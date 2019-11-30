Putting The Magnifying Glass Over Washington Prime Group's Ground Lease

The Sale Leaseback transaction doesn't actually indicate much. I believe incoming retail and economic data has a lot more value when it comes to gauging WPG's future.

There are some negatives and positives that make it clear that WPG intends to take back ownership of the land in 30 years and profit from inflation.

At first glance, this appears to be expensive debt - although after analyzing all the optionality and checking comparables and cap rates, perhaps not.

Intro

This is a short article attempting to properly frame or lens the Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) ground lease announced back in July, which has been subject to quite a few positive and negative pieces in the months since.

I have seen many comments and articles on this multi-property lease - speculation on what it means to the company, how it must be doing (or hurting) - plus inaccuracies over how it works. Comment sections are abuzz. It's either terrible or wonderful for the company. My view on it is simple - it is creative financing that WPG believes will be somewhat ignored when it approaches banks for more credit.

I have seen moves like this before, and the market often doesn't "get it" when something is structured in a highly abnormal way, at least until the sun is setting in the rear-view mirror. A good example is years ago when TowerJazz (NASDAQ:TSEM) was paid to "buy" fabs that had long-term supply and purchase agreements, almost guaranteeing profit. It had so much leftover depreciation though that it sent its earnings quite negative. Rather than value the shrewd move as an asset (a depreciation shield acquired for a negative dollar amount! Brilliant!), the market instead punished the stock for the better part of a year over its horrible GAAP vs. non-GAAP earnings. This appears no different to me. WPG seems to have had the upper hand in negotiations, but sacrificed on rates to gain tight control over the terms and optionality and get it done with a party that is weaker than they appear, or perhaps less willing to lend to a mall company than they first appear.

The Ground Lease

Most readers are already familiar with the boilerplate language of the lease:

A smidge under $100m loan secured by land under four properties.

The most recent conference call referenced $42m received to date.

Fixed rate buyback option at year 30.

So let's dive into the interesting stuff!

The first point of contention with the lease to analysts is how it works. It appears to be more of a high cost loan and call option mix rather than anything traditional. WPG gets loaned up to ~$99m before closing costs (only $44m received thus far according to Investor Relations), but pays interest of 7.4% + escalators on the entire amount. The unreceived $55m is partially credited back, but only cancels out WPG's cost of capital on its revolver, plus a few basis points. (Revolver is around 3.8%; it collects 4%, which means it pays (7.4% - 4.0% = 3.4%) on the unreceived $55m. Weird, right?

And all the numbers are rounded on conference calls and don't perfectly match any published news releases or financials. Is it $42m, $44m, or $45m? Weird, right?

But then there's a clause that if that $55m isn't received, WPG gets to keep the loan, the properties - everything. Perennial (the lender) has to come up with the remainder in the next five years or its loan is wiped out completely. Is this something that you would include if you were confident that it could or would come up with the money promised? It's more of a bet on it defaulting on its obligation, and you keeping everything. Weird, right?

This plus the 30yr buyback at a fixed predetermined price (likely marginally higher than today's price) makes it look like the intent is for WPG to not lose the land. Thus the lender will require a higher rate of return for providing long-term capital - it explains the 7.4% rate. And from Perennial's point of view, this is a "safe" investment in malls. It's basically a master lease on the most valuable parts of four properties. Sure beats investing in just one! Having them bundled adds security - if the company defaults, the land under four successful malls is quite a prize. Even if one mall goes downhill, what are the odds that four successful ones do? (These are some of WPG's better assets).

I reached out to WPG investor relations to clarify the confusing details and whether the 30-year repurchase price was flat vs. the sale price, or higher - it unfortunately did not respond more than once to confirm or clarify anything. (Perhaps my e-mails slipped through the cracks?). Regardless, we can safely rule out the 30-year repurchase price being lower, so the only logical conclusion is for it to be at today's price plus some predetermined inflation formula to have a built-in capital gain for Perennial.

7.4% is quite high, but from Perennial's point of view, it really isn't. It's possibly the sole source of positive return for it, outside of a capital gain that could happen several decades from now, and it is lending to a somewhat cash strapped (though around $500m in liquidity) Class-B mall company in the middle of the "retail apocalypse". I very much suspect that it tried for more than 7.4%...

