Dolphin Capital Investors - Breezy Mediterranean Luxury For Sale

Today’s equity price is so low that even with further NAV writedowns and further extensions of the liquidation deadline, equity buying investors would still likely see market-beating returns.

The company is underfollowed and remains out of favor given the enormous amount of shareholder value destroyed since the Global Financial Crisis.

Summary of Investment Thesis

Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd. is a stock market ugly duckling. A swan made of beautiful assets: luxury homes, resorts, and land located in striking spots of the eastern Mediterranean sea. This beauty contrasts with the enormous destruction of shareholder value that started in the Global Financial Crisis. Since 2008 the company's Net Asset Value or NAV has fallen close to 90% and thus Dolphin is ignored and distrusted by market participants.

The investment thesis here is a simple one: Dolphin is liquidating and returning capital to shareholders by the end of the year 2021.

Trading today at 26% of company NAV, the market is heavily discounting operational improvements and mainly, a well-incentivized plan of liquidation and return of capital to shareholders. Today’s price is so low that even with further NAV writedowns and with an extension of the liquidation date, equity buying investors would still likely see market-beating returns.

Finally, market participants are ignoring, among several things, the fact that the company has reduced its non-recourse debt significantly, yearly NAV decreases have become smaller, their latest sales of properties have been above NAV and that the economic situation of Greece and Cyprus, where most of Dolphin's properties are located, has improved.

Note to investors: DCI trades over the counter in the OTC pink sheets and the London Stock Exchange. The transactional volume for this stock is very low in both markets but particularly low in the OTC. Patience and thoughtfulness buying/selling shares in this company are warranted.

Introduction

Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd., Dolphin or the company (LSE: DCI, OTC: DOLHF) was formed in 2005 as the listed investment vehicle of Dolphin Capital Partners, a real estate private equity firm. Dolphin Capital Partners still manages the company and its partners own a meaningful stake, circa 10% of DCI’s shares via Dolphin Capital Holdings. DCI’s raison d'etre consists of investing and developing luxury real estate, particularly in the resort and holiday home sector, marketed towards Ultra and High Net-Worth Individuals.

DCI’s 10 largest shareholders. Taken from the company’s November 2019 factsheet.

“There are no bad assets, only bad prices”, a well-known investment saying goes. It's difficult, painful even, to call Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd. a bad asset. After all, DCI owns and develops high-end real estate projects that, with no hesitation, I would describe as extraordinarily beautiful. Furthermore, these developments, located in the eastern Mediterranean, were built in sites that are by themselves breathtaking to withhold.

One of DCI’s 42, 3 to 5 bedroom villas in their Kéa island project.

Video overview of Dolphin's Amanzoe Villas in Porto Heli, Greece. Project sold in 2018.

Unfortunately, the company’s financial returns contrast highly with the loveliness and luxuriousness of its underlying assets. Long-term investors of Dolphin have seen the company’s reported Net Asset Value or NAV, fall from a high of 1.69 billion Euros in 2007 to a NAV of 171 million Euros reported this September. DCI’s share price has reacted accordingly, down from a 2007 high of around 180 pence (the British Pound cent equivalent) to near 4 pence today. Dolphin has been a historically poor or bad, if you will, financial asset, however, one that today presents itself with a good price for opportunistic and event-driven investors: as a close to debt-free DCI is in the process of liquidating all assets and distributing returns to shareholders.

Before venturing into writing about Dolphin’s liquidation process, potential return scenarios and investment risks, let’s quickly delve into the company's history and give readers more context.

The dolphin jumped and then went underwater: A short history.

Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd. was listed in December 2005 on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Alternative Investment Market (AIM). The listing was successful, raising 104 million Euros of equity. During its first few years, helped with a buoyant global economy and heavy tailwinds in real estate, things worked very well. The company managed to successfully attract more capital. Since inception till 2015, DCI raised close to 1 billion Euros in equity offerings (854 million Euros before 2008), including from well known and reputable investment firms, like BlackRock, Fortress Investment Group and Third Point Capital.

