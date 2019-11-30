Principia Biopharma: High Risk/Low Reward

As an investment option, Principia Biopharma bears more risk than reward.

Expectations from PRN1008 for immune thrombocytopenia should be substantially revised.

PRN1008 at Phase 3 is inferior in effectiveness to current treatment options.

The company has one drug candidate for two indications.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) is a San Francisco-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is focused on the development of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors as a potential treatment for rare autoimmune disorders.

Source: Principia Biopharma corporate presentation

In this article, I will try to explain why I am skeptical about the likelihood of encouraging clinical trial results and why the probability of future commercial success in pemphigus treatment is foggy.

In addition, in the second indication (immune thrombocytopenia), the company's drug candidate is aimed to address a much smaller number of potential patients than the company suggests.

Based on these findings, it can be assumed that the chances of commercial success for the company are negligible and the company's risk/reward rationale is not attractive as an investment.

BTK was discovered in 1993 and currently there are number of BTK inhibitors approved for different cell malignancies:

Ibrutinib/Imbruvica by Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Acalabrutinib/Calquence by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)

Zanubrutinib/Brukinsa by BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

PRN1008 is the lead drug candidate of Principia Biopharma.

PRN1008 is BTK inhibitor which is currently at Phase 3 for pemphigus and at Phase 2 for immune thrombocytopenia.

Pemphigus and current treatment options

Pemphigus is a rare autoimmune disease when a patient’s immune system attacks their own skin cells and mucous membranes.

There are two common types of pemphigus:

Pemphigus vulgaris (the most common form/about 80% of pemphigus patients have this type of disease): Starts with blisters in mouth and then can spread to the other parts of skin or mucous membranes. In case of pemphigus vulgaris, blisters are painful but not itchy.

Pemphigus foliaceus: Blisters form on chest, back and shoulders. Blisters are itchy but not painful.

There is no accurate statistics for this disease but estimated prevalence in US is 30,000-40,000.

There was high mortality rate among the patients with pemphigus in the past, but due to corticosteroid treatment starting from 1950s, mortality has dramatically decreased. And the picture has completely changed with newly approved drugs in 2000s.

Current treatment

Before the introduction of new drugs, the standard of care was the use of high doses of corticosteroids. Doctors used high doses to control the disease and then tend to lower the doses. High doses of corticosteroid had many side effects.

However new immunosuppressive drugs allowed to use lower doses of corticosteroids. Here are the most commonly prescribed drugs for pemphigus:

Azathioprine

Mycophenolate mofetil

Methotrexate

Cyclophosphamide

Rituximab

Rituximab (Rituxan - marketed by Genentech Inc.) is the recently approved drug for pemphigus. It was approved by the FDA for the treatment of moderate to severe pemphigus vulgaris in 2018.

Patients randomized to the group treated with non-U.S.-licensed rituximab received an initial intravenous infusion of 1000 mg non-U.S.-licensed rituximab on Study Day 1 in combination with a short-term regimen of 0.5 mg/kg/day oral prednisone tapered off over 3 months if they had moderate disease or 1 mg/kg/day oral prednisone tapered off over 6 months if they had severe disease. All patients received a second intravenous infusion of 1000 mg non-U.S.-licensed rituximab on Study Day 15. Maintenance infusions of 500 mg non-U.S.-licensed rituximab were administered at Months 12 and 18. Patients randomized to the prednisone monotherapy group received an initial 1 mg/kg/day oral prednisone tapered off over 12 months if they had moderate disease or 1.5 mg/kg/day oral prednisone tapered off over 18 months if they had severe disease. The primary endpoint for the study was complete remission (complete epithelialization and absence of new and/or established lesions) at Month 24 without the use of prednisone therapy for 2 months or more (CRoff for ³2 months) Source: Rituxan Prescribing Information Recently Genentech shared the results of another Phase 3 trial with rituxan.

Source: Press release by Genentech

Now, let’s compare Principia Biopharma’s PRN1008 Phase-2 (evaluation of PRN1008 + low dose CS efficacy vs CS only) recent results for pemphigus vulgaris shared by the company on October 10, 2019:

Source: Company's press release

So, let’s conclude. The company has 40% complete remission (CR) and four (27%) more patients remaining on treatment who have still the potential to reach CR, and five (33%) non-responders.

It’s obvious that in best-case scenario, we may see 67% CR; however, if remaining responders do not reach complete remission, CR rate will remain 40%.

Even with the best-case scenario, the results make future competition for the PRN1008 in the pemphigus market a very difficult task.

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

Another potential indication for PRN1008 is immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).

This disease is characterized by a shortage of blood platelets which are mistakenly attacked by immune system. Patients with ITP can have bleedings, starting from under the skin bleeding episodes up to severe bleedings.

Source: Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Currently PRN1008 is at Phase 2 for this indication with expected study completion in December 2021.

Although the drug is at an earlier stage, let's try to assess the potential target patient population.

Source: Clinicaltrials.gov/NCT03395210

The company claims there are 70K adults with ITP in the US.

Source: Company's corporate presentation

According to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), the prevalence of ITP in adults (how many adults have ITP) is 9.5 cases per 100,000.

The US population is estimated to be around 329 million, including about 270 million people over the age of 15. It's not very correct to include ages from 15 to 18, but that will give us some approximate figures.

