Strong Housing Data Lifts Stocks To Fresh Records

Housing continues to be the bright spot for the US economy heading into 2020. Revisions to 3Q19 GDP data confirmed that residential fixed investment produced a positive contribution to GDP growth for the first time in six quarters.

New Home Sales smashed through expectations in October, surging more than 31% from October 2018. September and October were the best two months of sales in 12 years.

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

Black Friday discounts were plentiful on the holiday-shortened Thanksgiving week, but discounts weren't easy to find in the equity markets. After snapping their six-week winning streak last week, US equity markets delivered a strong start to the holiday season with each of the major averages eclipsing new weekly closing highs. The holiday-shortened week saw no shortage of economic data or geopolitical developments as the U.S.-China trade deal still seemingly hangs in the balance with the December 15th tariff deadline approaching. Stocks were lifted by another slate of strong housing data with blowout new home sales data and firming home price appreciation as housing continues to be the bright spot for the US economy heading into 2020.

(Co-Produced with Brad Thomas through iREIT on Alpha)

Closing out its best month since June, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) climbed 1.1% on the week and gained more than 3% in November as the large-cap index is on pace for its best year since 2013. "Goldilocks" macroeconomic conditions of low inflation and steady domestic-led economic growth continue to support equity valuations as all of the equity industry groups besides energy are higher by at least 19% on the year. Besides strong housing data, income and spending data this week provided more evidence of a resilient and confident US consumer heading into the critical holiday period. The broad-based Real Estate ETF (VNQ) gained nearly 2% this week with all 15 REIT sectors in positive territory, led by strong performance from the residential and retail REIT sectors.

Strong housing data lifted the Hoya Capital Housing Index, the benchmark that tracks the performance of the US housing industry, to gains of nearly 1.5% with all eight housing industry sectors in positive territory. Lower mortgage rates continue to provide a powerful tailwind for the entire housing industry and this week's blowout New Home Sales report continues a stretch of stellar new home construction data. The forward-looking indicators suggest that the acceleration in the housing industry isn't yet showing signs of slowing. Last week, Building Permits hit new 12-year highs while mortgage market data continues to reflect robust demand conditions, even as existing home inventory remains historically low.

Outside of the real estate markets, the price action in the energy market was also notable as both Crude Oil (USO) and Natural Gas (UNG) erased much of their steady gains made over the last month amid oversupply fears and jitters ahead of a critical OPEC meeting next week. Among equity industry groups, Technology (XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) stocks led the way on the week while the Energy (XLE), and Utilities (XLU) were the laggards.

Real Estate Economic Data

Housing Data Continues To Impress

New Home Sales smashed through expectations in October, surging more than 31% from October 2019 to a seasonally annualized rate of 733k units. The rate of home sales in September was also revised significantly higher from 701k to 738k units. Together, September and October were the best two months of New Home Sales in more than 12 years. Sales have now exceeded 700k in four of the past five months. Also this week, the NAR reported on Wednesday that Pending Home Sales rose by 4.4% year-over-year in October. While coming up shy of consensus estimates, it was still the fastest rate of growth in more than three years.

The year of rejuvenation continues for the US real estate sector following one of the toughest years for REITs and Homebuilders since the financial crisis. For the US housing industry, the story of this year continues to center around the resilient demographic-led growth in household formations along with the sharp pullback of the 30-year fixed mortgage rate, which has stimulated renewed activity across nearly all segments of the housing industry. Perhaps best illustrating this rejuvenation, revisions to 3Q19 GDP data this week confirmed residential fixed investment offered a positive contribution to GDP growth in the third quarter of 2019 for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2017. Overall GDP was revised up from 1.9% to 2.1% for the quarter.