Dolphin Capital Partners, founded and lead by experienced real estate investors, Mr. Miltos Kambourides (former partner and founder of Soros Real Estate Partners) and Mr. Pierre Charalambides (former JPMorgan investment banker) and their team, wasted no time investing DCI’s capital into several projects. Furthermore, to bring luxury to the forefront of its projects, Dolphin partnered with world-wide leading architects, golf course designers and hotel operators for the development and running of its homes and resorts.

From its genesis the company’s investments and focus were in the eastern Mediterranean countries of Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, and Turkey, by 2008, however, the company ventured outside Europe with a 70% purchase of Playa Grande in the Dominican Republic. At its height in 2008, the company had 15 large real estate projects and over 60 smaller ones through Aristo Developers. Aristo, Cyprus's largest private landowner and one of the island’s biggest property developers, was once a company subsidiary and is now an affiliate (DCI today owns 47.9% of Aristo). From its founding, Dolphin’s management was targeting Internal Rates of Return (IRR) of between 25% to 45% for each of its projects.

Dolphin Capital Investors’ real estate projects in 2008. Taken from DCI´s 2008 annual report.

Alas, this bright future was not to be. As we all know, the 2007-2008 Global Financial Crisis hit real estate investors particularly hard, repercussions of which were still felt in the early years of this decade. As can be seen in the chart below, by 2008, more than 80% of DCI’s investments were in Greece and Cyprus. From 2009 to 2012 Greece suffered economic hardships only comparable to those experienced in the Great Depression of 1929. Cyprus was not left unscathed and suffered its own economic and financial crisis. Investors scurried, sales and values plummeted and Dolphin’s portfolio of high-end properties was marked down accordingly.

Dolphin Capital Investors Property Portfolio in 2008. Taken from DCI's 2008 annual report.

As was described above, DCI’s NAV has fallen close to 90% from its height in 2008. By year-end 2008, at 294 pence the company’s NAV per share was the highest it had been since its founding and it had grown steadily every year. Sadly, this state of affairs would not last and 2008 would prove to be a year of negative inflection for the fortunes of Dolphin’s investors. From this year onwards, 2014 being the only exception, DCI would see its Net Asset Value fall every year, continuously. A painful experience for anyone to witness.

Dolphin Capital Investors’ NAV, funds raised and funds invested from 2006 to 2010. Taken from the company’s 2010 annual report.

Dolphin Capital Investors’ NAV from 2010 to Half Year 2019, author’s table, taken from company annual reports.

Dolphin, its board and management took many actions and went to great lengths to try to steer their ship back into safer waters. Joint ventures and partnerships were formed, financial permutations and combinations of some of their assets took place, further equity offerings and debt placements were made, development of their real estate continued. Headwinds, unfortunately, prevailed and positive economic returns akin to those before 2008 never made a comeback. To paraphrase Warren Buffett, a bad horse is not changed by a jockey, no matter how good the jockey.

In June 2015, in conjunction with the announcement of Dolphin’s last equity raise, the newly replaced board announced a review of the company’s strategy. From then on Dolphin’s properties would be divided into “core projects” and “non-core assets”. Management would focus on the development of the former and the sale of the latter. 5 of DCI’s properties would be considered “core assets” and 10 would be up for sale.

In addendum to the previous two announcements, on that same circular for shareholders, the board shared it would hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders before the end of 2016 to vote on “a resolution for the continuation of the company”. On December 2, 2016, the meeting was announced to be held on December 19, 2016. In its December 2 circular, Dolphin’s board recommended AGAINST the continuation of the company and FOR the “New asset strategy”. The new asset strategy contemplated the orderly sale of all of DCI’s assets, a change to the structure of management’s fees and the return of net proceeds to shareholders by no later than 31 December 2019. Shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favor of the board’s recommendations and thus the company's liquidation began.

Liquidation Process: Round 1. Planning Fallacy?

