Microsoft Corporation: Covered Call And Short Strangle Option Trades

Based on my analysis I present two option strategies I have just employed in different accounts held within the FFJ Portfolio.

There is no disputing that Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a great company. It is highly profitable, generates strong free cash flow, and both Moody’s and S&P Global rate it AAA with no indication that the assigned rating is under review.

Looking at the:

we see that MSFT has performed admirably over the past decade.

In addition, I see a bright future ahead for MSFT.

What I do have difficulty wrapping my head around is MSFT’s current valuation!

I recall that in ~2010 – ~2011, MSFT’s P/E was in the high single digits and low double digits. Looking at MSFT’s P/E levels during FY2009 – FY2018 we see:

16.75, 11.88, 9.44, 14.68, 14.01, 18.22, 36.74, 29.73, 30.23, and 41.80

Looking at MSFT’s Price to Cash Flow during the same timeframe we see:

13.03, 9.64, 8.12, 7.44, 11.08, 12.02, 15.48, 13.74, 16.54, and 17.53

Fast forward to the present day where the broad investment community has a very different opinion of MSFT. Now, MSFT’s share price has been bid up to the point where its P/E is in the ~28 range and its current Price to Cash Flow level is in the ~22 range. This is not quite as high as the nosebleed levels evidenced in the dotcom era but is still high… in my opinion.

I think back to the 2010 – 2011 timeframe when many investors were down on MSFT. It was not uncommon to hear investors say that MSFT had lost its way and was a ‘dinosaur’. This criticism came at a time when MSFT continued to grow, to be profitable, and to generate strong free cash flow. In addition, MSFT had instituted a dividend back in 2004 and while dividend growth was negligible, the dividend was growing. In fact, MSFT generated so much free cash flow it was not unreasonable to expect the company’s dividend growth to accelerate.

Looking at MSFT’s FY2009 – 2018 EPS we see 1.62, 2.10, 2.69, 2.00, 2.58, 2.63, 1.48, 2.56, 3.25, and 2.13. MSFT does not provide guidance but the consensus adjusted EPS for FY2020 from 34 analysts is $5.39. In addition, MSFT generated $1.38 in diluted EPS in Q1. If the remaining 3 quarters are somewhat similar to Q1 from an EPS perspective, then MSFT should generate ~$5.52 for FY2020.

Using the current price of ~$152 and $5.52, I get a forward diluted P/E of ~27.53. I view this as somewhat high and think MSFT will trade within a range over the next 14 months.

None of us can consistently accurately predict how a company’s stock is going to perform but when I see a company’s current valuation at the level reflected above, I envision a retracement to more realistic (sane?) levels at some stage. I just don’t know when, and therefore, with the trades I have placed and present below, I have given myself ~14 months in which MSFT’s share price can retrace to what I deem to be a more reasonable valuation.

Covered Call Option Trade

One of the MSFT trades I placed on November 26 is a covered call; refer to this article in which I explain this option strategy.

The account in which I have initiated this trade holds MSFT shares at an average cost of ~$70.88; this account is included in the FFJ Portfolio.

I have written 2 January 15, 2021 $170 covered call contracts (represents 200 shares) and have generated a call premium of $7.90/share ($1580 before commission). By doing so, I have generated limited protection in the event MSFT's share price declines. I have, however, put myself in a position where I am giving up profit potential above the $170 strike price. I can, however, close out my position as we approach expiry if I think there is a strong probability that MSFT’s share price will close above this level and I can also write new covered calls further out on the calendar and at a higher strike price.

Let's have a look at my maximum potential profit and risk as well as my breakeven level.

Maximum Profit

My maximum potential profit is limited to the total premium received less commission and is achieved if MSFT's stock price closes below the $170 strike price and the option expires worthless.

If MSFT were to close at $169, for example, come January 15, 2021 the buyer of the $170 CALL would not exercise their right to purchase MSFT shares from me at $170 so the CALL options would expire worthless. I would thus retain all my shares and 100% of the option premium.

Maximum Risk

My potential loss is unlimited on the upside as the buyer of the call could exercise the option to acquire shares at $170 even if MSFT’s share price were to rise, for example, to $300 or more! Naturally, I would not let that happen as I would close out my position before MSFT's share price even got remotely close to that level.