Last week we noted that Building Permits reached new 12-Year Highs in October while Housing Starts are higher by 8.5% compared with a year ago in October on a seasonally-adjusted annualized basis. The Mortgage Bankers Association Builder Application Survey data for October showed mortgage applications for new home purchases increased 31.5% compared to a year ago. Refinancing activity has boomed so far this year with the MBA Refinancing Index up more than 150% from last year while the MBA Purchase Index, a leading indicator of Existing Sales, is higher by roughly 8% from the same period last year.

Forward-looking economic indicators suggest that the momentum may well continue into 2020. Lower mortgage rates continue to be a significant tailwind for the broader US housing industry in 2019, which continues to be one of the bright spots for the broader US economy as we head into year-end. At 3.97%, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate is almost exactly 100 basis points lower than the level in the same week last year. Over the past half-decade, there has been a very strong correlation between changes in mortgage rates and growth in new home sales, as highlighted in the chart below, suggesting that the reacceleration seen this year may still have plenty of room to run.

Income & Spending Growth Moderates, But Still Solid

The US Commerce Department reported Wednesday morning that personal incomes rose 4.4% year-over-year while personal spending rose 3.7%, both roughly in line with estimates. While both of these measures have moderated since peaking in early 2018, these still-solid levels indicate that the US consumer remains resilient in the face of slowing global growth. Consumer spending, which represents roughly two-thirds of US GDP, has shown signs of strength and perhaps even early signs of reacceleration, following a slowdown in the second half of 2018. The personal saving rate was 7.8% in October, down from 8.1% in September.

Home price data via the S&P Case-Shiller and the FHFA Index was released on Tuesday morning. Home price appreciation moderated meaningfully from mid-2018 through early 2019, but has shown early signs of stabilization and even reacceleration in recent months amid a favorable backdrop of lower mortgage rates. National Home Prices rose 3.2% from last year, up from 3.1% in the prior month. The 20-City Composite, meanwhile, recorded its first sequential uptick since February 2018. Home price gains have been strongest in the lower price-tiers outside of the major metropolitan markets. After seeing home price appreciation outpace income growth from 2014-2018, disposable incomes have actually outpaced home price gains since early 2018.

As shown below, of the various measures of income growth, home price appreciation has tracked disposable personal income per capita growth most closely over the past three decades. By this measure, home prices have generally outpaced income growth in the post-recession period amid a lingering undersupply of housing in many major markets, but home prices are not terribly out of line with income growth. Since 1995, home price appreciation has actually lagged nominal growth in personal income, suggesting that affordability issues may not be quite as significant as commonly believed.

2019 Performance Recap

While gains have been harder to come by for the real estate sector over the last quarter following a red-hot first half of 2019, the broad-based real estate indexes remain higher by 25% YTD on a price basis, slightly lagging the 26% gains on the S&P 500. On a total return basis, however, REITs actually have the slight edge so far this year. The Housing Index has climbed 30% this year with all eight US housing industry sectors higher by at least 15% this year, led by the 53% gain from the single-family homebuilders. At 1.78%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by 91 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 150 basis points below peak levels of 2018 of 3.25%.

This week, we published Industrial REITs: We Love Logistics. Riding the e-commerce wave, industrial REIT performance has been relentless over the past half-decade. Consumers increasingly demand speedy delivery, and retailers need industrial REITs to deliver it. Industrial REITs have jumped more than 40% so far this year, on pace to outperform the broader REIT average for the fourth straight year. 3Q19 was another strong "Beat-And-Raise" quarter. Outside of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), we think that industrial REITs are perhaps best positioned to capitalize on the continued growth of e-commerce, enjoying better competitive dynamics than third-party logistics providers like that face a higher potential disintermediation risk from Amazon itself.

E-commerce sales still represent just a small fraction of total retail sales, but roughly half of the incremental growth in retail sales over the past three years has come from e-commerce. Importantly, e-commerce is far less efficient than traditional brick and mortar from an industrial space usage perspective as brick and mortar shelf space is effectively "replaced" by back-end logistics space. Each dollar spent on e-commerce requires roughly three times more logistics space than the equivalent brick and mortar dollar, according to estimates from Prologis (NYSE:PLD). According to our estimates, e-commerce still accounts for less than 20% of total "at-risk" retail categories but is taking market share from these sectors at a rate of roughly 1% per year.

