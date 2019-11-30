Acuity Brands Acquisition Sheds Light On Its Move Into The Indoor Location Market

Acuity's move in this direction positions it strongly in this new technology area, with technology that delivers a great user experience that the market is looking for.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) announced on Monday that it is acquiring LocusLabs, a five-year old start-up company whose platform powers applications based on indoor location. This is Acuity Brands' third acquisition in the indoor location area, following on its April 2015 acquisition of ByteLight and its December 2015 acquisition of GeoMetri.

These acquisitions are a big element of Acuity Brands' efforts in the indoor location market, where it is leveraging its share of the market, providing lighting to big box retailers such as Target (NYSE:TGT). Deploying location technology based on lighting gives high-quality results without requiring any infrastructure other than the lights that are already being installed.

Acuity Brands' acquisition of ByteLight strengthened its technology for visible light communications (VLC), a method of encoding signals in LED lights which can be received by camera-equipped mobile devices and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. VLC technology enables those devices to calculate their location indoors more accurately than most other indoor (non-GPS) localization methods. (See this video for a demo from several years ago of the accuracy and responsiveness of Acuity's VLC technology). Its second acquisition of GeoMetri strengthened the company's software capabilities for mapping and location processing. This third location-related acquisition strengthens its software capabilities in navigation and other end-user location services.

This acquisition makes it clear that Acuity's goal is to compete with technology leaders in the indoor localization area. Steve Lydecker, Senior Vice President of Technology at Acuity Technology Group, told me that "this significant acquisition demonstrates Acuity's long term vision to be a global leader in the indoor positioning systems arena."

While it may seem strange for a lighting company to move into a technology market, there is a specific appeal in the case of indoor location technologies. One of the challenges in deploying indoor location services in large sites is the installation of infrastructure. While some indoor location solutions are "infrastructure-free," most strong technologies that deliver accurate and fast location positioning require that some form of devices be deployed throughout the site, usually called "beacons" or "locators." If a lighting company such as Acuity Brands includes localization infrastructure in lights that are already needed in a site, there is no additional installation required for localization applications to be deployed.

Acuity Brands is not the only lighting company moving into the high-tech area of indoor location. Signify (OTCPK:PHPPY) (formerly Philips Lighting) also has strong VLC-based indoor location technology (as shown in this video) and several other companies do as well. But Acuity Brands is pushing its localization offerings forward very strongly with this series of acquisitions. It has also made several other acquisitions in the lighting and manufacturing areas as well, not related to its indoor location efforts.

It must be noted that VLC technology has both benefits and tradeoffs when compared to other localization technologies. Its accuracy and responsiveness is great, but the signals sent by LED lights are received by a smartphone's camera. This means that VLC uses more battery than some other technologies, and only works when a smartphone is out of a pocket/purse and able to see the light. But other indoor location technologies, with lower battery usage and in-pocket operation, are not reaching market as quickly as expected, and the improved user experience of VLC may well be worth the tradeoffs.

The acquisition of LocusLabs follows a pattern in the industry, as shown in the report on indoor location related M&A by Grizzly Analytics (an analyst firm I founded). While early acquisitions in the area were focused on strengthening technology, many of the more recent acquisitions in the area relate to the application layer and integration with industry-specific verticals. Similar acquisitions include Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) acquisition of Indoor.io in December 2016, and Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) acquisition of July Systems in June 2018.

The LocusLabs acquisition not only strengthens Acuity's applications, but also specifically supports its expansion from retail sites into transportation sites. "The transportation industry is the second vertical market we are approaching, building on our success in retail. LocusLabs' broad reach in the transportation vertical aligns with Acuity's IPS technology that is now in place at 4 of the top 10 airports in North America," Lydecker said.

Will Acuity Brands succeed in leveraging its lighting clients as location service clients? Will VLC succeed in the market, with its tradeoffs, where other technologies have not yet taken off? Will other lighting companies use M&A to solidify their position in the indoor location area as well? What will be the next location companies to be acquired? Time will tell, but it looks like exciting times ahead in the lighting and localization areas, and Acuity Brands seems determined to lead the charge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.