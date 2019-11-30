3 High-Yield Ideas For E-Commerce, 6%-Plus, No K-1s

The dividend yields range from more than 6%, with additional yields up to 17% annualized.

Here we are, in the midst of the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, and the e-commerce revolution shows no signs of slowing down:

"The third quarter 2019 e-commerce estimate increased 16.9% vs. the third quarter of 2018 while total retail sales increased 4% in the same period. E-commerce sales in the third quarter of 2019 accounted for 11.2% of total sales." (US Census Bureau 11/19/19 release)

Amazon (AMZN) is the king of e-commerce, but it represents an interesting challenge for income investors - AMZN doesn't pay dividends. So how do we gain some income from the ongoing e-commerce trend?

As we previously wrote, on the Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus site: "We've found a backdoor way to gain some attractive income from AMZN, via Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). Although this company has owned some of its properties since before 2003, it only became a publicly-traded REIT in January 2018. Management has been focusing on mainland properties which service the growing needs of e-commerce since the 2018 IPO, acquiring over $1B in logistics and industrial properties."

(Source: ILPT site)

In addition to its mainland properties, ILPT also owns some very valuable assets in Hawaii, which represent 41.5% of its revenues. These properties have long-term leases, with an average remaining term of over 13 years:

ILPT's management has been focusing on mainland properties which service the growing needs of e-commerce since the 2018 IPO, acquiring more than $1B in logistics and industrial properties.

ILPT's mainland assets are 100% leased, with an average remaining lease term of under 10 years. Its top three tenants are AMZN, FedEx (FDX), and Procter & Gamble:

(Source: ILPT site)

AMZN is the top tenant, with 14.2% of rental revenues, followed by Fedex at 4%, and P&G, at 3.7%:

(Source: ILPT site)

ILPT's Hawaiian properties come mainly from land leases, with a 98% occupancy rate since 2003 - they provide 74% of ILPT's rental revenues. Many of ILPT's leases have scheduled rent increases or resets, and its Hawaii properties have a history of significant rental income growth, even through downward economic cycles. In Q2 '19 there were new and renewal leases for approximately 359,000 square feet at rent that were 27.5% higher than prior rents for an average lease term of 11 years.

Many of the tenants have made significant improvements to the leased land, which means that they are less likely to walk away from a lease.

(Source: ILPT site)

Blackstone Group:

The Blackstone Group (BX) is one of the world's largest investment firms, with a $64B market cap. It has several divisions, including its Real Estate arm, which has made two mega-deals for US industrial logistics properties in 2019:

BX "closed in September '19 on its acquisition of U.S. logistics assets from three of GLP’s U.S. funds for a purchase price of $18.7B. The transaction totals 179 million square feet of urban, infill logistics assets, nearly doubling the size of Blackstone’s existing U.S. industrial footprint."

BX also entered into definitive agreements to acquire Colony Industrial in late September '19, the industrial real estate assets and affiliated industrial operating platform of Colony Capital, for an aggregate purchase price of $5.9B.

Although BX appears to be moving into the Industrial Logistics field in a big way, this is only one segment of its sprawling investment profile. Its Real Estate segment represented ~30% of its fee-earnings assets under management total, as of 9/30/19.

(Source: BX site)

Dividends:

Both ILPT and BX pay quarterly distributions, but ILPT has a much more attractive dividend yield of 6.09%, vs. 3.62% for BX. However, you can improve upon BX's yield via selling options - please see the options section for more details.

ILPT has averaged a 77.19% dividend payout ratio over the past four quarters, based upon its funds from operations, FFO/share totals:

ILPT Earnings:

ILPT's Q3 '19 earnings grew considerably vs. Q3 '18, due to its much larger asset base, which expanded by more than 60%. Rental income rose ~50%, NOI and EBITDA grew by ~48%, and FFO rose by 12.65%:

ILPT Debt:

ILPT had a 49.5% net debt/market cap ratio and 7.8X net debt/EBITDA ratio as of 9/30/19. "Over time, we expect to have a fair amount of cash flows from our portfolio to organically reduce leverage reaching mid-six times in the coming years. Over 40% of our Hawaiian revenue either rolls or resets the market through 2023."

ILPT leveraged its Hawaiian properties at a good rate, 4.31%, in order to obtain the financing it needed to acquire its newest industrial properties. Another thing in its favor is that it has a very low cost basis in its Hawaiian properties, which management referenced on the Q2 '19 call: "It's important to remember just how low our basis in these assets is. If you were to adjust just our Hawaiian assets, that would put the financing on up to the $1.4 billion of fair value that's there. That ratio drops down to high 30% or about 40%. So it's really not out-of-line with peers or some of our other REITs, but that metric does look a little higher."

In October '19, ILPT obtained a $350 million mortgage loan secured by 11 of its Mainland properties containing an aggregate of ~8 million square feet located in eight states. This increased ILPT's average maturity to over 7.5 years as of September 30, 2019

Management also is working on a potential equity stake sale in some of its Mainland properties to a joint venture partner in the coming months that could reduce ILPT's leverage below 7X.

(Source: ILPT site)

Monmouth REIT:

There's also a third company involved with e-commerce industrial logistics, which has an attractive yield play, a REIT - Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. (MNR).

MNR also has Amazon and FedEx as tenants:

Fedex is MNR's top tenant, accounting for ~58% of its rental income, while AMZN accounts for 3.5%:

(MNR site)

Although MNR's common distribution yields 4.40%, the Monmouth Real Estate Investment, 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (MNR.PC) has a 6%-plus yield, with a 63% payout ratio.

MNR.PC is currently $.20 above its $25.00 call value:

There's no Maturity date, but its call date is 9/15/21, giving you seven more quarters to collect those $.382 quarterly payouts. Since it's $.20 above its $25.00 call value, your annualized to yield to the call date is a bit lower, at 5.47%:

Options:

Although BX isn't a pure play on the e-commerce industrial logistics sub-industry, if you're interested in earning some high yield income from it on a short-term basis, here are two option-selling trades.

You can see more details for these two trade on our free Covered Calls Table and our free Cash Secured Puts Table.

BX's March 2020 $55.00 call strike has a bid of $2.44, nearly 5X the amount of its $.44 quarterly dividend. If your shares don't get assigned, your total static yield would be 17.64% annualized, for this ~4.5 month trade:

BX's April $52.50 call strike has a bid of $2.27, giving you an annualized yield of ~14%, and a breakeven of $50.23, which is ~8% below analysts' average price target of $54.54 for BX:

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