Last week, we published Single-Family Rental REITs: Millennials Knocking On the Door. Millennials - the largest generation in American history - are coming full-steam into the single-family housing markets over the next decade amid a period of historically low housing supply. We continue to believe that the combination of historically low housing supply and strong demographic-driven demand has provided a favorable macroeconomic backdrop for not only single-family rental REITs but also for companies involved across the US housing industry over the next decade.

The success of the SFR REIT industry is closely intertwined with the growth and success of the real estate technology industry. The "prop-tech" players including Zillow (Z), Redfin (RDFN), CoreLogic (CLGX), RealPage (RP), along with hundreds of smaller start-ups have helped to streamline the buying, selling, and managing of real estate properties which have enabled the "institutionalization" of the single-family rental market, which we see as a positive development for both renters and investors alike.

Last week, we also published our Real Estate Earnings Recap. REITs aren't bonds, but they sure act that way. The near-lockstep correlation between REITs and 10-Year Treasury Yields has been a continuing theme throughout the post-recession period and hasn't shown any signs of letting up in 2019. While we've been adamant that based on the underlying property-level fundamentals REITs shouldn't be nearly as rate-sensitive as they have been, the market feels otherwise, perhaps explained in part by the high degree of passive ownership of REIT shares. Thankfully for REIT investors, the "rates-up, REIT-down" paradigm that dogged the REIT sector from 2016 to 2018 works both ways and the sharp reversal in long-term interest rates has been a boon for the domestic-focused, defensively-oriented REIT sector. Recovery in equity valuations means that REITs can begin to get back to doing what they do best: utilizing their access to equity capital markets - one of their primary competitive advantages over private market peers - to accretively grow via external acquisitions.

Thankfully for investors during the recent period of challenging capital market conditions, REITs are no longer simply "buy-and-hold" real estate holding companies but have become dynamic real estate operators and developers over the past two decades. Before 2005, only a handful of REITs had in-house development teams, but that has changed significantly over the last decade, and a half as many large REITs are among the most active real estate developers in the country. Fueled by firm private market values, development yields remain attractive in many sectors, though these yields have shown signs of compression in recent quarters as costs rise and cap rates have trended sideways. The development pipeline remains near a record high at $46 billion, exceeding the 2008 peak of $38 billion. The industrial, residential, and office sectors have the most active pipelines, while development in the struggling retail sector remains modest.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

It'll be another busy week of economic data with a full slate of employment data including ADP nonfarm data on Wednesday and the headline BLS nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday. Economists are projecting 180k jobs added in November following last month's better-than-expected report that showed 128k jobs added despite the drag from the GM (NYSE:GM) auto workers strike. Average hourly earnings are projected to rise 3.0%, continuing a mild slowdown since wage growth - and inflation data - peaked in 2018. Apart from employment data, on Monday we'll have a look at Construction Spending and Manufacturing PMI. We'll also publish our quarterly reports on the Net Lease and Homebuilder sectors.

If you enjoyed this report, be sure to "Follow" our page to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in the housing and commercial real estate sectors. For an in-depth analysis of all real estate sectors, be sure to check out all of our quarterly reports: Apartments, Homebuilders, Student Housing, Single-Family Rentals, Manufactured Housing, Cell Towers, Healthcare, Industrial, Data Center, Malls, Net Lease, Shopping Centers, Hotels, Office, Storage, Timber, and Real Estate Crowdfunding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNQ, RMAX, NLY, MFA, CUBE, RLGY, RH, TWO, NRZ, ELS, INVH, WMT, TJX, DHI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an ETF. In addition to the long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index.



It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. All commentary published by Hoya Capital Real Estate is available free of charge and is for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy. Real Estate and Housing Index definitions and holdings are available at HoyaCapital.com.