Broadmark Realty: A High-Yielding, Monthly-Paying REIT We're Buying

Broadmark believes there's a significant market opportunity for a well-capitalized real estate finance company to originate attractively priced real estate loans secured by the underlying real estate as collateral.

It has been just under 12 weeks since I first wrote about Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK).

Hailing it as “a new commercial mortgage REIT with a targeted 12% dividend yield” – and one that’s paid monthly, at that (something my regular readers recognize I’m very interested in) – I made it clear how intriguing I found this brand-new entity.

My introductory paragraphs on the subject went like this:

“As my readers know, I rarely recommend REITs that offer a double-digit dividend yield. It’s these high-yielding stocks that too often fall flat… though only after turning otherwise intelligent investors into speculators, hypnotizing them by the glare of fool’s gold. “In fact, I’ve become increasingly more bearish about these opportunities over the years. And although I didn’t coin the term “sucker yield,” I frequently use it to warn readers away from higher-risk securities. “Today, however, I’m going to provide you with a new name that could become well known in the REIT arena. This particular stock does have a high dividend yield, it’s true. But from what I can tell so far, it’s truly differentiated by design.”

Today, I have some updates to share on the company. But first, for those who didn’t read the article above, let me explain exactly what I meant with that opening.

Photo Source

An Impressive Company Overview

Meet Broadmark Realty Capital, a real estate-minded financier that’s finishing up its first decade of being in business. On its website homepage, it bills itself as a group of “experienced lenders of commercial loans, construction loans, and land loans.”

Just a scroll or two down, it also describes itself as being a hard-money lender specializing in “construction loans designed for real estate investors and developers who require quick closings, outside-the-box thinking, a high loan-to-value, and the utmost professional service.”

Moreover, it has “originated over 1,000 loans with an aggregate face amount of approximately $2.0 billion.”

In other words, Broadmark is pretty well established by now. It has a successful track record of raising capital privately for real estate lending. And that in turn provides it with impressive financial growth opportunity for itself.

Plus, it’s a very big deal that it does all that with zero debt.

As in zip. Zilch. Nada.

Are you starting to see why I’m impressed with it?

Now, when I first covered it back on Sept. 11, Broadmark was not trading under the ticker BRMK. It was only in the process of combining with Trinity Merger Corporation – a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC – with that end goal as a determined result.

As I explained in my initial article, “Their combined aim is to form a publicly-traded, internally-managed mortgage REIT with an expected equity value of $1.5 billion.”

I also quoted Trinity on its Aug. 13 joint investor call with Broadmark as saying:

“The Broadmark Group maintains a competitive advantage in the marketplace through its proven lending process and its proprietary network of borrowers and capital providers. It is a highly profitable lender that enjoys multiple avenues for sustained growth across existing and new markets.”

We can’t help but agree.

A Company That Knows Where It’s At

Both before and since the merger, Broadmark has had a good grasp of the U.S. market. That much is evidenced by its four main office locations in Rockville, Maryland, Denver, Colorado, Seattle, Washington, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Yet it doesn’t go just anywhere the wind blows it. Broadmark makes sure to target areas with strong migration rates over high-cost states like New York and California. It knows where its most savvy clients will be, and so that’s where it goes as well.

One of the many reasons it stands out is how it doesn’t just believe in getting business. It believes in cultivating and keeping it. As a result, it’s developed a network of more than 500 borrowers, with many of them proving to be loyal repeat customers.

At last check, about 65% of the loans it issued as recorded in its Pyatt Broadmark Real Estate Lending Fund II have been to repeat borrowers.

Its differentiated approach also is worth highlighting. In fact, it’s worth re-highlighting as well, considering how I shared this same information in the September article.

Broadmark conducts its business with “an alternative, unlevered, credit-focused strategy that generates a double-digit yield with limited correlation to broader equity capital markets.” That results in:

A successful track record of raising capital privately for real estate lending, providing significant growth opportunity to generate additional fee income

A high-quality, unlevered, double digit-yielding portfolio that supports book value

An attractive 16% average unlevered fixed-rate yield that provides earnings stability

Targeted loans with short-term maturities that provide multiple benefits

For that reason, and so many more, I promised to keep you updated on Broadmark’s progress. Consider this the beginning of that promise.

