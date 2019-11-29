EIA 914: U.S. Oil Production Set To Ramp Into Year End

According to our US oil production matrix, we have US oil production at ~12.7 mb/d for October, which is ~240k b/d higher m-o-m. For the year-end, the exit appears to be ~12.9 mb/d with Q1 showing slightly lower production.

In September, weekly + adjustment showed an implied US oil production of 13.156 mb/d, while EIA 914 showed ~12.463 mb/d. This is a delta of ~693k b/d.

One thing is of certainty now though - the weekly + adjustment US oil production in the weekly EIA reports no longer explains production.

The growth trajectory is so far in-line with previous estimates with year-end figures ranging between ~12.8 to ~12.9 mb/d.

US oil production has been the least surprising variable this year.

Welcome to the EIA 914 edition of Oil Markets Daily!

US oil production has been the least surprising variable this year. The growth trajectory is so far in-line with previous estimates with year-end figures ranging between ~12.8 to ~12.9 mb/d. Refinery throughput, on the other hand, has been the most unpredictable and another article will follow sometime next week.

EIA 914 came out today showing a production figure of ~12.46 mb/d or practically in-line with the weekly estimate published by the EIA.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

One thing is of certainty now though - the weekly + adjustment US oil production in the weekly EIA reports no longer explains production.

You can see for yourself in the data above. In September, weekly + adjustment showed an implied US oil production of 13.156 mb/d, while EIA 914 showed ~12.463 mb/d. This is a delta of ~693k b/d.

September's observed growth rate was lower than the rates we saw in October and November.

Source: EIA, HFI Research

According to our US oil production matrix, we have US oil production at ~12.7 mb/d for October, which is ~240k b/d higher m-o-m. We also saw the same corresponding increases in Lower 48 gas production, so the growth trajectory remains stable despite weak growth in September.

For the year-end, the exit appears to be ~12.9 mb/d with Q1 showing slightly lower production. We have already published a piece detailing why we think H1 2020 will see lower overall US oil production versus December.

So for those of you watching rig counts or frac spread counts, the lower US oil production forecasts won't hit until H1 2020. As a result, don't rule out US oil production moving higher into year-end.

Thank you for reading this article. HFI Research also has a premium service that provides these reports to subscribers on a weekly basis: If you are interested, see for yourself why we are the largest energy/value service on Seeking Alpha! We look forward to seeing you being part of the HFI Research community!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.