Before shareholders agreed on an orderly sale of all assets, as noted, in 2015 Dolphin’s board commenced a new strategy, one seeking to monetize some of the company’s assets. In 2016, before the liquidation plan was given the green light, Dolphin managed to sell Playa Grande in the Dominican Republic, one of their core assets and agreed to sell it’s 49.75% stake in Aristo Developers.

Playa Grande was sold for an Enterprise Value of 140 million Euros, 10% below the project’s carrying gross asset value and below the company’s estimated project NAV (this last figure was not shared), but the transaction reduced company group debt by 130 million Euros. Dolphin agreed to sell its 49.75% stake of Aristo Developers to Aristo’s main shareholder Mr. Theodoros Aristodemou for 45 million Euros, a price 70% below the carrying value of its stake, reflecting Aristo’s debt restructuring and poor performance the last couple of years. In May 2017, the company terminated the sale of its Aristo stake, citing the buyer’s failure to settle deferred payments and kept a 47.9% stake in Aristo.

To date, DCI has not been able to sell assets at a rate that would meet its liquidation goal, no doubt, further souring market participants to its prospects and depressing its stock price. In its 2019 interim report, however, the company stated:

“Since the adoption of the initial disposal strategy in 2016, DCI has been able to execute six significant asset disposals at an aggregate enterprise value of c. €344 million, reduce the Group debt by more than €210 million and achieve important permitting and entitlements decisions for its remaining asset portfolio”.

As last reported in September 2019, the company had sold 6 out of 15 assets described in their May 2019 press release. Out of these 9 assets remaining for sale, the company considers 3 of these (Aristo, Kilada Hills, and Kéa Island) as their main assets and of material import for substantial shareholder distribution. The first of these two sales, realized in 2016, was done at 77% of NAV, the second one, done in 2017, at 50% of NAV. More recent disposals, though smaller in monetary value, were done last year at or above NAV. Please refer to the table below:

Summary of significant transactions since the liquidation strategy commenced. Taken from the company’s April 10, 2019, circular to shareholders.

Planning fallacy, a well known human bias first proposed by famous behavioral psychologists Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky, entails the idea that we humans tend to be overly optimistic when it comes to how long and how many resources a planned course of action will take. Whether or not, DCI’s management and its board fell prey to this fallacy, by early 2019 it was clear that all assets would not be sold before the proposed deadline of year-end 2019.

Given the state of affairs described in the previous paragraph, earlier this year the board convened another extraordinary meeting of shareholders and recommended to vote FOR the modification of the liquidation strategy, a change to management’s agreement and the extension of the liquidation deadline by year-end 2021. On May 2 of this year the extraordinary meeting was held and shareholders, though with less enthusiasm, once again, approved the board's recommendations.

Liquidation Process: Round 2. Market beating returns.

DCI trades at a market capitalization of 38 million GPB, a whopping low 26% of its last reported NAV of 146.5 million GBP. The market gives little merit to Dolphin’s stated Net Asset Value and to the property valuations done by Colliers International and American Appraisals (see valuation certificates at the end of every company annual report: 2018 report, certificates starts on page 78), both recognized real estate valuators, on which the company’s NAV is based. Given the historical context of the company and the enormous amount of shareholder equity destroyed this comes as no surprise. Why then is this time any different for investors? Well, because the company is liquidating and has a board and a shareholder base that wants to see this done.

Reassuringly, as can be seen in the table below, even with further NAV writedowns and additional postponements of the stated liquidation deadline, investors at today’s depressed price will likely realize outsized returns. Finally, changes to management fees that are better aligned to shareholders vs. the ones approved during Dolphin’s first liquidation strategy in 2016, should incentivize management to dispose of assets before the end of the year 2021 and to seek adequate prices for their properties.

Liquidation scenarios of NAV after DITL (Deferred Income Taxes and Liabilities), Returns and CAGRs from today’s price. Author’s table.

In its April 2019 circular, the company shared that with its new liquidation strategy:

As is apparent by analyzing the table above, by taking management’s low guidance for shareholder returns of 85 million Euros or 72.8 million British Pounds, investors would earn a 91.72% return on their investment, a 36% yearly compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) by the company’s stated liquidation goal of year-end 2021 and a 17% CAGR if shareholders agree to extend this goal post by another 2 years.