For WPG it seems bad to move from 3.8% cost funding to 7.4% with escalators - but the 3.8% is floating rate, and this also increased its liquidity an identical amount. Even today far better companies have long duration debt in the 3-6% range. Companies that had their own brushes with trouble in the recent past. WPG would not be able to get unsecured debt anywhere near this rate during the "retail apocalypse" that has unfolded over the past few years. This is also non-current "debt" that I believe WPG's management thinks is unlikely to negatively impact what it can borrow this or next decade. It just has to get through this rough patch and then it can benefit from economic growth, the retained ownership of the malls, and the call option on the land. Also, since cap rates on redevelopments and class B malls are in the toilet (low teens % on average), it is certain the funds raised will be used accretively by WPG for something - the spread on redevelopments or acquisitions is in the 3.6-7.6% range at this very moment. Some lower-quality Class B or C malls are already selling at cap rates of 15% or worse. (15% - 7.4% = 7.6%) WPG and other mall companies are known to report IRRs of over 11% on redevelopments.

The Catch

Impressive, but the key isn't actually the rate of return, but rather how often those redevelopments are needed. Even 7% is excellent if you only have to do it every 1.5 to 2 decades. And a 20% return will have you go broke in short order if you have to do it every 3 or 4 years.

Of course, all this is predicated on it getting through the tough times. Emerging from the tunnel that is the "retail apocalypse" to the good times and sunshine on the other side.

If you view WPG's properties to be low-quality trash, it is certain that deploying this cash will temporarily buttress its per-share metrics going into 2020, before the bottom gives out later next year.

If you view them to be high-quality fringe malls (the dominant malls in less dominant areas), then this kind of move (accessing capital wherever possible and redeveloping) could contribute to the bottoming process, before its per-share metrics start to rise again, and its malls end up being the prime benefactors of economic growth. The cash used for redevelopments solidifies WPG's position and relevance in its markets, which includes dozens of mission critical 30,000+ resident areas. (Yes, this is tongue in cheek - even though I live in an area that is similarly rural.)

Now for numbers.

Debt Comparables and Context

Simon Property Group (SPG), the highest-quality publicly-traded mall REIT, and WPG's former parent that it was spun off from:

CUSIPs: SPG4880715, SPG4426696, SPG4426696

3.250%, Expiry 09/13/ 2049 , Trading at 3.379% (new debt)

, Trading at (new debt) 4.250%, Expiry 11/30/2046, Trading at 3.485% (old debt trading above par)

4.250%, Expiry 10/01/2044, Trading at 3.416% (old debt trading above par)

Its cost of capital is excellent, as are the cap rates of its Tier-A malls. (5-6% at the moment, under 4% a few years ago). 7.4% with escalators is steep compared to what SPG has accomplished, but (to play devil's advocate) coming off multiple years of dispositions and falling income, a tight balance sheet and significant looming redevelopment costs - is 7.4% really all that bad? It might be low compared to where it should be.

Petrobras (PBR), a large semi state-owned oil company in Brazil: (There is currency, commodity and political risk here.)

CUSIPs: PTRB4254491, PTRB4808419, PTRB4106363

6.850%, Expiry 06/05/ 2115 , Trading at 6.204% (old debt trading above par)

, Trading at (old debt trading above par) 6.900%, Expiry 03/19/2049, Trading at 6.019% (old debt trading above par)

7.250%, Expiry 03/17/2044, Trading at 5.832% (old debt trading above par)

Different sector, but 7.4% is pretty comparable to around 7%. Keep in mind that PBR issued these before its sector came under immense pressure. PBR's bonds traded in the 10-12% range during the height of the oil collapse and with uncertainty over who Brazil's new government would be. WPG is in the midst of the "retail apocalypse" and managed to get it done at rates that are high, but not terrible.

Bank of America (BAC), a huge American Bank with a long history:

(It has too many CUSIPs to list. I have selected a few from the middle of the pack).

CUSIPs: BAC4222124, BAC4234736, BAC4113186, BAC4090047

6.100%, Expiry 12/31/ 3999 , Trading at 5.398% (old debt trading above par)

, Trading at (old debt trading above par) 4.750%, Expiry 04/21/ 2045 , Trading at 3.497% (old debt trading above par)

, Trading at (old debt trading above par) 4.875%, Expiry 04/01/2044, Trading at 3.377% (old debt trading above par)

5.000%, Expiry 01/21/2044, Trading at 3.360% (old debt trading above par)

Few can remember where these traded during the financial crisis, but it wasn't pretty for BAC at the time. Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) came to the rescue of BAC with 6% dilutive warrants, which offered Berkshire the right to acquire ~700,000,000 shares of BAC at ~$7.14 per share - a $5 billion purchase - after years of being paid that 6%. Those shares (which Berkshire seems to still hold) have provided it a huge unclaimed capital gain of ~$18.5 billion and counting. The financial crisis was a terrible time for banks, and really any company trying to roll over debt - timing of balloon payments determined who sunk or swam, rather than overall debt. And yet less retail stocks and companies went under in those harsh years than in just the past few. The "retail apocalypse" of 2017-2019 has claimed far more victims and had far more stores closing. WPG is accessing capital in what is currently a very difficult environment for any company in this sector, and the 7.4% sale and leaseback is non-dilutive to boot.

