Why We Favor Small-Cap REITs (And 2 Top Picks)

We explain why we favor small-cap REITs over most other sectors and present two of our top picks.

Small-cap REITs are valued at 12x cash flow and many trade at sizable discounts to NAV.

The majority of the marketplace appears risky and overvalued as we head into 2020.

Over 80 million Americans invest in REITs whether it is for:

High income.

Long-term appreciation.

Inflation protection.

Diversification.

REITs have historically generated high rates of return with lesser risk than most stocks. In fact, over the past 20 years, REITs handily beat the returns of the S&P 500 (SPY) and most other market indexes:

Therefore, it's a no-brainer to invest in REITs. The more difficult question to answer is how to invest in REITs?

Here there are two main options:

Option 1: Invest in a REIT ETF (passive)

Invest in a REIT ETF (passive) Option 2: Invest in individual REITs and build a Portfolio (active)

For "know-nothing investors,” to borrow a term from Charlie Munger, the easiest option is to simply invest in the broader REIT market, utilizing an ETF such as the Vanguard REIT Fund (VNQ) or the iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR).

REIT ETFs enjoy many benefits such as instant wide diversification and a low time and knowledge requirement alongside far lower fees than actively-managed solutions. VNQ is by far the most popular REIT investment vehicle for these reasons. Its assets under management recently surpassed $70 billion.

Despite all these benefits, we refuse to invest in REIT ETFs because of one main reason: They are market-cap weighted and heavily concentrated on overpriced large cap REITs that pay little income.

In fact, the largest REIT ETF (VNQ) has ~40% of its capital invested in the top 10 largest REITs: American Tower (AMT), Simon Property (SPG), Crown Caste (CCI), Prologis (PLD), Equinix (EQIX), Public Storage (PSA), Welltower (WELL), Equity Residential (EQR), AvalonBay (AVB) and Digital Realty (DLR).

These are all high-quality companies, but they also are richly valued and are unlikely to produce alpha-rich returns. We believe that this concentrated focus on large-cap REITs is especially dangerous today because the gap in valuation between small-cap and large-cap REITs has rarely been this large:

While large caps trade at 20x FFO which is about fair value in our opinion - small caps trade at just around 12x FFO – or a 40% discount to larger peers.

We believe that this creates an opportunity for the more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to do some digging because there's no valid reason to justify such a large valuation differential. Index money has flown to large caps in a disproportionate amount and pushed valuations of large-cap REITs to new highs, whereas small caps missed the party.

It sets large-cap REITs (and REIT ETFs) for less compelling returns going forward. Small-cap REITs are much positioned with deeper value and greater margin of safety. ETFs are barely investing in these – but this is exactly where the alpha is hidden in our opinion. Small-cap REITs enjoy many advantages that will ultimately lead to better results in the long run:

#1 - Easier to Move the Growth Needle and Create Value

A small REIT can achieve significant FFO growth by undertaking one single acquisition. Therefore, they have the luxury to be more selective in their investment process and can focus on a few deals at a time and truly create value in the acquisition process.

On the other hand, it's much harder for a multi-billion dollar REIT because they must locate tend, if not hundreds, of new properties to acquire every quarter just to keep the ball rolling. A great example of that is Realty Income (O) which is now forced to step outside of its circle of competence and must invest abroad. They must lower their acquisition standards and may have less bargaining power with sellers.

#2 Greater Margin of Safety

Small-cap REITs are generally more volatile than larger peers. This is because they are less diversified and often lack a lengthy track record as a public company. However, today the situation is very different and we argue that small-cap REITs enjoy better margin of safety:

Firstly, small-cap REITs have better downside protection at 12x FFO than richly valued large cap peers at over 20x FFO (ceteris paribus).

Secondly, large caps greatly benefited from index fund and ETF capital flows during the bull market. However, this is a double-edged sword because what happens once the capital flows out of indexes in times of panic? It could disproportionally impact large-cap REITs.

