3 Key Market Trends As We Enter December (Technically Speaking For November 25-29)

Key US Economic Data

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve released the latest Beige Book, which contained the following summation of US economic activity (emphasis added):

Economic activity expanded modestly from October through mid-November, similar to the pace of growth seen over the prior reporting period. Most Districts reported stable to moderately growing consumer spending, and increases in auto sales and tourism were seen across several Districts. In manufacturing, more Districts reported an expansion in the current period than the previous one, though the majority continued to experience no growth. The picture for nonfinancial services remained quite positive, with most Districts reporting modest to moderate growth. Transportation activity was rather mixed across Districts. Reports from the banking sector indicated continued but slightly slower growth in loan volumes. Home sales were mostly flat to up, and residential construction experienced more widespread growth compared to the prior report. Construction and leasing activity of nonresidential real estate continued to increase at a modest pace. Agricultural conditions were little changed overall, remaining strained by weather and low crop prices. Activity in the energy sector deteriorated modestly among reporting Districts. Outlooks generally remained positive, with some contacts expecting the current pace of growth to continue into next year.

The final revision of 2Q GDP, released by the BEA on Wednesday, corroborates this analysis (emphasis added).

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2019 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the second quarter, real GDP increased 2.0 percent.

Let's look at the data from the report, starting with the Y/Y percentage change in GDP: Starting in 2Q16, the pace of growth started to increase, culminating in two quarters of greater than 3% growth in the second and third quarter of 2018. This is when the full effects of the 2017 tax cuts and increased federal spending occurred. Since then, the pace of growth has decreased.

Consumer spending is the primary reason for growth: The chart above shows total annual growth (in blue at the far left of each quarter) along with the contribution of major GDP accounts. Consumer spending (in red) has been the main driver of growth during the last two quarters and in four of the last five. This week the BEA also released the latest personal income and spending report, which has monthly data for consumer spending. While the pace of consumer spending decreased in December-February, it has since returned to a solid pace.

Business investment, however, has waned this year: The above chart shows the Y/Y percentage change of the three major components of business investment: equipment (in blue), intellectual property (in red), and structures (in green). Equipment investment has been declining since 3Q18 while nonresidential investment has contracted the last two quarters. Finally, we have the international trade position, where the effects of the trade war are clear. Exports (in blue) have slowed, especially over the last four quarters; imports (in red) have also slowed, but not to the same degree.

Finally, over the last two weeks, we've received the latest housing market data. The economic backdrop for housing remains positive: unemployment and interest rates are low and consumer confidence is high. As a result, both new and existing home sales are in good shape: While new home sales (left) declined modestly, they still rose Y/Y and remain near cycle highs. Existing home sales rose M/M and Y/Y.

US Conclusion: the US economy continues to grow at moderate rates. The best news above is the strength of the housing market, which, thanks to low rates, has returned to solid growth. At the macro level, overall growth is heavily dependent on consumer spending; investment and trade are soft. But with a low unemployment rate and high consumer confidence, this trend is likely to continue.

US Markets

Let's start with the performance tables for the week: The bulls should be very happy with this table. First, small-caps had some solid gains this week; micro-caps topped the list, rising a little over 3%. Small-caps also rose 2.38%. Larger-caps also gained, although the rallies were smaller. The long end of the Treasury market rose marginally while the belly of the curve was down a bit. There's good and bad news regarding this week's sector performance. The good news is 9/10 sectors gained; once again, energy was the laggard. The bad news is that the top performers were split between aggressive (discretionary and technology) and defensive (real estate and health care) sectors.

As we enter the last -- and holiday-shortened -- month of the year, there are three trends to be aware of.

Treasuries are selling off modestly: The IEF peaked at 114.1 in early September. There's still a longer uptrend in place that connects lows from March and early November. But prices are off a few points since the early September peak, probably as a result of modest profit-taking. While there's not a clear downward-sloping wedge, prices are clearly softer over the last few months. The TLT has the same overall pattern.

During the last week, micro and small-caps have broken through key resistance: Micro-caps printed a solid up day earlier this week and have trended modestly higher since. They broke through resistance earlier this week and have kept moving higher. There are now three areas of resistance that prices need to move through to hit yearly highs by year-end. Small-caps broke through resistance as well and closed the week above resistance.

Finally, the largest sector components of the SPY are in solid uptrends. Technology broke through resistance in mid-October and has continued to trend higher since. Healthcare has had a great run over the last two months, gaining 12.5%. Financials have also moved through resistance over the last month. Since early October, this sector has gained about 10%. Communication services are in a great, two-month rally, during which they've gained about 10%.

We've only got a few full weeks of trading left in the year. The bulls should be very happy with the set-ups they've got to work with.

