Dan Buckle

A little bit. I mean, that’s part of the issue. But at the same time, Q3 wasn't shaping up to be a great or that’s mostly related to the amount of orders that we received in 2018 for delivery in 2018.

Ahmad Shaath

And Q4 the schedule is looking similar to Q3, more or less like in terms of just scheduling with customers for them to take over the buses?

Dan Buckle

I would say that Q4 is not going to be a record quarter, that’s for sure. But it's -- we're definitely looking at right now deliveries into 2020. So Q4 is going to be a huge change that is not going to be -- we're not going to see a massive Q4 compared to Q1, Q2.

Ahmad Shaath

Got you. That's very helpful. I guess, can you give us a color on the backlog, how is it looking right now? I mean, last -- I think last quarter it was around $50 million worth in revenue, like can you give us an update on the backlog without not necessarily timeline, but quantity or dollar-wise.

Dan Buckle

Yes. So the backlog hasn't changed much from last quarter. The big thing that it's well, not big, but we have added a few Buy America orders to the backlog. But that's really the main change right now. So right now we're not planning on giving too much guidance right now on that. I think once we have our order book firmed up for 2020, we may reassess that how much guidance we give for 2020. But right now not much has changed since what we’ve reported.

Ahmad Shaath

So the safe assumption is to take last quarter's backlog and just add the 11 at whatever ASP would put out on assumptions on and that will be your kind of backlog. Is that …

Dan Buckle

Actually our backlog should be similar because the 11 orders probably would come out of the purchase order [technical difficulty] there.

Ahmad Shaath

Sorry, I couldn’t hear that.

Dan Buckle

Yes, I would just say that the backlog is similar to last quarter.

Ahmad Shaath

And those 11, why wouldn’t we can those 11 buses on it.

Dan Buckle

Well, I don't really want to get into too much guidance here, not an exact number for the backlog. The backlog we had at the end of last quarter as well is, we don't like giving out too much detail there on the …

Ahmad Shaath

So, I guess, the takeaway from that there has been some cancellation of orders, because if …

Dan Buckle

No, no. There's been no cancellations of orders.

Ahmad Shaath

So the backlog is going up? Because there are new orders?

Dan Buckle

Yes. The backlog is going up, Ahmad.

Ahmad Shaath

Okay. Got you. And in terms of, I guess, the gross margin loss was just some depreciation for the lease buses in there. That's why there was a growth to negative gross margin?

Dan Buckle

No, that's part of it. We do have some appreciation in the air, but we also have fixed costs that get allocated to [indiscernible] sales. And that’s the main reason. When you don't have -- you don't have bus sales coming through to cover those fixed costs, I don't want to allocate that -- those cost to inventory that’s -- then you'd be overstating your inventory.

Ahmad Shaath

Got you. Got you. And just remind me again, the ERP system is now -- has been like fully operational for a while, is that right? And …

Dan Buckle

So, ERP from a Canadian perspective, yes. The ERP is working and we have very good bus costing and we're able to do some pretty good analysis on the numbers, which is why you can see margins increasing as well just due to increased cost control. We are with the new manufacturing in the U.S.. There's always going to be work with ERP. So we will still be implementing new portions of the ERP. But everything we have that's in place right now, it seems to be working very well. We're always going to be looking for areas of improvement and potential cost savings and having more data is a great way to do that. So we'll be looking for ways to enhance our ERP system over the next year as well.

Ahmad Shaath

Great. And I guess maybe this one is more for, Will. I guess, can you talk to us a little bit more about how has the relationship with Spartan evolved since you joined or you -- you came back to management three months ago, how have you seen that relationship grow and what have you been doing to foster that relationship? [Technical difficulty] encouraged by the new 11 orders of Buy America. That's a good sign. You talked a little bit about big orders coming up out of the U.S. So what is the plan in manufacturing? Are you still doing half in China, half in the U.S? Like talk to us a little bit more about strategy of putting these buses together for the American market and the relationship with Spartan?

William Trainer

Yes, okay. Good. Thanks. Thanks, Ahmad. I think we got a strong relationship down with Spartan. We really treasure that relationship. You know, as I stated, they’re such a world-class organization and they've really been helping us. Spartan has a very large buying power and they've actually helped us reduce some of our costs on some of our major components based on their buying power. They want to see us succeed. It's a good relationship. For them, we want to grow into the U.S. and get it to where we're producing like a thousand units out of that facility. That's where they see us going. That's where long-term we see ourselves going with Spartan. But just generally as we want to build our U.S. product down there, having -- you've got some trade issues going on with China and things like that, our Canadian model, we keep the numbers up pretty good. The Canadian customers are very acceptive to what we're doing overseas. But of course when you go into the U.S. everybody wants to see you manufacture in the U.S. and that's what I stated, we want to produce all of our U.S. orders out of that U.S facility and that's what keeps Spartan engaged. They like the numbers that we're looking at going forward. And they've just been a great partner to work with.

