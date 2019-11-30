Sembcorp Industries: Event-Driven Catalyst Offers Possible Medium-Term Upside

The planned strategic review following the partial offer for Keppel Corporation shares has sparked speculation about the possibility of corporate actions benefiting Sembcorp Industries, making the stock an event-driven play.

Sembcorp Industries has delivered S$550 million in disposal proceeds since it initiated its divestment program at the start of 2018, and there could be further divestments.

Sembcorp Industries' revenue and net profit decreased 19% and 13% YoY respectively for 3Q2019, largely attributable to an 11% YoY decline in the Energy segment and widening losses for Marine.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed conglomerate Sembcorp Industries (OTC:SCRPY) (OTCPK:SCRPF) [SCI:SP] currently trades at 8.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which represents a discount to the stock's historical average forward P/E of approximately 13 times. The stock is valued by the market at 0.59 times P/B versus its historical five-year midpoint P/B of approximately 0.8 times. Sembcorp Industries offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of approximately 2.8%.

Sembcorp Industries' undemanding valuations are justified on the basis that earnings growth for the core Energy business is decent but unexciting, while the loss-making Marine segment remains a drag. Sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings has recently made a partial offer for Keppel Corporation (OTCPK:KPELY) (OTCPK:KPELF) [KEP:SP] shares. A subsequent planned strategic review, which could potentially lead to corporate actions such as a combination of Keppel's and Sembcorp Industries' offshore & marine businesses, offers the best chance of potential upside for Sembcorp Industries in the medium term.

Please refer to my initiation article on Sembcorp Industries published on February 5, 2017, and my prior update on the company published on August 26, 2019, for more details of the company's background. Sembcorp Industries' share price has been flat at S$2.21 since my August 2019 article. I retain my Neutral rating on the stock, as the outlook for the company's Energy and Marine businesses is not exciting. If one chooses to invest in Sembcorp Industries as an event-driven play on the expectations that its Marine business could be potentially divested, there is always the possibility of future corporate actions which might not necessarily create value for Sembcorp Industries and its shareholders.

Readers are advised to trade in Sembcorp Industries shares listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker SCI:SP where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $6 million and market capitalization is above $2 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers (IBKR), Fidelity, Charles Schwab (SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Mixed Performance From Different Geographical Markets For Core Energy Segment

Sembcorp Industries' core Energy business segment (formerly known as the "Utilities" segment prior to May 2019) contributed 66% and 93% of its 9M2019 revenue and net profit (prior to deducting group corporate costs) respectively. Sembcorp Industries' overall revenue and net profit decreased 19% and 13% YoY to S$2,450 million and S$71 million respectively for 3Q2019, largely attributable to a 11% YoY decline in the Energy segment's net profit and widening losses at the Marine segment (discussed in a subsequent section of this article) in the recent quarter.

Excluding one-off items, the Energy segment's core net profit declined by an even larger 17% YoY (compared with headline net profit decline of 11% YoY) to S$84 million in 3Q2019. The Energy segment's performance was mixed in the different geographic markets it operates in.

Net profit for the Energy segment's China and Rest Of Southeast Asia (excluding Singapore) grew 24% and 133% YoY to S$26 million and S$21 million in 3Q2019 respectively. This was mainly due to an increase in operational capacity for its China renewable business, and the growing contribution from new power plants in Myanmar and Bangladesh which commenced commercial operations in phases in 2018 and 2019. The Energy segment's Indian, U.K. and Singapore operations didn't perform as well as China and Rest Of Southeast Asia.

The Energy segment's India business saw net profit fall 34% YoY to S$19 million in 3Q2019. Even if an one-off gain of S$17 million in 3Q2018 relating to a customer settlement regarding late payment, the energy business in India still reported a 24% decline in core net profit for the recent quarter.

Sembcorp Industries' second thermal power plant (with 1,320MW of capacity), with only 19% of its capacity covered by long-term power purchase agreements, went from a marginal net profit of S$1 million in 2Q2019 to a loss of S$16 million in 3Q2019, as a result of lower spot prices as increased hydro-power generation in the rainy monsoon season led to reduced demand for thermal power.