Yahoo Finance

Broadmark’s Management Sounds Just as Good as Its Business Looks

I always like to touch base with management whenever possible. It’s true that reading reports and looking over financials is an important part of what I do. However, there’s nothing quite like hearing it from the corporate horse’s mouth.

With that philosophy in mind, I made sure to reach out to management earlier this month.

It was shortly after the company announced its successfully completed merger and official debut on the New York Stock Exchange. And while I didn’t want to overwhelm anyone right after such an epic change, I figured that the company’s executives were big boys and girls who could more than manage their schedules.

Sure enough, they were ready to talk, providing me with a great exclusive interview, which I then shared with my own exclusive audience over at iREIT on Alpha, my Marketplace subscription service.

To get the full set of questions and answers, you’ll still have to subscribe there. But I did want to share certain parts of the interview here on my free page as well.

It was an extremely good talk, starting with the explanation I got of its management structure.

According to my new inside source, the new REIT is internally managed, which is precisely what I like to hear. That way, it can provide the best quality consideration to everyone involved: Company, customer, and shareholder alike.

It’s an automatically positive indication of where it’s headed in the near future. Since I also asked about that though, here’s what it had to say:

“We have not yet provided guidance for 2020 but believe we have capacity to leverage our lending platform to grow by raising additional private real estate lending companies where it would receive management fee income.”

So far, so good. And here’s more of where that came from…

Photo Source

Broadmark Knows Its Bread and Butter

When I asked for Broadmark’s take on today’s business climate and demand for new construction, here’s what it said:

“Real estate investment is a capital-intensive business that relies heavily on debt capital to acquire, develop, improve, construct, renovate, and maintain properties. “Due to structural changes in banking, regulation, and monetary policies over the last decade, there has been a reduction in the number of lenders servicing this segment. Broadmark believes there is a significant market opportunity for a well-capitalized real estate finance company to originate attractively priced real estate loans secured by the underlying real estate as collateral. “Broadmark also believes that the demand for relatively small real estate loans to construct, develop, or invest in residential or commercial real estate held for investment located in states with favorable demographic trends presents a compelling opportunity to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for an established, well-financed, non-bank lender. “Historically, regional and community banks were the primary providers of construction financing to smaller, private builders. Over the past several decades, there has been significant consolidation within the commercial banking industry – with the number of commercial and savings institutions having decreased by 59% and 71%, respectively, since 1992, as reported by the FDIC. “In addition, many traditional commercial real estate lenders that have competed for loans within Broadmark’s target markets are facing tighter capital constraints due to changing banking regulations following the 2008 financial crisis.”

That’s quite the long, detail-driven answer, I know. But it’s understanding those kinds of details that matter to a company’s ultimate success, which this one definitely does.

Then again, I suppose that’s to be expected of a team with this one’s past successes and future promises.

We’re Initiating a Buy on Broadmark Realty

During the interview, I also asked:

How the company was capitalized

Whether it offered a dividend reinvestment plan, or DRIP (it doesn’t at this time)

What its exact target markets were

Whether former Trinity shareholders had to take any action in order to maintain their positions in the newly formed company.

After everything was said and done, I felt more than confident to initiate a Buy. This is a solid stock with a lot of opportunity in front of it.

As such, Broadmark expects to see core earnings per share (or EPS) growth – specifically from new investments in-balance sheet loans and assets under management (or AUM).

“… we estimate 2020 dividends totaling $1.14 per share,” I concluded in the exclusive article. “We are establishing a price target of $12 per share, which is based on shares trading at 130% of book value. We will add BMK to our commercial mortgage REIT coverage.”

(Based on annualized dividend income of $1.14/sh BRK yields ~ 10.5%.)

In other words, stay tuned. I look forward to giving you some very positive updates in the near and longer-term future!

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.