A better-incentivized manager...

Show me the incentives and I'll show you the outcome. - Charles T. Munger

As mentioned, important changes took place this year so that management is now better aligned with shareholders and better incentivized for an effective sale of all company assets. Whereas in the previous liquidation strategy, the investment manager was entitled to a percentage of the enterprise value of assets sold, it is now, crucially, entitled to a percentage of distributions to be made by the company to shareholders. Additionally, management’s annual fee has been reduced to 3.6 million Euros annually from the year 2020, from 4 million, 5 million and 6 million Euros in the last three years, reducing operational costs.

Variable Management Fees to be paid to management as a percentage of Shareholder Distributions. Taken from April 2019 company circular.

Risk 1: An entrenched manager?

Risk of management "kicking the can down the road", slowing Dolphin's asset sales all while safely collecting a yearly 3.6 million Euros management fee seems reasonable at first glance. After all, optics play a part here: if there is anybody who has made apparent substantial gains from DCI, it is management itself: Dolphin Capital Partners (I say "apparent" as we are oblivious to DCP's cost of doing business).

Upon further thought, however, I would minimize this risk. While it is true that management is well versed with the geography and nature of the company's assets as well as their development and, a change of management could affect the timely liquidation of the company, facts speak otherwise:

Management, with an active participant board of directors, has and continues to make positive steps towards liquidation. Since its liquidation strategy commenced, to date, gross enterprise value sales of the company's assets amount to 344 million Euros vs today's company NAV of 171 million. In other words, they've sold more than double, in monetary terms, than today's NAV, a NAV that assumes very little debt .

. For many years now, management has agreed to a substantial reduction of fees in line with the dwindling prospects of the company.

Management's agreement with Dolphin expires at the end of 2021 or when all assets are sold, whichever comes first. This agreement can only be renewed by a new shareholder vote .

. Shareholders, most of which are asset, event-driven and value funds (owning close to 70% of the company), voted overwhelmingly in favor of liquidating the company. Dolphin's board and its shareholders would not look favorably upon management if their actions can be interpreted as slowing down this process.

Finally, one must not forget that management owns close to 10% of the company. At a 10% ownership, Dolphin Capital Partners is not and cannot become an entrenched manager. Alternatively, company distributions to shareholders + variable sale fees would likely amount to several years worth of management fees, further incentivizing management to press forward with the shareholder approved liquidation strategy.

Risk 2: Further Writedowns...

To stress this point, one final time, for many years, market participants have had little faith in DCI’s prospects and in guidance given by management. In hindsight, this view has proven accurate. In its December 2, 2016, circular, with NAV more than twice the amount today, the company shared a more rosy outlook for its liquidation strategy that:

Given this depressive outlook by the marketplace, Dolphin’s value today, implies continued average NAV writedowns of 40% annually to the end of 2021, its liquidation goal, or almost 25% if the company were to extend this date for another 2 years.

Average Annual Rate of NAV Reduction from June 30, 2019, figures vs. Investment Horizon in relation to NAV liquidation (after DITL) at different percentages. Authors table.

In my opinion, there are various reasons why the market holds a wrong and overly pessimistic view of the company’s liquidation prospects:

Company assets sold between 2016 and 2017 were done at 71% and 50% of NAV, respectively. A sale of all remaining company assets at 50% of NAV would equate to a gross figure that is 81.5% above Dolphin’s current market cap.

Assets sold in 2018 were done at NAV or above it.

Aristo Developers, in Dolphin’s books for 43 million Euros, has seen substantial sales growth and significant debt reduction that could potentially signify upside in the sale of DCI’s 47.9% stake in the company. Additionally, this year, DCI’s management was able to negotiate and sell its share of 37 hectares owned by Aristo for 9 million Euros, while retaining the same percentage ownership in the company.