A new 500 MW long-term power purchase agreement with the state of Andhra Pradesh, which would cover a further 38% of the second thermal power plant's capacity, is still pending following a letter of intent signed in February 2019. There were no further updates on the status of this 500 MW long-term power purchase agreement at Sembcorp Industries' 9M2019 results briefing on November 15, 2019. As most DISCOMs (electricity distribution companies of India) are financially weak with significant overdue payments, signing new power purchase agreements has been difficult. In the meantime, Sembcorp Industries' second thermal power plant continues to have over 80% of its capacity exposed to volatile spot prices.

Sembcorp Industries' renewable energy business, Sembcorp Green Infra with a wind and solar generation portfolio, was the bright spot for the Energy segment's India business in 3Q2019, as it delivered a net profit of S$25 million in 3Q2019 versus a S$11 million net profit in 2Q2019. The company's Indian wind operations have been seasonally strong in the third quarter of the year historically.

Net losses for the Energy segment's U.K. business widened from S$8 million in 3Q2018 to S$10 million in 3Q2019. The UK Power Reserve, or UKPR, the largest flexible distributed energy generator in the U.K., has been suffering losses due to the suspension of the capacity market in the U.K. The good news is that the suspension of U.K. capacity market is expected to be lifted, after the European Commission approved the U.K. government's Capacity Market scheme in end-October 2019.

UKPR should recognize approximately S$15 million in capacity payments (stopped since U.K. capacity market suspension in 4Q2018) in 4Q2019, which exceeds 9M2019 net loss of S$4 million for the Energy segment's U.K. business. In other words, the Energy segment's U.K. business is expected to be profitable in 4Q2019 and full-year FY2019.

The Energy segment's Singapore business saw a 17% YoY decline in net profit from S$47 million in 3Q2018 to S$39 million in 3Q2019. Excluding one-offs in 3Q2018, the Singapore energy business' net profit would have been up 15% YoY in 3Q2019 largely due to higher power demand.

The outlook for the Energy segment's Singapore business in the near-term is negative. Sembcorp Industries sold certain utilities facilities to Exxon Mobil (XOM) in October 2019, which leaves an earnings gap, while there will be major maintenance shutdowns for the power generation assets in Singapore in 4Q2019.

On a year-to-date basis in 9M2019, the Energy segment's net profit increased +5% YoY to S$258 million. Excluding one-offs, the Energy segment's net profit would still have been up +2% YoY at S$261 million. While this is hardly exciting, Sembcorp Industries' core Energy business segment is delivering steady earnings growth expected of utilities businesses operating in diverse geographical markets.

Loss-Making Marine Segment Continues To Be A Drag

In contrast with the rather steady core Energy segment, Sembcorp Industries' other key business, the Marine segment has been a drag on the company's overall earnings. Although the Marine segment accounted for 31% of Sembcorp Industries' 9M2019 revenue, it continued to be loss making. The Marine segment's net loss widened from S$18 million in 3Q2018 to S$32 million in 3Q2019. On a year-to-date basis, the Marine segment fared slightly better with a narrower net loss of S$38 million in 9M2019 versus a loss of S$50 million in 9M2018.

The Marine segment relates to Sembcorp Industries' 61% stake in its listed marine subsidiary Sembcorp Marine (OTCPK:SMBMF) [SMM:SP].

I have elaborated on the Marine segment's cyclical and structural challenges in my prior update on the stock in August 2019 which was referred to in the "Elevator Pitch" section of this article. The Marine segment has struggled to win new orders, with year-to-date new order wins of S$845 million below expectations. More importantly, the Marine segment's net order book has shrunk significantly from S$8.4 billion and $6.2 billion in end-2017 and end-2018 respectively to S$2.4 billion as at end-September 2019. A shrinking order book implies lower revenue recognition going forward (in the absence of significant new order wins) and continued losses given the negative effects of operating leverage (declining revenue on a high fixed-cost base).

Further Divestments To Drive Portfolio Optimization

As of end-September 2019, Sembcorp Industries has delivered S$550 million in disposal proceeds since it initiated its divestment program at the start of 2018, which is above its initial S$500 million target for divestments.

At the company's 9M2019 earnings call on November 15, 2019, Sembcorp Industries acknowledged that "there is likely to be some more divestments." Besides potentially lowering its current net gearing of 1.1 times with divestment proceeds, Sembcorp could also recycle capital from disposals to further optimize its portfolio.

