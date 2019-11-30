Natural Gas - Bears Are In Control For Now

Timing-wise, we would be contemplating a long position in the next 10 days or so. We will also be looking for the momentum indicators to flip bullish before we go long this time. So more patience is needed, but we do like the set-up on the long side today.

Welcome to the bears in control edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices got absolutely slammed today. The drop in natural gas surprised even the traders themselves. Traders came into this report short -25% in positioning, but following the dramatic drop, traders started to cover short positions reducing positioning to -10% going into the weekend.

The drop also took us by surprise with January contracts now ~14 cents below its fair value. That's quite a discount.

Even though we had very low fundamental estimated, prices are now undervalued by ~3.82% according to our model.

One thing that stands out to us when looking at today's price action is that it appeared to be a liquidation of some sort. Traders couldn't fundamentally explain this sell-off, and while the ECMWF-EPS long-range was bearish, it wasn't extremely bearish to justify a sell-off of this size.

And if we look at the weather model forecasts, other than the very bearish day 14 forecast from ECMWF-EPS, both models are close to the 30-year average.

We know that the market today is oversupplied by over ~2 Bcf/d, but according to our estimate, January should be trading around $2.4 given the fundamentals.

But for those of you that have been able to sidestep this massacre, the upcoming long opportunity just got that much more enticing.

Source: WeatherModels.com

According to the long-range, by Christmastime is when we should see Alaska ridge return leading to a possibly more bullish finish to December and into 2020.

Timing-wise, we would be contemplating a long position in the next 10 days or so. We will also be looking for the momentum indicators to flip bullish before we go long this time. So more patience is needed, but we do like the set-up on the long side today.

