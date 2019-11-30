Samsonite International: Long-Term Growth Prospects Marred By Short-Term Headwinds

The company's gross margin declined 171 basis points YoY in 3Q2019, primarily due to U.S. tariffs on China-sourced products, and it has responded by increasing product sourcing outside of China.

Samsonite International's 3Q2019 revenue was down 2.5% YoY in U.S. dollar terms, or 0.7% YoY on a constant-currency basis, largely due to weakness in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Samsonite International S.A. (OTCPK:SMSOF) (OTCPK:SMSEY) [1910:HK] is the world's largest travel luggage manufacturer, distributor and retailer with a range of travel products sold globally under various brands like Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann and eBags.

Recent financial results in 3Q2019 have been negatively impacted by weakness in the U.S. and Hong Kong, while U.S. tariffs on China-sourced products have hurt its profitability, which is partially offset by the company's cost-saving initiatives. In FY2020, Samsonite International's profitability should see a slight improvement due to increased sourcing of U.S. products outside of China and continued store rationalization. In the medium to long term, acquisitions and e-commerce are key growth drivers for the company.

Samsonite International trades at 13.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 19 times. Samsonite also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.9%.

This is an update of my initiation article on the company published on September 6, 2019. Samsonite International's share price has increased by approximately 15% from HK$14.82 as of September 4, 2019, to HK$17.12 as of November 27, 2019. I retain my Neutral rating on the stock, as Samsonite International is a consumer cyclical whose product demand is correlated with global travel demand and economic growth. Given uncertainties associated with the global economy and U.S.-China trade tensions, I don't find the stock's valuation sufficiently attractive to compensate for such risks even at current levels (i.e. forward P/E at a discount to historical average).

Readers are advised to trade in Samsonite's shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1910:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $9 million and market capitalization is above $3 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Fidelity, Charles Schwab (SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Weakness In U.S. And Hong Kong Responsible For YoY Revenue Decline In 3Q2019

Samsonite International's 3Q2019 net sales were down 2.5% YoY in U.S. dollar terms, or 0.7% YoY on a constant-currency basis at $921.5 million. The company's weak performance in the U.S. and Hong Kong were key factors for its YoY revenue decline.

The U.S. revenue decreased 7.5% and 6.2% YoY in 3Q2019 and 9M2019 respectively, due to three key reasons.

Firstly, Samsonite International's stores in U.S. gateway cities such as New York, Florida and California suffered from a decline in foreign tourists, particularly visitors from China. The strong U.S. dollar relative to the Chinese yuan and U.S.-China trade tensions are likely why Chinese tourists have been more reluctant to visit the U.S. The same-store sales growth for the company's stores in U.S. gateway cities was -12.8% YoY in 9M2019, due to a significant reduction in inbound traffic.

Secondly, Samsonite International's U.S. wholesale revenue (including online retailers like Amazon (AMZN) and department stores) was down 7.3% YoY year-to-date as of end-September 2019, largely due to a 10% tariff imposed on China-sourced luggage products sold in the U.S. in September 2018 and a further 15% tariff implemented in June 2019. Wholesale clients have become more cautious on the outlook for U.S. domestic consumption, and they have reduced their purchasing budgets for future orders.

Thirdly, eBags, a leading online retailer of bags and other travel accessories acquired by Samsonite International in 2017, was a drag on the company's U.S. sales. Samsonite International's 9M2019 U.S. sales were down 6.2% YoY; if eBags were excluded, its U.S. sales would have declined by a lower 4.0% YoY. This was due to Samsonite International's actions to reduce the sales of lower-margin third-party brands on its eBags e-commerce website to improve profitability. Similar to many online retailers, eBags had been mainly focused on revenue growth by adding products and brands to its platform in an indiscriminate manner at the expense of profitability, prior to Samsonite International's acquisition. eBags remains loss making, and the company is taking actions to completely realign eBags' product and brand mix with an aim of making eBags profitable by FY2020.