Thus, we can assume that the maximum number of adults with ITP in the US is 26,650.

The actual number is more than two times less than the company claims in the investor presentation.

Moreover, let's dive into details.

Here is the classification of ITP patients:

Principia Biopharma evaluates PRN1008 in ITP patients who are refractory or relapsed with no available and approved therapeutic options (as per NCT03395210 study description).

I will try not to take up much of your time with more detailed information. There is very informative article about clinical practice in ITP published in peer reviewed Pharmacy and Therapeutics Journal. For those who are interested, please click here.

Here are some informative tables about the treatment options:

First Line Treatment options for ITP:

Source: Pharmacy and Therapeutics Journal

Second- and Third-Line Treatment Options for ITP:

Source: Pharmacy and Therapeutics Journal

According to recent study, new cases of chronic refractory ITP comprise approximately 10 cases per 1,000,000 per year, about 2,700 potential patients per year in US.

Source: Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in Emergency Medicine

It is obvious that in case of successful results, PRN1008 can be an alternative option for relapsed ITP patients who have no other available options.

Thus, if PRN1008 shows efficacy and clinical benefit in refractory ITP, its target patient number could be around 2,700 patients per year.

Moreover, currently available data does not provide an evidence of PRN1008 efficacy in refractory ITP patients.

Here are the preliminary results from Phase 1 study released by the company on October 15, 2019:

To date, the Phase 1/2 trial of PRN1008 has enrolled 26 adult patients who have had two platelet counts < 30,000/µL within 15 days prior to treatment. Oral PRN1008 starting doses were 200mg once daily, 400mg once daily, 300mg twice daily, and 400mg twice daily, with intra-patient dose escalation allowed every four weeks, with the trial having a current median treatment duration of 12.7 weeks (range 0.14 to 39.71). Of the 26 patients enrolled to date, 39 percent (80% confidence interval (CI) 27.3, 51.0) achieved the trial’s primary endpoint of ≥ 2 consecutive platelet counts of ≥ 50,000/µL, separated by at least five days, and increased by ≥ 20,000/µL from baseline without requiring rescue medication. In addition, 46 percent (80% CI 34.2, 58.5) of enrolled patients achieved any 2 platelet counts ≥ 50,000/µL. These results were observed despite the limited duration of therapy and patients at multiple escalating dose levels. In the preliminary data on 15 patients across all doses who had completed at least 12 weeks of therapy, the response rate was greater than 50 percent for both endpoints. To date PRN1008 has been well-tolerated at all doses studied, whether given as a monotherapy or with allowed concomitant ITP therapy, with no reported treatment related bleeding or thrombotic events. These results are preliminary in nature and may change as additional patients are enrolled and progress in the trial. The company will present a further updated data set at the upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December.

Since the study is open label, moreover, there is no restriction of the parallel use of standard ITP medications; these results cannot accurately indicate that PRN1008 was the reason for the improvement in a mentioned number of patients. We should wait for more mature data to conclude about the PRN1008 efficacy in refractory ITP.

Unfortunately, there are two more years till Phase 2 completion and final data. If the data is positive, then even more years for Phase 3 will be needed.

I should also emphasize the potential of future milestones regarding another drug candidate - PRN2246/SAR442168 which is licensed to Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and currently is at Phase 2 for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis indication, with estimated study completion in January 2025.

According to the company’s recent SEC filing (page:13) Principia, if succeeds, may potentially receive up to $765 million milestone payments (regulatory, development, and commercial milestones) and up to mid-teens royalties.

According to the license agreement, Sanofi has the right to terminate the agreement unilaterally (Article: 10).

Financials

According to the recent SEC filing as of September 30, 2019, the company had $150.7 million in cash and equivalents.

Source: Q3 2019 SEC 10-Q Form

On October 15, 2019, the company announced its pricing of public offering of common stock and shared the results later with about $226.5 million in net proceeds.

We can assume that the company had up to $376 million in cash and cash equivalents after the public offering.

Quarterly cash burn was around $20.8 million (as per the third quarter).

Source: Q3 2019 SEC 10-Q Form

If we exclude the possibility of substantial cash burn increase in future, this cash position is quite a positive fact allowing the company to avoid dilution in at least three years.

Conclusions

Despite the absence of the threat of dilution in the short term due to an increase in cash after the proceeds from the offering and the late-stage drug candidate at Phase 3, the probability of profitability in the next 5-6 years is doubtful.

1) Company’s major asset - PRN1008 - at Phase 3 looks inferior in effectiveness to current treatment options for pemphigus patients.

2) Company's estimation about the target patient numbers for the second indication of PRN1008 (Phase 2 for ITP) is far from reality. Also, more data is needed to support the idea about the clinical benefits for the limited number of patients with relapsed ITP who have no other available treatment options (The company intends to present additional updated data at the upcoming American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December).

3) Company’s second drug candidate which is licensed to Sanofi is at the beginning of the Phase 2 stage (study completion in 2025) and it’s too early to comment on its possible future.

Based on all above, I think that current market capitalization above $1.2 billion bears substantial downside risks (shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019, were 32.78 million/at least 7.5 million additional shares sold during the recent offering).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in PRNB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: I intend to open a short position prior to the release of additional data at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual meeting in December.