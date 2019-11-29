Western Midstream Partners: Some Caveats With Its 13% Yield

However, at current prices, the company pays out an over 13% distribution yield and just picked up significant insider buying.

Today, we look at a somewhat convoluted midstream energy concern name, Western Midstream Partners whose shares have been roughly cut in half in 2019.

Midstream entities in the energy sector have just been crushed in recent months. However, many of these names are starting to see some major insider buying. Earlier in the week, we highlighted the approximately $10 million in insider purchases at industry giant Energy Transfer (ET) which yields approximately 10% at current trading levels. Today, we profile a smaller name in the same MLP space with an even bigger distribution yield that also has picked up some significant insider buying in recent days.

Company Overview:

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) is based just outside of Houston. The company engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Midstream is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water and buying and selling of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The shares have been roughly cut in half so far in 2019 and currently has a market cap just north of $8 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

It should be noted that Western Midstream Partners, LP is the midstream affiliate of Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY). Occidental owns approximately 55% of WES, while public shareholders own the rest. Western has most of its operations in the Delaware Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the DJ Basin in Colorado.

Insider Buying:

A director bought almost $1.5 million in new shares of WES in three transactions on November 20th and November 21st. The same director purchased nearly $2 million worth of stock on August 6th. These are the first insider buys in this concern I can find since January of 2016.

Recent News:

On November 4th, the company posted disappointing Q3 results. GAAP earnings for the quarter came in at just 27 cents a share, 20 cents a share under the consensus. Revenues did rise more than 13% on a year-over-year basis to just over $665 million, but this was just over $20 million below the consensus forecast. Distributable cash flow for the quarter was just a tad under $305 million. Management stated that its preliminary 2020 outlook includes meaningful year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA growth and a total capital expenditures reduction.

Source: Company Presentation

The company also declared a per-unit quarterly distribution of $0.62 a share. This was a 1.3% increase from the .61 per share distributed last quarter. This rise represents the company's 27th consecutive quarterly distribution increase for the company and is consistent with firm's 2019 annual distribution growth-guidance range of 5% to 6%.

Source: Company Presentation

Early in November, Occidental Petroleum stated it is "very aggressively" pursuing assets sales, particularly Western Midstream but will not give up value by selling too fast'. Occidental is currently structuring WES so it can be a stand-alone company. This was followed by a missive from noted activist Carl Icahn a week later. Mr. Icahn, who has a stake in OXY, said he believed Occidental cannot achieve its new target for assets sales without a "fire sale" that includes its Western Midstream Partners pipeline system. Obviously, this has been a significant headwind for the stock in November.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

4 analyst firms including UBS and JPMorgan downgraded the firm to Hold or Neutral in August. Barclays reiterated its Hold rating in Mid-October. Price targets proffered within this ratings range from $26 to $37 a share. Notably, all of these Hold price targets are now significantly above the current trading levels of WES. The 'coverage ratio' as of the third quarter was 1.08X.

As an article stated last week, the debt levels of WES are somewhat challenging. However, given the big fall in the shares, a cut in payout levels might actually cause WES to rise, much as it did for Kinder Morgan (KMI) under similar circumstances.

Verdict:

Much like Energy Transfer, it seems a lot of bad news is priced into the shares. At current trading levels, its annual distribution payout is just north of 13%, which is very attractive in this low interest environment. While its coverage ratio is not nearly the almost 1.9x at ET, it more than covers the distribution payouts for now. In addition, capital expenditures based on guidance should fall significantly in 2020 while revenues are projected to rise 10%.

The consensus has the company making around $1.50 a share in FY2019 and between $1.50 and $2.00 a share in FY2020. With the big distribution yield, reasonable valuation, the stock trading right at 52-week lows and significant new insider buying, I decided to pick up a few shares of WES as my last trade in the holiday-shortened week. This is just a small 'watch item' at the current moment given the complex relationship with Occidental, until and when that is resolved. Despite the lower yield, I still prefer Energy Transfer at this time given its much higher coverage ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.