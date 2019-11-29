Best Buy: Cost Cuts Spur The Bottom Line

Source: Barron's

Best Buy (BBY) reported quarterly revenue of $9.76 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $1.13 and EPS of $1.10. The company beat on revenue and earnings. BBY is up by high single digits post-earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

Revenue Growth Remains Stagnant

Traditional retailers are trying to make the transition to online sales in order to compete with Amazon (AMZN). In my opinion, Best Buy has been one of the most successful brick and mortar stores to build a digital platform. However, the bigger it gets the harder it is for the company to maintain its previous rate of growth. The days of high single digit revenue growth are likely over.

In its most recent quarter, Best Buy generated revenue of $9.8 billion, up 1.8% Y/Y. Total domestic revenue (store and online) was $9.0 billion, up 2.4% Y/Y. It represented 92% of the company's total revenue. Comparable sales growth was 2.0% for the entire domestic operations. From a product standpoint, comparable sales were spurred by appliances, tablets and computing and slightly offset by a decline in gaming and home theater products.

For the month of October, sales through department stores fell 6.9%, while sales for electronics and appliances fell 3.4%. Heading into the quarter, I assumed Best Buy could experience weakness in appliances and electronics. Results were not as dismal as expected as appliances generated positive comparable sales. However, consumer electronics and entertainment fell as a percentage of total sales. Of note is that comparable sales in the services area increased by double digits, partly due to revenue recognition for Total Tech Support. Services revenue growth is expected to slow going forward.

Domestic online revenue was $1.4 billion, up 16% Y/Y. On a comparable basis, domestic online rose 13%, primarily on higher average order volumes. Digital is now 14% of total revenue, up from 13% in the year earlier period. International revenue fell 4% to $800 million, driven primarily by a comparable sales decline. International headwinds likely reflect a stagnant global economy and the impact of tariffs.

Cost Cuts Helped

Best Buy must improve margins in order to generate out-sized earnings growth. Its gross margin was 24.2%, down 5 basis points versus the year earlier period. The lower margin was driven by negative mix, partially offset by higher margins at GreatCall, a leading connected health services provider acquired last year. SG&A expense of $2.0 billion fell 1.4%. Deep cuts to SG&A helped Best Buy spur the bottom line:

Now turning to SG&A, domestic non-GAAP SG&A was $1.78 billion or 19.9% of revenue versus 20.6% of revenue last year. SG&A dollars decreased $24 million, primarily due to lower incentive compensation expense and strong expense management. These favorable items were partially offset by GreatCall operating expenses. International SG&A was $173 million or 21.6% of revenue versus $178 million or 21.3% of revenue last year, a $5 million decrease was primarily driven by the favorable impact of foreign exchange rates.

SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 20.2%, down 70 basis points versus the year earlier period. The fall out was that operating income of $395 million rose 23% Y/Y. Operating income margin also rose 60 basis points. SG&A of $2.0 billion represents a large pool of expenses that management can cut into. I expect Best Buy to continue to reduce this expense going forward. Growing earnings through cost cuts will likely drive the narrative going forward.

Takeaway

With $1.2 billion in cash, BBY has the necessary scale to compete with Amazon, Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (WMT). Its digital platform and fulfillment services are also competitive. However, its top line growth is slowing and the quality of its earnings seems questionable. BBY is up over 20% Y/Y. I rate BBY a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.