General Electric (GE), that huge conglomerate that we all know:

CUSIPs: GE4329014, GE4574454, GE4105158

5.000%, Expiry 12/31/ 3999 , Trading at 5.124%

, Trading at 4.080%, Expiry 12/15/2047, Trading at 4.122%

4.500%, Expiry 03/11/2044, Trading at 3.731% (old debt trading above par)

Although its debt has recovered after each recent hurdle, GE has suffered permanent capital impairment and earnings hits along the way, as well as a decimated pension fund. With its century-long history and enormous size, I'd expect the market to give it some leeway. But 4-5% isn't that far below 7.4%. One more big misstep and it too might be seeking significantly more expensive capital.

3M (MMM), the other huge conglomerate that we all know and love, whose products fill our homes:

CUSIPs: MMM4874225, MMM4687684, MMM4544488, MMM4131137

3.250%, Expiry 08/26/2049, Trading at 3.255% (old debt trading above par)

(old debt trading above par) 4.000%, Expiry 09/14/2048, Trading at 3.306% (old debt trading above par)

3.625%, Expiry 10/15/2047, Trading at 3.303% (old debt trading above par)

3.875%, Expiry 06/15/2044, Trading at 3.260% (old debt trading above par)

Well honestly, what did you expect? 3M is in another league - in product and sector diversification, size, and global footprint.

Once again - all of the above (except maybe SPG and 3M?) have had bad times that led to debt dipping well under par. I was not on the market back in 2008/2009, so I must go with what I read about those times, but I suspect SPG's debt dipped significantly back then too, when it had to cut its dividend to get rollovers done. It has absolutely thrived since, however.

WPG may or may not thrive, but nothing about this sale leaseback indicates its future. It indicates cleverness accessing capital in a tough environment. The 7.4% rate is not awful given the duration and comparables, some of which went through their own tough times. I think it will be other factors determining WPG's fate, like whether it got enough of a headstart on redevelopment (and has selected tenants wisely) - but we won't know that for quite some time.

WPG as a company is following the saying "When you're going through hell, don't stop, keep on going."

Final Note on Capital rising in Cost

7.4% plus escalators is offset by redevelopment rates of return, plus NOI growth going into the future. If there is no NOI growth, WPG is likely on a path to a dividend cut, plunging stock price, and possibly a Chapter 11 restructuring. (Although my bet would be that CBL gets there long before it). There will either be growth or none of this theorizing will matter to shareholders. If we assume 11% returns on redevelopments, 1.5% increases on the sale leaseback cost and only 1% NOI growth, the cash flow return contracts over time. At 2% NOI growth though, it goes very positive.

Note: This spreadsheet is simplistic and ignores that a mall requires multiple redevelopments over 30 years. It is merely an exercise to demonstrate that when your cost of capital rises, that can be offset by your return on investment also rising/compounding as general inflation and economic growth take hold - and it shows how a small difference can have a big end result.

If WPG's properties managed even 2% averaged over the next few decades, Lou and his team will look like geniuses for moves like this. But that outcome is very far from certain.

Wrapping it all up in a Bow

It is hard to draw any firm conclusions from this creative deal. It maximizes optionality for WPG. It puts priority on the duration of the capital. Its cost is high, but not as high as I would expect for a company in this bad of a sector, with this poor of an earnings and revenue track record (Just look up FFO per share from the past few years - a rather steep slide!), with this many retail tenants going bankrupt and restructuring. And yet, here it is - creative as can be, adding to its liquidity, and certain to be deployed into accretive redevelopments with rapidity. I do not see many real and significant negatives here. The negatives are all around it, swarming the entire sector - but the deal itself seems to have no bearing on that.

Not drawing conclusions based on it seems to be the correct conclusion, in my view.

I am concerned about my positions in Mall stocks like WPG and SPG. This calendar Q4, I am watching retail stocks like Target (TGT) and the incoming Fed economic data like a hawk for signs of weakness. Black Friday numbers announced by retailers this and next week should provide further clarity and direction for all of them, supporting or derailing the "retail is bottoming, the worst is over" hypothesis. I am hoping to make a quick and profitable tradevestment going into next year. I suspect that the holiday season will determine the direction of mall stocks into early 2020. Valuations have fallen far enough for me to take this bet, with one foot holding open the door in case incoming data changes or goes highly negative.

Lou, I am placing my trust in you. Keep "Grinding it out!" for all of us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG, WPG, TCO, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long WPG, SPG, TCO and MAC shares (SPG and WPG largest), and SPG LEAP call options.