The other risk I face is that MSFT's share price could drop to $0 if the company were to go belly up. I think that risk is extremely remote.

Breakeven Stock Prices At Expiration

My breakeven point before nominal trade commission is calculated as follows:

$170 + $7.90 = $177.90

Short Strangle Option Trade

Please refer to this article in which I explain this option strategy.

These are the trades I have placed through another account included in the FFJ Portfolio:

Sold MSFT January 15 2021 $130 PUT at $6.33/share

Sold MSFT January 15 2021 $170 CALL at $7.90/share

Net Credit = $14.23/share

Each option contract represents 100 shares so for the 2 contracts I have placed I have generated $2846 before trade commission which is calculated as follows:

(($6.33/share x 200 = $1266) + ($7.90/share x 200 = $1580))

Maximum Profit

My maximum potential profit is limited to the total premiums received less commission and is achieved if:

the short strangle is held to expiration;

MSFT's stock price closes at or between the $130 and $170 strike prices and both options expire worthless.

If MSFT were to close at $131 come January 15, 2021, for example, the buyer of the $130 PUT would not exercise their right to sell MSFT shares to me at $130 so the PUT options would expire worthless.

IF MSFT were to close at $169 come January 15, 2021, for example, the buyer of the $170 CALL would not exercise their right to purchase MSFT shares from me at $170 so the CALL options would expire worthless.

Maximum Risk

My potential loss is unlimited on the upside. The reason for this is that MSFT could rise to some ridiculously high level but I have granted the right for the CALL option buyer to acquire shares from me at $170. It certainly is possible MSFT’s share price could rise above this level by option expiry but then we would be looking at an even more elevated P/E level than the level I have calculated based on current estimates by multiple analysts.

If MSFT’s share price was to reach $170 and ~$5.52 in EPS is expected to be generated in FY2020, then we would be looking at a ~30.8 P/E!

Remember that I have collected $14.23/share when I placed my option trades. If MSFT's share price rises to ~$175 as we get very close to the January 15, 2021 option expiry date, I could close out my position at a cost of ~$5 - $8/ share ($5 of intrinsic value and ~$1 - $3 of time value). These are not exact figures but you can see that what I collected when I placed the option trades gives me a little 'wiggle room'.

On the flip side, MSFT could go ‘belly up’ and its share price could drop to $0. Anything is possible but I view this probability as extremely remote.

MSFT’s share price, however, could drop below $130 come January 15, 2021.

If this were to happen, the holder of the $130 PUT would exercise their right to sell to me MSFT shares at $130. If shares are trading at $120 on the open market I would be down $10/share. Before I let that happen, however, I would close out my position when MSFT gets to ~$125 meaning I would have to lay out around ~$5 - $8/share... much the same as what I would do if MSFT were to rise to $175 in the example provided above.

Once again, remember that I collected $14.23/share when I wrote the option contracts so I once again have 'wiggle room'.

If MSFT does end up generating $5.52 in FY2020 diluted EPS and is trading at $130, for example, MSFT's P/E would be ~23.55. MSFT has not had a P/E that low since 2014 when it was ~18.22. If MSFT's valuation drops from its current forward diluted P/E of ~27.53 to ~23.55, I strongly suspect bargain hunters and MSFT would step in to snap up shares thus providing some 'floor' so that the P/E would likely stay above ~23.55.

Breakeven Stock Prices At Expiration

Let's look at the two potential break-even points (before nominal trade commission). Calculating them is relatively straightforward.

$130 - $14.23 = $115.77

$170 + $14.23 = $184.23

Remember that the $14.23/share is what I collected when I placed the trades.

Final Thoughts

In this article I have presented a conservative covered call option strategy which can be employed if you currently hold MSFT shares and think the current valuation is lofty. Naturally, you can always sell your shares but this trade is being presented if, like me, you have no intention of selling your shares.

The short strangle option trade presents more risk but I am prepared to assume the risk. I have employed this option strategy since, with MSFT currently trading at ~$152 and my outlook on MSFT's profit potential over the next 14 months, I think it is unlikely that the share price will drop below or rise above the breakeven levels reflected above by January 15, 2021.

I wish you much success on your journey to financial freedom.

Thanks for reading!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.