W. P. Carey Worth A Second Look, Despite Rich Multiple

WPC's P/AFFO and P/FFO have risen significantly in recent years and are currently higher than the industry average, and on the high end of its own prior 10-year history. Is the firm worth such a premium?

WPC's third quarter results for FY2019 were somewhat of a mixed bag, in terms of revenue, but essentially, a recent acquisition is still working its way to the bottom line.

Introduction

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is one of the most diversified, most efficient net leasing operators in the U.S. REIT industry. The company has been growing rents, assets, and overall profitability at a very solid clip in recent years and has fully recovered from the 2008-9 financial crisis. While the firm is working to improve its balance sheet further, making some wise acquisitions, and growing overall market share, growth in share price looks to have slightly outpaced the growth in the company's underlying fundamentals and overall intrinsic value. I'll break down where the company stands today from a business perspective, and then delve into comparative valuation and industry trends, to see if the stock is a buy at current prices.

Quarterly Results About as Expected

At W. P. Carey, 3Q19 results showed net income of $41.3 million or $0.24 per diluted share and AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) of $224.2 million or $1.30 per share. Management provided full-year guidance of between $4.95 and $5.01 AFFO per share, which was down slightly from earlier projections. The dividend was raised to $1.036 per share to an annualized dividend of $4.144 per share. Revenues for the quarter were up $378 million or 51.9% from 3Q18 ($209.4 million). Real estate revenues were up $302.8 million, an increase of 68.9% (from $179.3 million) thanks mostly to "additional lease revenues from properties acquired in the company's merger with CPA:17", which occurred on Oct. 31, 2018. Prior 10-year revenue and dividend numbers through FY 2018 help provide a bird's-eye view of the company's growth and the firm's ability to reward shareholders in the process.

(Source: author)

Raising Capital

Management is working on the financial health and overall capitalization of the company by "efficiently raising equity through (its) ATM, issuing unsecured debt and proactively pulling forward debt maturities" (per Jason Fox, the CEO of WPC). The ATM program raised $131.4 million during the third quarter, resulting in the total raised through three quarters of 2019 of $523.5 million. Prepaid mortgage debt now totals $872.8 million through 3Q19. While considering the recent capital raise, it's helpful to look at the overall financial health of the company, to see if the company is throwing good money after bad, or being prudent with its balance sheet.

(Source: author)

FFO and AFFO

As previously mentioned, AFFO for 3Q19 was $1.30 per diluted share, and that represents a 12.2% decrease from the $1.48 per share in the year-ago period. While AFFO from the Real Estate segment increased thanks to "the accretive impact of properties acquired in the CPA:17 merger," AFFO from the Investment Management segment actually declined due to the winding down of investment management revenues, previously derived from CPA:17. Despite this, trailing 12-month AFFO was still $828.3 million, and FFO was $694.54 million, representing solid growth over the year-ago period.

Given the importance of FFO and AFFO when comparing REITs, I think it's instructive to look at long-term trends. Below, I provide a chart of the prior 10 years of each metric and both reveal growing operational cash flow that has accelerated with recent acquisitions and an expanding rental portfolio. If WPC can keep making accretive real estate purchases, while making sure not to overpay, investors will see a steadily rising FFO and AFFO. It's important to note that while the trailing 10-year period augurs well in that regard, it was also a time when real estate recovered from the depths of the financial crisis, and so future growth rates should be more modest going forward.

(Source of above two charts: author)

Expanding the Portfolio

For full-year 2019 guidance, WPC projects overall investments for the firm's real estate portfolio at between $750 million and $1 billion, representing a healthy expansion of its property holdings. Total dispositions (sales) from the company's real estate portfolio were pegged as falling between $375 million and $550 million. At quarter end, WPC's net lease portfolio "consisted of 1,204 properties, comprising 137.5 million square feet leased to 324 tenants, with a weighted-average lease term of 10.3 years, and an occupancy rate of 98.4%." This is a solid occupancy number and is certainly competitive with peers, as the industry average stands at 93.89% (at the end of the third quarter). This comparatively high occupancy rate is even more impressive, given the high degree of diversification across property type at WPC and shows a shrewd leasing strategy, to go along with a high degree of operational efficiency. That is one solid reason for investors to afford the company an equity premium (higher P/AFFO multiple) somewhat higher than the industry average.

