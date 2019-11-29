Alibaba's Breakout Could Take Shares Higher From Here

If the global economy remains stable, I see Alibaba moving towards $250 or higher within the next 6-12 months.

Moreover, Alibaba is expanding its internet empire by developing numerous businesses, funding them by the tremendous cash flow it generates from its core commerce operations.

China/U.S. trade deal tensions appear to be easing, the company continues to report extremely strong numbers, and the stock is cheap.

Alibaba's Beautiful Breakout

Alibaba's (BABA) breakout above $200 is significant, and it suggests the stock can go substantially higher from here. After hitting a post-IPO low of below $60, BABA had a stellar run-up, more than tripling in roughly 2 years. However, since then, BABA has been in a prolonged consolidation phase, and the stock finally looks ready to begin its next wave higher.

BABA 3-Years

Alibaba is expected to continue to grow revenues at roughly 30% per year in fiscal 2020 and in fiscal 2021. Considering the company's rapid revenue growth rate, the stock appears extremely cheap, trading at roughly 20 times forward earnings or lower (by my calculations). Additionally, Alibaba continues to expand its portfolio of businesses, diversifying in cloud, media/entertainment, and in other innovative initiatives and solutions.

At $200 per share, Alibaba remains an incredibly undervalued conglomerate likely to expand revenues, EPS, and its share price substantially in future years.

Technical Image

In a previous article, I wrote in August, I mentioned that Alibaba was a "Strong Buy Into Earnings". Since then, the stock has appreciated by about 22%. Nevertheless, despite the significant rise, the technical image remains very bullish.

BABA 1-Year

We see the stock clearly breaking out above the $190-195 resistance level on very strong volume. Despite some technical indicators (RSI, CCI, etc.) suggesting that shares are overbought on a short-term basis right now, the stock is likely to consolidate around the $200, possibly move sideways in the short term, before it begins its next wave higher. If the global economy stays intact, Alibaba's next wave could take shares to around the $250 level or higher in my view.

What's Behind the Recent Surge?

Trade War Outcome Could Turn Out to be Positive

There are numerous factors that could be attributed to Alibaba's recent surge. One element that is likely responsible for the increased interest in BABA shares is the likelihood of a positive China/U.S. trade deal outcome. In fact, there are reports that the phase 1 of the trade deal is likely to be completed soon. The easing of trade tensions should contribute to global growth, as well as to the overall perception and health of China's economy, and undervalued juggernauts like Alibaba.

Another Strong Earnings Report

In addition to the strong technical setup, and the likelihood of a trade dispute settlement, I want to draw your attention to Alibaba's most recent earnings report. Alibaba essentially crushed EPS estimates, delivering $1.83 in EPS for fiscal 2020 Q2 vs. the expected $1.50.

This was a very strong bottom-line beat that came in 22% above estimates. On the top line, BABA also beat handsomely delivering $16.65 billion in revenues vs. consensus estimates for just $16.47 billion. Annual active consumers for Alibaba's China's retail marketplace reached 693 million users, and MAUs increased by 30 million QoQ to 785 million.

In fiscal Q2 2020:

Overall YoY revenues increased by 40%.

Operating income rose by 51% YoY to roughly $2.85 billion.

Total core commerce revenues surged by 40% YoY.

The cloud segment grew revenues by 64% YoY.

Non-GAAP net income also jumped by around 40% YoY.

Non-GAAP free cash flow nearly doubled from a year ago to $4.265 billion.

These are just several highlights from Alibaba's quarterly report. However, they firmly imply that the company is in an extremely dominant market position, is tremendously healthy from a financial standpoint, and is likely to continue to expand revenues and EPS at a double-digit pace for some years going forward.

Another factor to keep in mind is that Alibaba continues to expand its internet-based conglomerate by funding numerous businesses in digital entertainment, gaming, and other segments with the enormous amount of cash flow it generates from operations in its core commerce segment. While many of these businesses are still in developmental stages and are operating at a loss now, they are very likely to become profitable over time and should contribute to overall net income as well as EPS for shareholders.

Valuation: Still Very Cheap

Alibaba is projected to deliver between $7.87 and $12.18 in EPS next year (fiscal 2021). The consensus estimate is for $8.91. Yet, Alibaba has surpassed its previous four quarterly consensus EPS estimates by an average of roughly 21%. Thus, if we presume a similar trend of EPS beats (roughly 20%) can continue, Alibaba should deliver about $10.70 in fiscal 2021. This implies the stock may be trading at just 18.7 times forward earnings right now with the stock price around $200 per share.

This is remarkably cheap for a dominant conglomerate projected to grow overall revenues by roughly 30% this year and the next. If the company can achieve EPS of around $10.70 next year, it would be a 50% YoY surge from this year's projected $7.18 in EPS.

What the Analysts Think

Most major analysts on Wall St. have BABA as a strong buy right now, with 17 strong buy ratings, one buy rating, and one hold. Moreover, 12-month price targets range from $200-280, with a consensus figure of $224. Thus, the stock is trading at the very bottom-end of analysts' price targets right now. BABA would need to appreciate by 12% to get to its consensus price target and would have to rise by 40% to get to top-end estimates.

This Breakout Could Take Shares Substantially Higher

Alibaba is breaking out, and for good reason. The China/U.S. trade deal is showing signs of easing tensions and a possible resolution may be reached relatively soon. The technical image appears extremely strong and implies BABA may be on its way to new all-time highs in its next wave higher. The company continues to report a much stronger top and bottom line numbers than expected. The stock is cheap; trading at or under 20 times next year's earnings (by my calculations). Also, while consensus Wall St. analysts' price targets are just 12% above BABA's current stock price, it is likely that price targets will be lifted if the company continues to outperform and beat consensus figures.

In my view, this stock should be trading at roughly $250 6-12 months from now, an increase of about 25% from current levels.

