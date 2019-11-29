Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Divergence

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

New Home Sales

What was the worst segment of the economy a decade ago is now arguably the best. New home sales in October came in at an annualized rate of 733,000, which was above consensus of 710,000), while September's figure was revised up 37,000 to 738,000. This means that new home sales are up 31.6% over the past year-on fire! Evidently, there is still plenty of room to the upside to meet growing demand.

The most important factors in this development have been affordability, as mortgage rates have plunged more than 100 basis points over the last year, and the fact that both median and average prices for new homes have declined.

Durable Goods Orders

Orders for durable goods were much better than expected in October, increasing 0.6% from a downwardly revised 1.4% decline in September. Even when we exclude orders for transportation equipment, orders were still up 0.6%. Most importantly, orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, otherwise known as capital spending, rose 1.2%. Still, orders are down 0.7% from a year ago, while orders excluding transportation are down 0.4%.

This could be a turning point, but it is too early to tell. New orders and shipments for capital goods posted their best gains since January. This should result in a positive contribution to the rate of economic growth in the fourth quarter.

Personal Income and Outlays

Personal income was unchanged in October, while personal spending rose 0.3%. Real disposable personal income (after taxes and inflation) is up 2.8% over the past year, down from a 3.3% rate in September. Real personal consumption expenditures are up 2.3% over the past year, down from 2.6% last month. The core PCE Price Index (personal consumption expenditures), which is the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, is up 1.6%.

Both rates of income and spending growth are slowing on an annualized basis, but remain at levels that should prolong this expansion so long as job growth continues.

Q3 GDP

The second estimate for the third-quarter rate of economic growth is 2.0%, which is up from the initial estimate of 1.9%, resulting in a year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. Very modest upward revisions to inventory building, capital spending and consumer spending led to the increase.

Nothing in this report changes the deceleration in the rate of growth, as can be seen below, from the temporary boost we had from the 2018 tax cuts. The consumer accounts for all of the economy's growth, as all other segments of the economy realized zero growth on a net basis.

Conclusion

The Fed has cut interest rates three times this year to what is now a range of 1.50 - 1.75%, and now it is expanding its balance sheet in what it claims not to be quantitative easing. Financial markets would suggest otherwise, as it has been off to the races for risk assets since the Fed's new QE program began two months ago, while the rate of economic growth continues to slow. This is simply promoting the divergence between market prices and fundamentals, which can be seen below in the form of stagnant corporate profits over the past several years.

Worse yet is the fact that corporate America has had the benefit of a massive tax cut, which has boosted after tax profits, but reduced tax revenues to levels only seen at the depths of the last two recessions! This is not sustainable. When tax rates inevitably increase to help address what are now $1 trillion deficits, investors will face a significant headwind. This is another example of borrowing from the future to make today look a whole lot better than it really is, and the payback is going to be a real beast.