Ahmad Shaath

Great. And maybe more in-depth on that. Are you fostering the relationship or rebuilding the relationship with ABG. And I see you guys landed two new transit agencies as well. So talk to me a little bit about maybe how did that come about in the sales process? Has there been any customer visits to Spartan to get them more comfortable with your manufacturing in the U.S? Just talk maybe a little bit more about that aspect.

William Trainer

Okay. Well, when you look at the Spartan facility where we're manufacturing, we're manufacturing in one of their larger hubs. It's their specialty vehicle manufacturing. That's in -- just outside of Detroit. As I stated, Doug Dunn and I did tour the facility and it shows extremely well. It's our intention that once we are up and running in full capacity there that we actually deliver the units out of there and actually deliver them to the customers, they've got delivery service facilities right on the campus. So it works out -- that works out extremely well for us. We have our first seven units of Buy America that are being manufactured there right now. We took a look at how this setup is going, how the buses are begetting completed. ABG has scheduled a final inspection for some of the customers slated I think for the week of December 9 or 10. He's got a -- he's got the customer's going down or to do an inspection on the vehicles. He is also -- after that inspection, he's got a lot of his eight mega locations. He has brought some of the managers in there from each location to actually have a tour done at the facility, so that they understand what we're doing down there and the benefits of working with Spartan. So it's -- I'm very, very pleased with the direction of what we're doing with Spartan. They seem to be pleased as well. We feel, we've got enough in the order book that will keep their assembly line building steady for next year. And that that focuses into when we say we've got a good sales pipeline right now, we've shared that sales pipeline with them. And we want to get their assembly line up and running to full capacity going forward. That's what we see. So we're quite happy with it.

Ahmad Shaath

And just lastly -- that’s the last one for me. Have you taken any new or potential transit agencies that have an order or anything not on the menu bids for you guys to that facility? Did that help -- is that helping them getting more comfortable, given orders do you guys have seen …?

William Trainer

Yes. In the U.S., the competition is fierce. It's a lot fiercer than U.S than it is in Canada. That's why setting up with Spartan and having a U.S. manufacturing works for us. There has been -- I know that they're using that as a marketing tool to showcase customers where we're manufacturing, and I think that has -- that's the reason we've got some of these new 11 orders that we currently announced based on our capabilities with Spartan. I know that Doug's sales team they have brought some people are -- indicated to them that we're manufacturing there and setting up some tours. So it's exciting.

Ahmad Shaath

All right. That’s it. Thanks a lot guys for the update.

William Trainer

Yes, thank you, Ahmad.

Dan Buckle

Thanks, Ahmad.

Operator

Our next question comes from Amr Ezzat, Echelon Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Amr Ezzat

Hi. It's Amr from Echelon. Good morning, gents.

William Trainer

Hello. How are you?

Amr Ezzat

Just a couple of quick -- very well. Just a couple of quick ones for you. Will, you mentioned in your prepared remarks that you potentially could have a record year in 2020, because if you fulfill on some of the potential RFPs. When you say record, are we talking about deliveries, or wins or is it EBITDA, or what are we talking about here?

William Trainer

The whole thing. We feel we've got a very strong sales pipeline right now. We've got a -- as I indicated, we've got a extremely positive order that should be coming out here shortly. With that and given what we feel we've got in the pipeline right now for delivery and what we have in the backlog, we really see 2020 is shaping up to be a record year in revenue, in sales deliveries, in backlog of orders and in -- that all reflects into a positive EBITDA.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. Then you spoke to a potential large order in the U.S. and you just alluded to it. Obviously, maybe you can say like too much, but can you quantify the magnitude of that order? Would it be like the largest order you guys have ever received, how does it compare with the BC Transit, maybe orders that you've received or any color there that you could share with us?

William Trainer

I really can't indicate that at this juncture. But as I stated, just stay tuned. We feel very comfortable that we've got some nice order coming in other ones as well. So I don't know -- I don't think I can share too much more than that, Amr.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. That's fine. Thanks. That's very helpful. That's it for me. Thanks.

William Trainer

Thank you.

