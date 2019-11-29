Korea Electric Power Corporation Is A Buy Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics

KEP's patent activity/dynamics with patent scorecard, weekly and historical patent value, risk and disruptive scores in relation with competitors and stock price.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) is analyzed based on its patent dynamics (patent activity over time) and combined with writer's technical analysis. PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty) patent applications are taken into account, which is administered by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO).

In view of the inherent properties of PCT applications, Innovalpha is analyzing actual/forward-looking innovation in contrast to other methodologies relying on granted patents (old innovation generally already part of a company's valuation). This explains the outperformance obtained by our models (out of sample backtestings, third-party confirmation, and real-track performance). An important takeaway is that the number of patents held by a company is not relevant, what matters is PCT patent dynamics.

Please see Innovalpha's previous articles in order to understand the methodology used.

Five factors are taken into account in order to reach a conclusion:

company's actual patent value scores

company's historical patent profiles in relation to its stock price with trend & gap analysis

Trends in patent activity in other regions

comparison with competitors (is the company an outlier or not)

company's technical analysis

Analysis of Korea Electric Power Corporation

Figure 1 illustrates KEP's scorecard and display the usual patent scores (patent index, grade, overall patent score, patent value, patent risk, and patent disruptive scores).

KEP displays overall very good patent scores which represent evidence of the actual intense R&D/innovation activity within the company. The overall patent score of KEP is 143.2, which is above average and ranks the company second out of 38. The company is in Grade B, a very good grade (grades ranging from A to F, with A being the best grade).

Based on the historical data used, KEP is considered an innovation star, a mid-stage company that is disruptive with growth. It also indicates that KEP is in relation to all companies in the technology sector:

in third position for its patent index in second position for its patent value score in third position for its disruptive and risk score in second position for its overall score

An increase in minimum values can be seen as it continues steady trending higher. Investors shall definitively consider this company for further analysis.

Figure 1 - Korea Electric Power Corporation SCORECARD - Source Innovalpha

Figure 2 displays a summary view of KEP's patent scores.

Figure 2 - KEP portfolio view - Source Innovalpha

Figure 3 displays KEP's patent index and stock price over time. During the period from 2015 until Q2 of 2018, not much growth was seen for the index, however, since then, the index has increased substantially until Q2 of 2019 when a slight decrease is seen. Looking at the stock price, a decrease can be seen since Q4 of 2016 creating a potentially large undervaluation for the stock as the gap with index is relatively large. However, it's not the patent index that matters (size of the patent portfolio), but the patent dynamics captured in particular by the patent value score. As such, the gap identified here for KEP in relation to the patent index is not very relevant and the investor should look at the other historical profiles below.

Figure 3 - KEP's patent index and stock price over time - Source Innovalpha

Figure 4 shows KEP's overall patent score and its stock price over time, Figure 5 shows its patent value score and stock price over time and Figure 6 shows its patent disruptive score and stock price over time. The three graphs are very similar with steady growth in the past 1.5 years.

A decorrelation between the stock price and the patent value score is identified with the gap increasing between value and price since the price reversed in Q4 of 2016 and continues to move lower until this day while the value score continues moving higher since the middle of 2016, indicating a large undervaluation for the stock.

Figure 4 - KEP's overall patent score over time - Source Innovalpha

Further, this substantial gap keeps increasing representing a buying opportunity.

Figure 5 - KEP's patent value score over time - Source Innovalpha

Figure 6 - KEP's patent disruptive score over time - Source Innovalpha

WIPO indicates that KEP's principal markets in terms of patent protection are the following countries/regions: Korea, PCT applications followed by USA and very minor activity in several others, see Figure 7. As excepted, Korea is by far the country with most patent activity.

This trend of Korea, PCTs, and USA being the top 3 for patents filed, remains constant throughout the years with other countries only accounting for very minor activity. Some additional minor activities can be seen in China, Japan, and Germany. The trend in Korea follows the PCT dynamics which confirms the actual intense innovation activity.

