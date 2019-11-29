CVR Energy Is Still A Fantastic Dividend Opportunity

The stock still offers great value and should be trading higher than at current levels, especially when we consider the recent dividend hike.

Introduction

Earlier this year, in May, I wrote an article with the bold title "CVR Energy: A Massive Yield With More Gains Ahead". My premise was simple: CVR Energy (CVI) was cheap, had a great dividend, and could go higher. Within two months of writing the article, CVR was up 22%. Boy was my investment looking good.

But then, just after the company published its Q2 results, the stock was slapped with two sell ratings in two days. The next month saw the stock come down from $55, all the way back to $40.

What a rollercoaster! My position went from up 20% to down 11%, to back to break even in 4 months… Oh well, I did warn in the last article that CVI is a lot more volatile than most stocks.

All wasn't so bad though, since my article, investors have collected two dividends: a $0.75 dividend in August and a $0.8 dividend in November. The 6.6% dividend hike was definitely welcome although I wasn't expecting it.

As of the time of writing, CVI is currently trading at $45.29 and yields 7.07%. My M.A.D Assessment gives CVI a Dividend Strength score of 65 and a Stock Strength score of 94.

I believe CVI still offers great value at current prices and that dividend investors would be well served by picking up shares of this great company.

In this follow up article I will update my assessment of CVR Energy's dividend profile before considering capital appreciation potential from current levels given the latest developments.

Dividend Strength

For me, I cannot consider a stock's dividend yield without simultaneously considering its dividend growth potential. These two items together come as a pair which I call dividend potential: the higher the dividend yield, the lower the required dividend growth. For me (and for most investors), when a stock boasts a super high yield like CVI does, I need no dividend growth for the dividends to contribute significantly towards my total returns and towards my income goals. But dividend potential is only half the equation. For me to consider a stock to be a "strong" dividend stock, the dividend needs to be safe. The business needs to generate enough earnings and cash flow to cover its dividend, and management needs to have shown commitment towards its dividend.

Dividend Safety

CVR Energy has an earnings payout ratio of 72%. This makes CVI's payout ratio better than 26% of dividend stocks.

CVI pays 40% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 32% of dividend stocks.

CVI pays 38% of its free cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 57% of dividend stocks.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $2.2500 $2.0000 $2.0000 $2.2500 $3.0000 Net Income $1.96 $-0.32 $0.48 $4.59 $4.17 Payout Ratio 115% -625% 417% 50% 72% Cash From Operations $8.31 $1.65 $4.39 $3.74 $7.50 Payout Ratio 28% 121% 56% 60% 40% Free Cash Flow $5.58 $-1.24 $1.86 $2.61 $7.85 Payout Ratio 41% -160% 107% 86% 39%

CVI's payout ratios have been volatile during the past 5 years. When this is the case I like to consider a 5 year payout ratio, which gives a smoothing effect to the volatility of earnings and cash flows. CVI's 5 year free cash flow payout ratio is 69%, showing that the company has generated sufficient amounts of free cash flow to pay its dividend.

Furthermore, CVI has an interest coverage ratio of 5x which is better than 57% of stocks. This level of coverage is sufficient to manage the stock's debt load.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like CVI's dividend is quite safe. In the latest earnings call, management talked about its dividend in opening remarks, communicating to the investment community that CVI's dividend is one of its differentiating factors, and therefore one that management values:

We also announced a $0.05 increase in our quarterly dividend to $0.80 per share. The third quarter dividend will be paid on November 12 to stockholders of record as of the close of market on November 4. With this increase, our current annualized dividend of $3.20 per share represents an industry-leading dividend yield of over 7% based on yesterday's closing price.

Dividend Potential

CVR Energy has a dividend yield of 7.07% which is better than 91% of dividend stocks.

Like I mentioned above, the dividend grew 6% from $0.75 to $0.8 last quarter. Historically CVI has been quite irregular in its dividend increases. In my last article, I told investors they shouldn't expect any dividend increases, and given the history, I would reiterate that suggestion: don't count on dividend increases. That being said, you likely won't need any dividend growth to profit from being 7% per year in dividends.