Therefore, as bizarre as it may sound, a small-cap REIT may present less risk than a large-cap REIT today. The word “small cap” also is very misleading because whether you own a $500 million or a $5 billion portfolio, you are well diversified either way. The diversification benefits of greater size are only marginal once you reach a certain scale.

#3 More Upside Potential

As REITs grow larger, they experience FFO multiple expansion. This additional return component can be very sizable when you consider that larger REITs trade at a 65% premium to smaller peers on average.

Moreover, when a REIT trades at a sizable discount to NAV, it can create meaningful value to its shareholders by buying back shares – a strategy that's more common for undervalued small caps. In this sense, the valuation gap is often self-correcting over time.

#4 - Less Challenging to Analyze

A small REIT with a clear focus on a specific property type and region is much easier to analyze than a conglomerate of different property types with exposure to many markets.

Moreover, we have found that smaller- cap REIT management teams are much more willing to talk to us directly and many of them have even granted us exclusive CEO interviews because we represent more than 1,200 investors at High Yield Landlord. As such, we recently conducted CEO interviews for our members with Plymouth Industrial (PLYM), Spirit Realty (SRC), CBL (CBL), UMH (UMH) and many other smaller REITs.

This is much harder to do with companies of the size of Simon Property Group (SPG) or Prologis (PLD) which have tens of analysts requesting interviews at all times.

#5 - Significantly Higher Dividend Yields

Because small caps are undervalued, their dividend yields also are much greater. Most small-cap REITs in which we invest today yield between 7% and 12% whereas the passive REIT indexes pay only 3.5%.

With higher dividend yield, we feel much more comfortable investing in REITs because we do not depend on growth to generate attractive returns in the long run.

As of today, our portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a conservative 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index.

Two Top Picks Among Small Cap REITs

We generally do not disclose our Top Ideas on the public site, but here are two examples of deeply discounted small-cap REITs that are unknown to most investors on Seeking Alpha:

Monmouth Real Estate (MNR):

It owns arguably the best industrial portfolio of its entire peer group. It's the youngest, most modern, e-commerce-centered portfolio that also enjoys the longest lease terms and highest percentage of investment grade rated tenants. Yet, the portfolio is today for sale at 15x FFO – or a 35% discount to closest peers. The 4.7% dividend yield is easily covered and rock solid. It was not cut even during the great financial crisis.

Jernigan Capital (JCAP):

It's a specialty financing REIT that invests in self-storage properties. It's today perceived to be a “mortgage” REIT due to its development loan portfolio – but it's getting closer and closer to becoming a traditional “equity” REIT which will allow it to command a much higher FFO multiple. Priced at a deep discount to peers and paying a 7.5% dividend yield, we believe that JCAP has 30%-40% upside to fair value.

These are just two examples among the 19 positions that we hold in our Core Portfolio at High Yield Landlord. Some market pundits may claim that REITs are overpriced, but this is only because they focus on large caps.

Our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the REIT indexes. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO, providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential:

Not All REITs are Created Equal – Be Selective

We believe that small-cap REITs remain one of the only sectors that still provides strong yields and appreciation potential in 2019.

It's however important to recognize that “not all REITs are created equal.” While some small-cap REITs are posed for market-beating results, others are real landmines that can result in significant value destruction.

This is a sector where you need to be very selective to maximize returns. Particularly with small caps, it's important to avoid REITs that are poorly managed and overleveraged. Even if a REIT is cheap, it does not make it an investment candidate if we cannot rely on the long-term sustainability of the operations or its management. By simply avoiding the losers, you can materially increase our investment returns.

High Yield Landlord, #1 Service for Real Estate Investors and Retirees High Yield Landlord recently broke the 1200-member mark! Our prices will increase soon but all members who sign up now are grandfathered for life at today's discounted rate! If you are still sitting on the sidelines… now is your time to act. Start your 2-week free trial TODAY and lock-in this discounted rate before we hike it! Want A Good Deal? Start Your Free Trial Today (127 New Members Joined This Month Already) We have over 140 five-star reviews from members who are already profiting from our 8% yielding portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SRC; UMH; MNR; JCAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.