Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals' Inarigivir Just Isn't Promising For Treating HBV

Company Thesis

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals' (SBPH) $10 million enterprise value remains deceptively cheap for value investors for a reason: its sole Phase 2 candidate for the treatment of HBV is likely inferior when evaluated against competitors. Despite Inarigivir having a passable mechanism of action and SBPH having no risk of stock dilution until 2022, the company committing R&D into a drug with questionable efficacy will likely cause the stock to continue trading below its total cash balance until new clinical candidates are explored.

Issues with Inarigivir

Inarigivir is an oral immunomodulator under investigation for the combinatorial treatment of chronic HBV. The drug's proposed mechanism of action involves selectively activating cells infected with HBV by binding to cellular proteins' retinoic acid inducible gene 1 (RIG-1) to inhibit viral replication. The drug is SBPH's sole pipeline candidate that has reached Phase 2 stage. Currently, the drug is undergoing an exploratory study involving 60 HBV patients being administered with Inarigivir as a monotherapy and in adjunct with nucleoside/nucleotide analogue inhibitors over a period of 12-48 weeks. The trial does not possess a placebo arm and is not evaluating the superiority of Inarigivir against the current standard of care.

In an interim data release, patients taking Inarigivir saw mean HBV DNA decrease of 1.54 log10 copies/ml; mean HBV RNA decrease of 1.14 log10 copies/ml, and greater than 0.5 log10 copies/ml reduction in HBsAg among 26% of all patients. The drug's safety profile was well tolerated, with one incidence of serious adverse event being sporadic hypertriglyceridemia.

If analyzed without context, the drug appears to be effective in the treatment of HBV. However, there are multiple drugs approved for this indication, such as Entecavir, Tenofovir, and Interferon. Moreover, Arrowhead (ARWR) is currently investigating a novel RNAi gene therapy which has seen outstanding response rates in its interim data release.

Below, readers can find a comparison between Inarigivir's results posted above and two standards of care for HBV: Entecavir and Tenofovir.

Source: Entecavir Label

Source: Tenofovir Label

HBV DNA Mean Reduction (log10 copies/ml) HBsAg/HBeAg Complete Response Rates (%) Inarigivir 1.54 26 Entecavir 5.04 62 Tenofovir >3.20 67

Source: Author's Curation

As shown above, patients taking Entecavir saw -5.04 to -6.86 log10 copies/ml mean reduction in HBV DNA while patients taking Tenofovir saw 67% complete response in HBeAg reduction. Keep in mind, both hepatitis B surface antigen count and hepatitis B e surface antigen count act as effective proxies for HBV treatment. When Entecavir and Tenofovir are compared to Inarigivir's 26% HBsAg response rate and -1.54log10 mean HBV DNA decrease, it begs the question why physicians would prescribe the latter considering its potentially inferior clinical profile. This is further supported by all three clinical trials having very similar eligibility criteria among patients. All study subjects across trials were diagnosed with chronic HBV infections; had no co-infections with HIV and were planning or discontinued NUC therapy before admission into the said trials. Hence, the data comparison between Inarigivir, Entecavir, and Tenofovir is largely that of comparing apples to apples.

While this is only an interim data release with more clinical results expected throughout 2020, such efficacy metrics this early on is very disappointing. Although the drug does not have any side effects as with other standards of care such as Interferon, patients taking the latter saw blood serum normalization rates (indicating absence of HBV) of 94% post-administration. With the drug's preliminary efficacy being inferior to nearly every single treatment for HBV available, the author is predicting an ultimately ineffective investigational goal for Inarigivir.

Financial Data

The market seems to agree with the author's assessment as well. SBPH currently only has a market cap of $50 million but possesses more than $60 million in cash and securities with nearly $20 million in corporate debt. Meanwhile, the company is burning more than $30 million per year on R&D expenses, which will increase its enterprise value of $10 million as time goes by. Although dilution risk is not an issue until 2022, the company's sole candidate in Phase 2 just doesn't stack up against its competitors.

Takeaway

There are an estimated 257 million patients worldwide living with HBV with 17 million located in U.S. and Europe. Over 900,000 deaths occur each year, leading to a sector in dire need of medical innovation. On the other hand, SBPH's Inarigivir may not have the science needed to create value for patients in this vast market. Investors looking for innovative therapies for HBV should instead turn to Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) or ARWR for exposure in this field. Despite its woes, the company is trading on par with its cash balance and should continue to degrade as more than $34 million each year are being spent on Inarigivir's despite its questionable clinical profile. As a result, SBPH will be rated as neutral until the company's other pre-clinical and Phase 1 candidates begin to show signs of promise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.