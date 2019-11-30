Live Nation: What Millennials And Baby Boomers Have In Common

However, the 150x EPS multiple for 2020 is unjustified. I remain bullish on the industry, but neutral on Live Nation until net income improves dramatically.

The industry as a whole is expected to experience lower growth rates in the years to come even as the company is expecting a sharp rebound in EPS after 2019.

Live concerts and events have run into some volatile times in recent years as baby boomer retirements and young generation surge hit by recessionary fears.

Concerts and event promotion industries have experienced strong growth over the past few years as more baby boomers head into retirement and enjoy live concerts as well as younger generations like Millennials and Generation Z'ers prioritizing experiences over possessions and attending more and more live events.

However, after growing at a 4.6% CAGR from 2014 through 2019, the industry is expected to cool as we continue thinking about recessionary trends and look to save more money by eliminating extra spending. In a new PwC report, live concerts in the United States are set to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2021 and reach ~$31 billion.

Live Nation (LYV) is the leader in live event and concert promotions and derives a significant portion of its sales from the aforementioned segment of the overall entertainment industry. As such, it has enjoyed an operating environment over the past few years as more concert goers and a spree of baby boomer retirements pushed ticket sales higher.

The company is well positioned to weather any potential storm for a short period of time, and given the steady retirement income of retirees, there should be a solid base for its products and services to mitigate the loss of sales and profits. All in all, I remain cautiously optimistic on the company's year ahead even as it trades well above acceptable multiples.

Industry Overview

From 2014 through this year, live events and concert promotion in the United States grew at a CAGR of 4.6%. Nearly 10% of the US population, 32M people, attended a live concert in 2015, a fairly consistent average over the specified time frame. For the upcoming three years, however, the industry's growth rate is expected to stagnate as a PwC report projects the industry to experience a 3.3% CAGR through 2022 and reach around $31 billion.

The benefit of the retirement spree and the very young generations making up the bulk of the live event and concert market is their relatively steady income streams (or their parents' income stream/summer jobs) thus removing a large variable that traditional industries face if or when the United States faces a more serious economic downturn. Even in 2016, when there was a slowdown in spending after the China market scare, the industry had one of its best years yet with record concert attendance.

Live Nation's Business

Live Nation holds around $1.8 billion in cash and is a cash-heavy company as turnaround time in the industry is rather quick between setup time and prepayment from those attending its events and concerts. It also has $2.2 billion in property and equipment after accumulated depreciation.

The company does, however, hold $2.7 billion in long-term debt, forcing it to pay out nearly $140 million every year in interest expense. This is a major hindrance on the company's profitability generation given its net income and a reduction in this debt will go a long way into justifying the higher-than-average share price in the years to come, especially as we continue to see higher interest rates in the shorter term.

After reporting $10.8 billion in sales for 2018, analysts expect the company to report $11.5 billion for 2019, a 6% increase. For 2020, the company is expected to report an additional 10% increase to $12.65 billion, projecting that its soft 2019 numbers are temporary due to the economic slowdown in the United States caused by the US-China trade war.

On the EPS side of things, analysts expect the company to report $0.18 for 2019, a low number given higher SG&A expenses and lower margins. In 2020, the company is expected to report $0.47, a 160% recovery-bump compared to the prior year.

Valuation and Peer Comparison

The company's largest competitors are almost exclusively private companies, excluding StubHub which is owned by eBay (EBAY), so peer comparison is quite difficult. The company is currently trading at 393x 2019 EPS given the annual decline it is expecting but is trading at 150x 2020 earnings.

Given the growth rates expected from the company over the course of the next few years and its position within that industry, I believe it's highly unlikely that the company will be able to justify continuing to trade at such a high multiple in an industry expected to grow at under 4% this year.

I do believe that a recovery in margins and a potential debt reduction plan can justify the company's valuation at around 100x EPS given its revenue multiple of around 1x, but not much higher than that. This puts the company's current share price well over the target price and in overvalued territory.

Thesis Conclusion

Live Nation has an interesting business opportunity with the surge of baby boomer retirements and the realignment of consumer spending habits among the younger generations, but its current share price is quite overextended.

The company is in a solid financial position for the year to come and should be able to pay off a portion of its debt to boost net income and justify this sky-high valuation. Without that, it's hard to see the company continuing to trade at such high multiples, and any slight miss on expectations could send it plummeting, creating an adverse risk-reward profile.

I remain cautious on the company's year ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.