Hong Kong was Samsonite International's weakest market in 3Q2019, as sales from the market declined 39.2% YoY (constant-currency basis) to $13.6 million. The ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong has resulted in a sharp decline in tourist arrivals, which in turn led to low retail traffic and reduced store opening hours. Overnight visitor arrivals to Hong Kong fell by 5.3%, 45.9% and 41.6% YoY in July, August and September 2019 respectively.

More importantly, the weakness in Hong Kong could have a more significant impact on Samsonite International's operating profit versus the company's top line, because Hong Kong is largely a direct-to-consumer market with revenue primarily driven by Samsonite and Tumi stores located physically in the market. A higher fixed cost structure in Hong Kong implies that Samsonite International's Hong Kong business suffers from the negative effects of operating leverage, which magnifies the impact of a decline in revenue on operating profit.

Other markets that were detractors for Samsonite International in 3Q2019 included South Korea and Chile, whose respective sales were down 14.1% and 3.1% YoY on a constant-currency basis to $45.2 million and $10.8 million, primarily due to weak domestic consumer sentiment.

Excluding the four markets, U.S., Hong Kong, South Korea and Chile, Samsonite International's 3Q2019 revenue, on a constant-currency basis, would have been up 7.2% YoY.

Increasing Sourcing Outside China To Mitigate Negative Impact Of Tariffs On Gross Margin

Samsonite International's gross margin declined by 171 basis points from 57.4% in 3Q2018 to 55.7% in 3Q2019, primarily due to a cumulative 25% (10% with effect from September 2018 and a further 15% with effect from June 2019) tariff imposed on China-sourced luggage products sold in the U.S. In response, Samsonite International had raised U.S. wholesale prices by 12%, which was insufficient to offset the impact of the tariffs. The company has no plans for further price increases at the moment, as it monitors consumer feedback to increased product prices during the holiday shopping season towards the end of the year.

The company is responding to gross margin pressure from U.S. tariffs on Chinese products, by shifting the sourcing of U.S. products from China to other Asian countries. In 3Q2018, Samsonite International sourced 82.3% of its U.S. products from China; the proportion of China-sourced U.S. products had declined to 67.6% in 3Q2019, ahead of its original 75% target by end-2019.

Samsonite's positive progress with respect to accelerated product sourcing outside of China was achieved in multiple ways. The company worked with existing suppliers in expanding capacity outside China and also engaged new suppliers in India and Southeast Asia. Samsonite also leveraged on its global scale and shifted some of the non-Chinese production capacity originally meant for Europe and Asia to the U.S.

Looking ahead, Samsonite International is targeting to further reduce the proportion of China-sourced U.S. products to 50-55% by end of FY2020, which should see the company's overall gross margin showing a YoY improvement starting from 2Q2020 (1Q2020 is not a good comparison as the second round of tariffs came into effect in 2Q2019). The company is not likely to decrease the proportion of China-sourced U.S. products below 50%, unless U.S.-China trade relationships further deteriorate. This is because China is still a cheaper (excluding impact of tariffs) sourcing destination vis-a-vis Southeast Asia and India, as existing Chinese factories are supported by a well-established supply chain of raw material and component suppliers and benefit from higher labor productivity.

At the time of writing, it was reported that U.S. and China are coming close to a "Phase One" trade deal. However, given U.S.-China trade talks having been ongoing for more than a year, I won't pin too much hopes on a successful trade deal. More importantly, existing tariffs might not be lifted as part of the trade deal. In other words, Samsonite International's gross margin improvement will be heavily dependent on the company successfully shifting more of its U.S. product sourcing outside of China.

Cost-Saving Initiatives Helped To Narrow EBITDA Margin Decline

As highlighted earlier, Samsonite International's gross margin declined by 171 basis points YoY to 55.7% in 3Q2019. But the company's EBITDA margin (adjusted for implementation of new International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 16 to be comparable) decreased by a lower 130 basis points to 14.5% for 3Q2019. Furthermore, Samsonite International's YoY EBITDA margin decline of 130 basis points was narrower than EBITDA margin compression of 300 basis points and 150 basis points YoY in 1Q2019 and 2Q2019 respectively. This is because Samsonite International's cost-saving initiatives such as store rationalization and reduction in advertising and spending have worked.

