HBLB Indicator Diverging

Momentum Stocks Losing Their MoJo?

We put together a High Beta - Low Beta (HBLB) Index to measure investor appetite in "swinging for the fences" in stocks that tend to rise more in a rising market environment. The indicator uses the S&P High Beta Index and the S&P Low Beta Index. Recall that the beta of the S&P 500 is defined as 1.0. A "high beta" stock, with a beta, for example, of 1.2, would rise/fall 20% more than movements in the S&P 500. In opting for high beta stocks, investors are betting on a continued strong uptrend in equity markets generally. In other words, investors are bullish when demand for high beta is growing. This indicator is relevant as it captures sentiment extremes towards equities, as we demonstrate below.

Since the January 2018 panic buying episode following the passage of the Trump tax cut, the S&P 500 has proceeded to make five distinct runs to new highs (August/September 2018, May 2019, July 2019, September 2019, and the current run higher since late October). As would be expected, the higher the market rises, the more nervous investors get, and the stronger the preference for "safer" mega-cap blue-chip stocks. As we write, the Russell 2000 index of small caps, risky stocks, remain -10% below October 2018 highs - even after the strong rally off October lows. But we are also seeing signs now of waning demand for the market-leading large-cap growth stocks.

A more prescient observation in this HBLB Indicator is the series of divergent highs preceding most of the broad market corrections during this bull market. Consider:

In August 2011, the S&P 500 fell -19%. The HBLB Indicator (partly cut off in our chart) had formed a lower high in July (shown by the falling blue line).

In late 2015, the HBLB Indicator again formed a lower high relative to the 2014 high, setting up another "negative divergence" with the Russell 3000. In August 2015, the S&P 500 fell -11% before bouncing and falling again -12% in early 2016.

More recently, the HBLB Indicator put in a lower high in October 2018 relative to the May 2018 peak. Once again, this divergence announced another downdraft in equities, with the S&P 500 falling almost -20% in Q4 2018.

So, where are we today on the HBLB Indicator? Despite the inability of high beta stocks to outperform since the 2018 market low, we see once again a negative divergence forming between this indicator and market price! Two things in the HBLB Indicator bother us today. First, the inability of high beta stock to lead the market higher since the 2018 correction lows, and second this negative divergence that is forming with the equity index.

Conclusion

We hear much talk of this "Teflon equity market" and how the stars are aligned for the U.S. equity bull market to run several more years. Given the new normal, with central bank-supported equity markets, it would seem improbable to see the secular bull market end any time soon. Nevertheless, as risk managers, we cannot fall in the trap of believing that investing is an easy, risk-free activity. The final quarter of 2018 serves as a reminder. The HBLB Indicator is suggesting an elevated probability of another significant equity correction. For investors with high equity exposure and susceptible of selling into another scary market correction, this is the time to re-balance your portfolio and raise some cash. Only investors with extra cash will be comfortable in the next correction. And remember, If Equities Drop, Just Add More.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.