Since 2011 Dolphin’s NAV has decreased an average of 19.90%. An annual reduction of 19.90% of the company’s NAV by year-end 2021 would still imply a liquidation above 50% of NAV. By year-end 2023, an annual 19.90% reduction of NAV, would equate an upside of 32% from today’s price and a CAGR of 7%, nothing to write home about, but not a money-losing venture for investors.

NAV reduction after DITL (Deferred Income Taxes and Liabilities) has slowed down these past two years, in 2017 NAV after DITL was reduced 17.09% and in 2018 the decrease was 14.95%.

Along with lower management fees and a rationalization of the company’s cost structure (reporting lower SG&A and finance costs), the company has been able to reduce non-recourse debt to record low levels of gross assets. The board also stated in its December 2016 company liquidation strategy circular that it is committed to financing property developments through joint ventures and debt, avoiding new equity offerings.

NAV, Gross Assets, Group Debt and Shares Outstanding from years 2010 to Half Year 2019. Authors table.

As the company stated in its 2019 interim report, significant shareholder distributions will come mainly from three assets: Aristo Developers, Kéa Island, and Kilada. As can be read in the linked report, Dolphin’s management has continued to make strides rationalizing their cost structure, reducing debt, monetizing, developing, forming joint ventures, financing, and zoning of these three assets and all remaining properties with the aim to complete and realize asset sales by year-end 2021.

Greece and Cyprus, where 85% of the company’s real estate value remains, have continued with their economic recovery.

Distribution of DCI’s assets by Landsize and Real Estate Value. Taken from the company’s November 2019 factsheet.

Risk 3: No bids?

Given the enormous discount to NAV the company currently trades at, and the fact that the company extended its liquidation deadline to the end of 2021, market participants could also be expressing the risk that Dolphin is not finding buyers for its assets. There is possibly some truth to this view, management themselves recently stated:

Although the economies in Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, and Turkey have continued to recover, the market for undeveloped real estate in those countries has yet to make a significant recovery.

Undoubtedly, if markets and the World economy were to turn sour, a risk I describe in a section below, Dolphin would likely find it very difficult to see bids for its assets. It is possible that has already been the case and that Dolphin needed this extension to further develop its main assets and thus make them more palatable for potential buyers. The board, in fact, expressed this sentiment, somewhat, in its last report:

...so that meaningful distributions for shareholders can be achieved, predominantly from the sale of the Company’s three major projects. Kilada and OOKI require significant development to maximize sale proceeds to facilitate material distributions to shareholders, whilst the Company’s divestment from Aristo requires the ability to structure and implement an exit transaction for a minority shareholding. The Board intends to make distributions on the receipt of the net proceeds of sale of each of these three major assets.

The development and sale of Dolphin's core three assets are the company's main objectives. Happily for shareholders, the company is making strides developing Kilada and Kéa Islanda, while Aristo Developers is seeing enormous growth in sales. There are also some fundamental reasons countering the rationale that the company is not or has not found sufficient interest from buyers. The company has already sold its most ambitious and debt-laden projects, mostly those that were advanced in their development stage. It has also recently sold several assets above NAV and it has found a way to monetize part of its Aristo holding. Though perhaps not many, there have been buyers, and the company, indeed, has been willing to part with its properties with prices below their project NAVs.

Risk 4: More and more extensions - is not a liquidation.

As I showed above, even further write-downs of NAV and further extensions of the liquidation deadline could still make DCI a winning and market-beating investment. Investors, however, will, logically, ask themselves if a further extension will happen for a third time in 2021 or a fourth in 2023, or even, a fifth in 2025.

Though the company clearly states shareholder distributions will mainly come from its three core assets, one cannot leave aside a scenario in which the board and management, after successfully selling these three assets, would want a further extension and another and another so as to develop the remaining undeveloped ones and allow for better selling prices. This would mean that the company is being run as a going concern and is not truly liquidating. Investors can find it worrisome that, as can be seen on page 16 of the company's latest financial results, under permitting status update, only 2 out of its 9 assets are currently under construction.

