HMS Holdings To Acquire Intrado's Accent Unit For Payment Accuracy Tech

However, HMSY stock looks fully valued to possible overvalued at its current level, and I see no meaningful positive catalyst.

With the deal, HMSY gains further financial efficiency technologies and a complementary customer base.

Accent has developed payment accuracy and cost containment software solutions for a wide range of customer types.

HMS Holdings (HMSY) announced it has agreed to acquire the Accent unit from Intrado for about $155 million.

Accent operates as a healthcare payments accuracy and cost containment company.

HMSY is acquiring Accent to bolster its offerings and add complementary customers and markets, but its stock price may not have a positive catalyst.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Accent was founded to provide payment accuracy solutions within the overall healthcare payments market.

The firm's primary offerings include claims recovery accuracy solutions.

According to a market research report by Future Market Insights, the global healthcare revenue cycle management software market will reach $43.3 billion by 2022.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 6.9% between 2017 and 2022.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the increasing demand for supporting services and cloud-based solutions.

Acquisition Terms and Financial

HMSY disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $155.0 million in cash and said it would pay for the deal with cash on hand.

Management did not provide a change in financial guidance as a result of the proposed transaction.

A review of the firm's most recent published financial results indicate that as of September 30, 2019, it had $280.6 million in cash and equivalents and $362.9 million in total liabilities, of which $240 million was a revolving credit facility.

Free cash flow for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, was $107.1 million.

In the past 12 months, HMSY's stock price has dropped 13.7% vs. the U.S. Healthcare Services industry's rise of 23.8% and the overall U.S. Market's growth of 14.1%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive in nine of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has been dropping, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $2,960,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,670,000,000 Price/Sales 4.30 EV/Sales 4.31 EV/EBITDA 18.54 Earnings Per Share $1.15 Total Debt To Equity 31.64% Free Cash Flow [TTM] $80,720,000 Revenue Growth Rate 4.71%

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm's projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm's shares would be valued at approximately $24.45 versus the current price of $30.22, indicating they are currently overvalued, with the given assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

HMSY is acquiring Intrado's Accent unit for its payment accuracy technology, which HMSY has been eyeing for some time.

As HMS Chairman and CEO Bill Lucia stated in the deal announcement:

HMS and Accent are an outstanding strategic fit, and this combination offers numerous benefits for our clients and stakeholders. Our collective strengths will provide expanded payment accuracy capabilities across the healthcare payer landscape, and advance cost containment opportunities in the industry...The addition of Accent's capabilities will open up a new coordination of benefits market for HMS with commercial payers, and extends our push into the Medicare COB market. Accent's ideation expertise will also expand our range of edit and audit solutions, and enhance our skills across all of our COB and Payment Integrity solutions.

The firm views Accent's customer base as complementary to its existing base, so it appears to expand its addressable market significantly.

Accent produced $50 million in trailing-twelve-month net revenue, so HMSY is paying a Price/Sales multiple of approximately 3.1x and management indicated Accent's adjusted EBITDA margins 'are comparable to HMS overall company margin.'

Using a NYU Stern School's revenue multiple dataset in January 2019 of publicly held companies, the Healthcare Information and Technology sector posted at Price/Sales multiple of 4.03x, so the deal for Accent appears to be at a favorable multiple based on the comparison.

What is more difficult is HMSY's valuation. Based on the above DCF analysis and the aforementioned NYU Stern revenue multiple reference of 4.03x, HMSY's stock looks fully valued or perhaps even overvalued at its current price level.

It's difficult to get too excited about a positive catalyst from here, as the stock appears to have hit a ceiling over the past 12 months, especially after several recent quarters where earnings surprises handily beat analyst expectations.

The most recent quarter's results also beat consensus estimates, but at the lowest level in many quarters, and analysts appear increasingly negative in their comments, leading me to conclude that HMSY's stock may have a limited upside in the near term.