Samsonite International has shut down six stores in 9M2019, with an additional four stores expected to be closed in 4Q2019 and 1Q2020. The company is also actively exploring rent reductions with landlords in various markets. The ease of store rationalization and rent reduction negotiations varies from market to market.

At the extreme, U.S. is the most difficult market for Samsonite International to rationalize stores and achieve rent reductions, because lease terms in the U.S. can be as long as 10 years. But Samsonite International continues to negotiate with landlords on rental concessions or early termination for certain underperforming stores. On the other hand, the Hong Kong market benefits from shorter average lease terms of three years (the norm), which implies that roughly one-third of the leases for its Hong Kong stores are renewed every year. The company is the most active in exploring store rationalization and rent reduction negotiations in Europe, because this is the market where the company has been most aggressively expanding its store footprint in the past, which implies a relatively higher proportion of underperforming stores compared to other markets.

Samsonite International's advertising spend as a percentage of revenue has been reduced from 6.1% in 9M2018 to 5.5% in 9M2019. On a constant-currency basis, advertising spend was cut by $16.8 million over this period. The company is targeting a 5.7-5.8% advertising spend as a percentage of revenue for FY2020, which will be closer to its normalized 6% advertising spend ratio historically, as it seeks to allocate some of the cost savings derived from store rationalization to supporting its core Samsonite and Tumi brands.

There was also an improvement in Samsonite International's working capital management and financial leverage. Inventory days improved from 148 days in 9M2018 to 144 days in 9M2019. Samsonite hopes to further reduce inventory days to approximately 125 days by the end of FY2020. The company's net debt was reduced by 9% from $1,508.2 million as of end-3Q2018 to $1,482.4 million as of end-3Q2019.

Long-Term Growth Prospects Intact

Notwithstanding weak global economic growth and U.S.-China trade tensions, Samsonite International delivered a decent organic growth of 7.2% YoY on a constant-currency basis in 3Q2019, excluding the four underperforming markets, U.S., Hong Kong, South Korea and Chile. Samsonite had indicated at the company's 3Q2019 earnings call on November 14, 2019, that sustainable long-term organic growth in the 5%-7% range is possible.

Over the long term, acquisitions and e-commerce are key growth drivers for Samsonite International.

Samsonite has historically been a serial acquirer, with M&A being a key contributor to its top line growth. Past acquisitions included High Sierra and Hartmann in 2012; Gregory, Lipault and Speck in 2014; Chic Accent and Rolling Luggage in 2015; Tumi in 2016; and eBags in 2017. The company has put a temporary hold on new acquisitions as it focuses on improving profitability and balance sheet strength, but it continues to be on the lookout for new acquisition opportunities. Samsonite International highlighted at its recent 3Q2019 results briefing that "this business has further M&A opportunities," so acquisitions in the medium to long term could help to accelerate its revenue growth.

The company's e-commerce revenues are growing approximately 20% every year, and e-commerce sales accounted for 15.4% of its 9M2019 revenue. Going forward, e-commerce's revenue contribution should continue to grow every year. Given that Samsonite International's overall direct-to-consumer business (including both brick-and-mortar and e-commerce) has a higher profit margin than its wholesale business, the company could potentially expand its profit margins over time with a larger revenue contribution from e-commerce if it manages digital advertising spend (eBags has a higher advertising spend-to-revenue ratio of 10% compared with 5-6% for the overall company) and intense competition in the space well.

Valuation

Samsonite International trades at 14.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 13.4 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of HK$17.12 as of November 27, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 19 times.

Samsonite International offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 2.0% and 3.9% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Samsonite International are a further increase in trade tariffs which negatively impacts its China-sourced products sold in the U.S., foreign exchange volatility, weaker-than-expected global economic growth, and any other events which could potentially hurt travel demand and luggage sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.