Keeping Pace With Inflation

With an eye towards improving its credit profile and garnering an overall cheaper cost of capital and financing, the firm has refinanced some of its debt and sold equity at relatively high market prices, historically-speaking. This has helped both with liquidity, and balance sheet flexibility, allowing for continued investments in compelling properties and larger acquisitions. Given its expanding list of properties, the firm is diversifying its portfolio and putting investor dollars to good use. The way WPC ties most of its leases to consumer price indices helps buffer the company from any effects of rising inflation/costs. In fact, WPC says that "99% of their leases have contractual rent increase, and 62% are tied to the consumer price index."

The Competitive Picture

It's instructive to draw some comparisons between WPC and one of the most well-known and highly-touted REITs out there: Realty Income (O). While both companies are mostly triple-net, single-tenant lease providers, there are a couple of key differences, at least in terms of their respective real estate portfolios. WPC is fairly equally balanced across four different property types: retail, industrial, warehouse, and office. Realty Income, on the other hand, relies much more heavily on retail properties and is, therefore, less insulated from depressed consumer spending. Additionally, WPC derives more than a third of its annualized base rent from overseas, with the primary driver being its European holdings.

What Analysts Are Saying

So, although recent financial results appear to be a bit mixed and reflect the effects of high M&A costs filtering through to the bottom line, Wall Street analysts are ever so slightly more bullish than in previous months. Some notable upgrades came from Evercore ISI, which issued a price target of $88 per share, while BMO Capital Markets gave WPC a rating of "outperform" with a price target of $101. Citi raised its rating from "underperform" to "neutral", with a price target of $81. Analysts aren't the only ones improving their outlook, it would appear, as institutional buyers have also been ramping up purchases of shares in the third quarter. Investors from large asset managers to select hedge funds have been increasing their positions, some substantially so, which may be helping to set somewhat of a floor on share price and volatility.

While I don't put much stock in analyst price targets, as they tend to be somewhat arbitrary and often vary widely, I do think WPC is currently fairly-valued, to maybe slightly overvalued (though only just). I would advise current investors in the stock to hold their position, and prospective investors to wait for a 10-20% pullback to initiate any serious position. Of course, dollar cost averaging can help in this regard, if you don't feel like waiting, but would like to try and lower your average share cost. Personally, I like to advise investors (and clients) to try and buy individual equities with a margin of safety in mind, but on the other hand, to try and not obsess over price either. If the company's long-term prospects are good, you should still make money, provided you don't wildly overpay. Certainly, overpaying can be expensive, but waiting for the "right" price can be even more costly (opportunity cost through loss of potential gains) if that price is never reached.

Conclusion

Given the company's commitment to improving its balance sheet, the rising revenues from an expanded real estate portfolio, and prudent management of medium-term debt issues, WPC is in prime position to grow its competitive position. That said, the company is significantly leveraged already, and so any acquisitions and property investments need to be carefully considered and weighed against the potential costs. Growth for growth's sake is not in the interest of shareholders if it is not done prudently and with a focus on operational and financial efficiency.

As things stand today, WPC appears to be somewhat strengthening its position in an industry where few competitors are quite as well diversified, but current prices in terms of P/AFFO is still somewhat frothy. While the current P/AFFO for the industry stands at 19.39 in the trailing 12-month period (through 3Q 19), WPC's current P/AFFO is actually 21. While this is comparable to the industry average, it certainly does not indicate a bargain right now. And looking at 10-year trends, investors can see a significant rise in the P/AFFO and P/FFO in recent years, setting the stage for the current high multiples.

(Source for the above two charts: author)

Personally, I would wait for a pullback in shares (say, 10-20% from current prices) if you want to provide yourself a margin of safety. That said, WPC is one of the better names in the REIT sector and would be a good way to diversify a portfolio of stocks needing real estate exposure.

*Note: All data used to build any included charts/graphs comes from StockRow (stockrow: News, Fundamental Chart, Financials and Stock Screener) and any available relevant quarterly data not pulled from StockRow comes from company regulatory filings from the company's investor portal. Industry data derived from reit.com, particularly from their nareit T-Tracker, which aggregates various industry metrics).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.