In terms of the various classes under which KEP filed patent applications, the top three classes have remained pretty much constant throughout the 5-year period. An overwhelmingly large majority of patents were filed under G01R (measuring electric variables; measuring magnetic variables) followed by H02J (circuit arrangements or systems for supplying or distributing electric power; systems for storing electric energy) as well as H02G (installation of electric cables or lines, or of combined optical and electric cables or lines).

A notable activity can be seen in various other related segments and has remained constant throughout the years indicating a broad patent diversity indicating a stable and secure company.

Figure 7 - Top patent applications by region/country for KEP since 2015 - Source WIPO

Figure 8 is a standard bubble chart showing Korea Electric Power Corporation on the left of the graph together with several other companies, with the overall patent score on the y-axis and patent index on the x-axis (in all the bubble charts below the size of bubble is proportional to the PI index). As can be seen from this figure, the patent index, which is a measure of the size of the patent portfolio, is not the most appropriate way to identify interesting companies.

Figure 8 - KEP with overall patent score vs. patent index - Source Innovalpha

In contrast, Figures 9 and 10 display KEP's patent dynamics and clearly shows KEP on the right as outlier, representing useful views to immediately identify promising companies warranting further scrutiny.

Figure 9 displays overall patent score on the y-axis and disruptive score on the x-axis (the bigger the bubble, the higher the PI index) and Figure 10 displays the overall patent score on the y-axis and risk score on the x-axis.

Figures 9 and 10 clearly show as well that there are very few companies with both positive patent value and disruptive scores, indicating that many companies within the field have not been able yet to put in place innovation management/strategy that creates value.

Figure 9 - KEP with overall patent score vs patent disruptive score - Source Innovalpha

Figure 10 - KEP with overall patent score vs patent risk score - Source Innovalpha

Figure 11 shows a long-term technical analysis of KEP. A clear trading range can be seen for the price with an area around 6.5-8 USD serving as major support and a 24-28 USD area serving as a major resistance from which the price has reversed several times in the past more than 2 decades.

From the current high of 28.37 USD that was set in August of 2016, a 65.1% retracement can be seen to the current yearly low. This indicates that the stock is quite undervalued as of now, however, further downside is still possible as it has not reached previously mentioned major support area.

Until support is found around 6.5-8 USD or possible slightly higher, the analysis suggests we should remain neutral.

Figure 11 - Technical analysis of KEP - Source Tradingview

Conclusion

KEP displays impressive patent activity with 4.5 stars in patent risk score, 2.5 stars in value score, and a decent 2 stars in the disruptive score which ranks KEP second among competitors for all of the scores indicating a buy.

KEP appears to be relatively strong when compared to the industry indicating a buy.

Based on GE's historical patent profiles with the identification of a positive important gap in relation with stock price, investors should definitely buy KEP as it appears to be substantially undervalued. Patent dynamics trend is neutral.

Patent dynamics in Korea (principal patent activity market) is in line with PCT dynamics, which is a positive. Patent activity within patent sectors of the company is stable with diversification, another positive for the company.

Technical analysis indicates a neutral rating, however, if further drop to 6.5-8 USD area is seen, it would be a very good buy with huge growth potential.

Therefore, overall rating for KEP is bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information provided in this document is given for indicative purposes only. Innovalpha Sàrl provides no assurance as to its completeness or accuracy nor the reasonableness of the conclusions based upon such information. This document is not intended to constitute an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of an investment program or of any one or more of the models mentioned in the document. There is no assurance that the model's investment objectives will be achieved and investment results may vary significantly over time. Past performance should not be construed as a guide to future performance. The content of this document is subject to change without prior notification. All information and data presented in this document is for informational purpose only and should not be reproduced, distributed nor used without the prior written authorization of Innovalpha Sàrl.



The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) bears no responsibility for the integrity or accuracy of the data contained herein, in particular due, but not limited, to any deletion, manipulation, or reformatting of data that may have occurred beyond its control.