In terms of geography, the company wants to focus more on core markets, namely Singapore, Southeast Asia and the U.K. It had earlier put on hold a planned listing or IPO of its energy business in India. With respect to energy mix, Sembcorp is likely to shift to a higher proportion of renewable energy vis-a-vis conventional sources.

Possible Upside From Event-Driven Catalyst

On October 21, 2019, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings announced that it intends to make a partial offer to acquire 30.55% of shares in Singapore-listed Keppel Corporation at a price of S$7.35 per share. If the partial offer is successful, Temasek will hold a 52.04% equity interest in Keppel Corporation. The acquisition of additional shares in Keppel Corporation is meant to facilitate a strategic review of Keppel Corporation's businesses. In Temasek's press release, it highlights that the planned strategic review could lead to "the Company (Keppel Corporation) refocusing on and strengthening certain businesses, and/or potential corporate actions including, but not limited to, joint ventures, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, disposals, mergers, or other transactions involving the Company." Temasek also owns a 49% stake in Sembcorp Industries.

I have written about Keppel Corporation in an earlier article published on October 21, 2019. Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business and Sembcorp Industries' listed marine subsidiary, Sembcorp Marine, are the two of the largest rig builders globally. The planned strategic review following the completion of the partial offer for Keppel Corporation shares has sparked speculation about the possibility of corporate actions which could be potentially positive for Sembcorp Industries.

A creation of a larger offshore and marine entity combining Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business and Sembcorp Marine is the most likely corporate action that could possibly emerge from Keppel Corporation's planned strategic review. The main competitors of Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business and Sembcorp Marine are Korean and Chinese shipyards. There have been mega-mergers announced recently this year, such as the merger between Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. (OTC:HYHZF) [267250:KS] and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., and the combination of two major Chinese shipbuilders, China Shipbuilding Industry Corp. and China State Shipbuilding Corp. A potential combination of Keppel Corporation's Offshore & Marine business and Sembcorp Marine could make the combined entity more competitive in competing with Korean and Chinese shipyards.

The tricky issue here is a combination of the two Singapore shipyards could be structured in many ways. The best scenario for Sembcorp Industries' shareholders is that the company divest its 61% equity interest in Sembcorp Marine and returns the divestment proceeds to shareholders in the form of special dividends, assuming Sembcorp Industries receives full cash payment (versus shares).

Alternatively, Sembcorp Industries could swap its shares in Sembcorp Marine for a smaller equity stake in a larger and stronger combined marine entity. In this scenario, Sembcorp Industries will still retain exposure to the offshore & marine market in the current industry down-cycle, and Sembcorp Industries shareholders have no chance of any special dividends. Another possibility is that Sembcorp Industries makes an offer for the remaining shares of Sembcorp Marine it does not own to gain full control of the company and privatizes Sembcorp Marine subsequently prior to any combination of the two Singapore shipyards. This could imply that Sembcorp Industries needs to secure additional financing to finance a privatization of Sembcorp Marine, which could further stress Sembcorp Industries' balance sheet.

In other words, there is an entire range of corporate action possibilities that could potentially be either positive or negative for shareholders of Sembcorp Industries. It is simply premature to speculate now that there will be future corporate actions to the benefit of Sembcorp Industries.

Furthermore, the long stop date for Temasek's partial offer for Keppel Corporation's shares is October 21, 2020, and with all the relevant pre-conditions needed to be met and shareholders' approvals required, the partial offer could take anything between half a year and one year to complete. This does not take into account the time needed for the strategic review, which is likely to take another couple of months.

Valuation

Sembcorp Industries trades at 11.2 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 8.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of S$2.21 as of November 27, 2019. This represents a discount to the stock's historical average forward P/E of approximately 13 times.

Sembcorp Industries is valued by the market at 0.59 times P/B versus its historical five-year mid-point P/B of approximately 0.8 times.

The stock offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of approximately 2.0% and 2.8% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Sembcorp Industries are the company's core Energy business performing below expectations, a failure to win new orders for the Marine business, lower-than-expected gains from further portfolio optimization and capital recycling, and the event driven catalyst (highlighted above) failing to materialize as expected.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.