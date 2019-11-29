Guess: Lock It In

We also noted that EPS projections for fiscal 2020 were below our initial projections back in April, which in our mind was mildly bearish.

Earnings are set to rocket higher this year and next, but the stock has rallied 45% on these expectations.

GES is a favorite name among the traders at BAD BEAT Investing and we have received a number of questions about it following the recent rally.

Guess Inc. (GES) is a favorite name among the traders at BAD BEAT Investing and we have received a number of questions about it now that it has rallied. While we believe performance is strong, the outlook is questionable for a sustained rally well above $20. Rather, we think this remains a great trading stock in a very competitive and pressured sector. Therefore, we believe that based on what we are seeing traders should take profit here just under $20 and look to reenter in the mid- to high-teens. Let us discuss.

The name has rallied tremendously in the last 3 months, after dropping below $14 to end the summer. The rally was fueled a bit by broader sector strength, and a continued strong stock market, but the most recent jumped was fueled by Q3 earnings. The earnings were more than decent, though costs weighed a bit, and the headline numbers were slightly below par. The outlook was fairly decent, driving the rally, though shares have in our opinion fully priced in a generally positive outlook. With the recent rally cutting the dividend yield to just 2.3% at these levels, we think it's best to pocket the cash and wait for the next opportunity to reenter.

Top and bottom lines look solid

Total net revenue for the third of fiscal 2020 increased 1.7% to $615.9 million, compared to $605.4 million in the prior-year quarter. In constant currency, net revenue increased by 4.2%. This is a positive and sales are expected to continue to be positive. More on that in a moment. The trend of revenues has been positive in recent Q3s:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We do have to point out however that despite showing some growth, revenues came up short versus consensus expectations slightly by $4.5 million. The positive growth however was toward the better end of company management's expectations. So overall, decent numbers.

As for earnings, they continue to grow on an adjusted per share basis. On a GAAP basis the company swung from losses a year ago, to a nice gain this year. In fiscal Q3 2020, Guess recorded GAAP net earnings of $12.4 million, a 192% increase compared to losing $13.4 million a year ago. On a per share basis they rose 206% to $0.18 versus losing $0.17 per share in the prior-year quarter.

On an adjusted and more comparable basis, growth remained. A mildly bullish point is that the stock is still trading in the mid-teens multiples but is delivering strong double-digit earnings gains. In Q3, Guess recorded adjusted net earnings of $14.9 million, a 41% increase compared to $10.6 million for Q3 of fiscal 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 69% to $0.22, compared to $0.13 for the prior-year quarter. The trend remains positive:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Of course we view these earnings results as positive. However, consensus was missed by a penny. We contend expectations were fair, and Guess fell short thanks to a slightly weaker than expected sales number. Much of this growth had been expected, and this has been a good year. The outlook remains decent, but at nearly $20 per share, we are ringing the register here.

The outlook is good, not great

The outlook for the rest of fiscal 2020 is positive. That said, we think a lot of this is priced in here. When we last publicly covered the name, we shared the following image and gave our own expectations for 2020:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We had told you in April that:

"On an adjusted basis, we are looking for earnings of $1.35 to $1.45 (after making expected adjustments), while GAAP earnings was guided to be $1.09 to $1.21 from management. Folks, on an adjusted basis, this is earnings per share growth of 30-40% for the year. That is stellar."

Management's guidance, all things considered, is a touch lower than what we had pegged earlier in the year:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

While margins are stronger and the Q4 outlook is good, with these earnings estimates, it is well below our targeted range for the year. The top half of the new estimates just overlap the bottom half of our earlier estimates ($1.35 was our low end). With share repurchases ongoing, this is slightly off-putting. We contend that the company is doing well, but after a 45% rally in shares since summer, it is time to lock it in. Stock is at just under 15X forward earnings, which is not terrible considering early projections are for about 20% growth in earnings.

Take home

Earnings are set to rocket higher this year and next, but the stock has rallied 45% on these expectations. Given the competition in the space, markets at record highs, and the revaluation higher, we think you can lock in profits here. We are not bearish on the name but are rather neutral right here. We think the play is to let the name pull back into the mid- to high-teens and then look to reenter.