This idea would certainly go against the stated liquidation objectives of the board approved by shareholders and obviously, investors would have to vote approvingly for this change of heart. I find this idea to have little merit, as Dolphin has sold several underdeveloped assets in the past and, given the amount of pain investors in Dolphin have endured, it is unlikely that shareholders would welcome this course of action. Though it is reasonable to expect shareholder approval of another extension in 2021, one that would require investors having already seen significant shareholder distributions, I believe the board and the company's management clearly intend to sell all assets and close DCI's doors as soon as possible.

Interestingly, as to want to express to shareholders that the board is serious in its intentions of liquidating on or before the end of year 2021, the board included the following statement in its 2019 liquidation extension circular:

Continuation Resolution: The Board believes that it is appropriate for Shareholders to have an opportunity to review the effectiveness of the New Asset Strategy and the results achieved by the Board and the Investment Manager and, accordingly, although the Company will have no fixed life, shortly before 31 December 2021, the Board will convene and hold a Shareholders' meeting at which an ordinary resolution for the continuation of the Company will be proposed. If any such resolution is not passed, proposals will be put by the Board to the Shareholders within six months after the date of the resolution to the effect that the Company be wound up, liquidated, reconstructed or unitised.

Risk 5: Macro Headwinds 2.0…?

In my opinion, Dolphin’s market value at today’s price presents investors with an asymmetric risk/reward opportunity, in which its difficult to foresee losing much money and easier to see favorable returns. However, a return to difficulties in the global economy would, in all likelihood, forestall these returns. Much as it affected Dolphin’s value in 2009 and subsequent years, a new global economic downturn and jitters in financial markets could potentially reduce or eliminate interested buyers in the company’s assets and negatively affect ongoing operations.

I normally pay little attention to forecasting macroeconomic developments or potential market downturns, believing it’s mostly a naive exercise and that time is better spent finding undervalued and asymmetric investment opportunities. However, this investment thesis hinges upon an effective liquidation of DCI’s assets. If difficult times are soon to return and management has difficulties with their liquidation effort, the company might be forced to either 1) wait for better times or 2) sell their assets at bargain prices. Both potential actions would reduce or eliminate positive investment returns and risk permanent capital impairment, my number one consideration when investing.

There are reasons to be concerned and thus, investors should take this possibility into account for what they consider an adequate position size given what they believe this risk to be. To name but a few current macro dark clouds:

The US has not experienced a recession in 10 years and slower growth for Q4 has been forecasted.

US equity markets are at all-time highs, market valuations are equally high and scarily comparable to the years 1929 and 2000.

Unresolved US/China trade dispute, lower global economic trade.

Slower economic growth in Europe.

Slower economic growth and high debt levels in China.

Having stated the above, as is always the case with pretending to be oracles of the future, reasonable minds will opine differently: one can easily find many solid contrarian arguments to the macro concerns I raised, such as the enormous amount of accommodative liquidity given by central banks. The truth is, we don’t know, or don’t know for sure, or when, what will happen. It is much easier to evaluate and foresee positive risk-adjusted returns by investing today in Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd., with its ongoing liquidation process and public company information available, than it is to accurately account for the future direction and force of an enormously complex system like the global economy and its consequences to DCI.

Conclusion

Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd is no melting ice cube, it's assets do have value. True, Dolphin's assets have been marked down extensively since the Great Financial Crisis and the company has been a money-losing proposition for shareholders since then. However, marketplace participants, confounding uncertainty with risk are not properly analyzing nor appropriately pricing the company's change of direction since 2015 and the operational and financial improvements of recent years.

An over pessimistic marketplace is offering us shares in this liquidating company with an implied total markdown of 74% of the company's NAV (Market cap of 38 million GBP vs NAV before DITL of 146.5 mill GBP). A change in the board of directors in 2015. The change in the company's strategic direction since that year. A steep change to the way management was paid and incentivized. And, finally, a change to the very conception of the company's continued existence coupled with an enormous discount to NAV, is essentially what makes investing in Dolphin today an interesting and likely money winning proposition. One that offers investors outsized returns even with further NAV writedowns and further extensions to the liquidation deadline as has been shown.