Prior to 2015 the stock occasionally paid large special dividends. They stopped that practice in 2015, and for 14 straight quarters, paid $0.5 in quarterly dividends. In 2018 they increased the dividend by 50% to $0.75 which it paid for 5 quarters, and have since had another increase to $0.8.

Whether this is the beginning of a dividend program which includes regular hikes is impossible to tell from available information. Therefore you'd be better off assuming that you'll get no dividend growth.

Dividend Summary

CVI has a dividend strength score of 65 / 100. The dividend is well covered despite the volatility of earnings and cash flows. The great dividend yield means you likely don't need any dividend growth, yet you likely will be occasionally surprised with a dividend hike, like I was earlier this month. CVR Energy is a good option for dividend investors who want to fill out their portfolio with a few high yielding positions.

Stock Strength

CVR Energy is still an attractive dividend play. And why shouldn't it be? After all the yield is now 30 basis points higher than when I last wrote about the stock. But what can investors expect this energy stock, which Icahn owns 70% of, to do in upcoming quarters? To answer that question I will consider the stock's fundamental factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

CVI has a P/E of 10.86x

P/S of 0.70x

P/CFO of 6.04x

Dividend yield of 7.07%

Buyback yield of -4.91

Shareholder yield of 2%.

According to these values, CVI is more undervalued than 95% of stocks, which is encouraging. Over time, value stocks have beaten the broad market. This sometimes hasn't been the case in the past few years, which has led many investors to ignore value. This will be a costly mistake when the day of reckoning finally comes. Investors are better suited purchasing stocks which trade at low multiples of earnings, cash flow and sales. The negative buyback yield is a point of concern, but it should be noted that management has since authorized a $300mn share repurchase plan which should reverse the effects of the dilution which happened during the past 12 months.

Value Score: 95 / 100

Momentum

CVR Energy trades at $45.29 and is up 12.91% these last 3 months, 2.05% these last 6 months & 24.77% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 60% of stocks. It's been a bumpy ride for CVI, while the stock's 3 and 12 month performance are better than 75% of US stocks, this doesn't highlight the fact that the stock is still 18% below its high, which was reached in July.

On the technical front, the stock's 20 day SMA recently crossed the 50 day SMA. If the stock can move back above the 20 day SMA in upcoming weeks, the stock could never have a leg up to $50 over the next few months.

As far as downside protection goes, the 200 day SMA has served as resistance twice, with the stock bouncing off it in late August, and only temporarily breaching it last year in December. This would cap downside theoretically at around $41 per share in the short term.

Momentum score: 60 / 100

Financial Strength

CVI has a gearing ratio of 1.8, which is better than 43% of stocks. The company's liabilities have changed by -8% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cash flow can cover 29.8% of liabilities. This makes CVI more financially sound than 90% of US listed stocks. CVR Energy boasts a high quality balance sheet, which includes decreasing leverage from an already reasonable level as well as super high liability coverage, which is a lot higher than the sector median of 18%, and better than 82% of all US stocks.

Financial Strength Score: 90/100

Earnings Quality

CVI has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -11.2%, which is better than 60% of companies. It depreciates 8.4% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 3% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $1.6 in revenue, which is better than 90% of stocks. This makes CVI's earnings quality better than 57% of stocks. The company's asset base is extremely efficient, but the rate at which it depreciates assets is extremely low. This can lead to write downs in the future which could diminish the company's earnings in the future. This is somewhat offset by the large amount of negative accruals on the company's books, which should be accretive to earnings.

Earnings Quality Score: 57 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 94 / 100 which is very encouraging. CVR Energy has decent momentum, a good balance sheet and offers great value. I believe the stock should trade between $50 and $55, and that at $45 it is a great opportunity.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 65 & a stock strength of 94, CVR Energy is a great choice for dividend investors who want a high yielding energy position with the potential for capital gains. The possibility of CVR Energy being acquired hasn't been dismissed yet, which could provide significant upside to investors.

