Royal Gold Would Benefit From A Higher Dividend

I strongly recommend trading about 30% of your portfolio to profit from the extra volatility of the gold sector.

The company announced a dividend increase of $0.28 per share and per quarter. However, it is still insufficient to attract long-term investors.

The Denver-based Royal Gold delivered its fiscal first quarter of 2020 on November 7. The company posted record revenues, but gold production was low due mainly to shipping timings.

Image: From a vantage above the Main and North Peak skarn deposits (Peak Gold Project). Courtesy: Mining.

Investment Thesis

The Denver-based Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) is a precious metal streaming and royalty company that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha.

It is one of the leading companies in this category that fits the long-term profile and is considered as a reliable proxy for gold, which offers fewer risks than gold miners that often behave more like equity, due to difficulties of extracting gold from the ground. The company owns an extensive portfolio of over 191 properties (see the map below).

Royal Gold is very similar to Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM). Also, two "smaller" streamers in this category are appealing as secondary choices: Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

If you are interested in reading my articles about streamers indicated above, please take a look at the list by clicking here. My recent article on Wheaton Precious Metals is available here.

The takeaway for the fiscal first quarter of 2020 is that Royal Gold is a reliable proxy for gold with a lessened risk provided by its robust asset portfolio. Thus, it is easy to recommend a long-term investment strategy for RGLD. RGLD is not the only one successful in the streamers' category as we can see in the chart below:

As we can see in the graph above, RGLD has outperformed the overall market by a significant degree year to date. RGLD is up 37%, in line with the performance of FNV and WPM.

However, I recommend a dual investing action for RGLD. While a long-term investment makes sense, I strongly recommend trading short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility attached to precious metals stocks. It is even more appropriate after the recent run-up experienced recently due to an explosive momentum in the gold price, which will undoubtedly amplify volatility.

A few trades using the RSI as an indicator can provide extra profits and more cash to adapt to the market uncertainty.

Royal Gold: Balance Sheet And Production In 3Q 2019 (Fiscal 1Q'20)

Royal Gold 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 115.98 116.24 99.99 97.59 109.78 115.69 118.77 Net Income in $ Million -153.65 26.65 15.01 23.59 28.77 26.46 70.45 EBITDA $ Million -152.00 79.32 66.52 67.11 84.85 80.80 86.90 EPS diluted in $/share -2.35 0.41 0.23 0.36 0.44 0.40 1.07 Operating cash flow in $ Million 104.6 77.0 44.64 58.83 77.74 72.26 71.24 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1.0 10.8 0.0 0.1 1.0 0.0 4.36 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 103.6 66.2 44.6 58.0 76.4 72.26 66.88 Total Cash in $ Million 109.4 88.8 117.1 156.5 216.0 119.5 122.0 Long-term Debt in $ Million 422.3 351.0 354.9 358.9 362.9 214.6 164.6 Dividend per share in $ 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.265 0.265 0.265 0.28 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 65.31 65.32 65.50 65.47 65.52 65.54 65.62 Gold Production 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Gold Equivalent ounce Production K Geo 86.70 89.00 82.40 79.6 84.2 88.4 80.7 Gold price realized $/ Oz 1,329 1,306 1,213 1,226 1,303 1,309 1,472

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues were $118.8 million in Fiscal 1Q'20

Royal Gold reported total revenues of $118.77 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2020, up significantly from the $99.992 million reported the same quarter last year, with stream revenues this quarter totaling $87.0 million and royalty revenues totaling $31.8 million.

Royal Gold posted a net income, excluding the equity loss, of $70.45 million, or $1.07 per basic share. RGLD's adjusted earnings were $0.60 per share in first-quarter fiscal 2020, beating analysts' expectations. Despite record revenue, production was quite low due to a few technical reasons (shipment timing for one from Andacollo and Voisey's Bay).

Bill Heissenbuttel, the new CEO, said in the conference call:

[T]he most significant reasons for the change were lower Andacollo sales due to shipment timing, the absence of revenue from Mulatos after the Royalty Cap was reached in our last fiscal year, and the receipt of only one quarter of revenue from Voisey's Bay as opposed to last year’s September quarter in which the royalty litigation settlement provided us with two quarters of revenue in one reporting period. Those decreases could not be fully offset by increased Mount Milligan sales and Cortez royalty revenue.

2 - Free cash flow of $66.9 million in fiscal 1Q'20

The free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It is a compelling financial element that I always analyze on Seeking Alpha.

Free cash flow for Royal Gold is $274.4 million yearly, with $66.9 million this first fiscal quarter 2020.

The annual dividend payment is now $73.5 million after the company indicated a dividend increase on November 18. The quarterly dividend is now $0.28 per share or a dividend yield of 1%, which is still very unattractive and is one of the harmful elements to justify a long-term investment.

3 - Available capital and debt situation

The total debt is now $164.6 million as of September 30, 2019. Net debt is now $42.6 million.

Below is a quick look at the liquidity:

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Royal Gold reported a production volume of 80.7K GEOs (Gold Equivalent Troy Ounces), which decreased 2.1% from the same quarter a year ago.

The average gold price was up 21.4% to $1,472 per ounce from the year-ago quarter.

The company had 25K GEOs in inventory as of September 30, 2019, down from 32K GEOs the preceding quarter.

Despite unfavorable shipment timing from Andacollo and Voisey's Bay, the company benefited from an increase in production at Mount Milligan and higher royalty at Cortez.

On October 30, 2019, Royal Gold provided an update about production at Mount Milligan.

Royal Gold owns the right to purchase 35% of the payable gold and 18.75% of the payable copper produced from the Mount Milligan mine in return for a cash purchase price for gold equal to the lesser of $435 per ounce or the prevailing market price, and for a cash purchase price for copper equal to 15% of the spot price.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (short term)

Royal Gold is a streamer of choice with a well-diversified portfolio of producing assets providing long-term growth potential. What I like the most about this company are its assets portfolio and the growth potential.

However, one negative from an investor's perspective is that the company is paying a meager dividend yield below 1%. However, it is a general characteristic of the sector with Franco-Nevada paying a yield of 1.02% and Wheaton Precious Metals paying a yield of 1.32%.

The stock has retraced significantly since September from nearly $140 to now $117.14. The retracement happened in correlation with the weakening gold price, which turned bearish at the same time and could eventually retest $1,400 per ounce or lower. Hence, RGLD shareholders must be cautious and wait for signs of stabilization before adding to their position.

Technical analysis

RGLD is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance around $118.25 and line support about $106. However, it is perhaps better to define support as a "buying range" from $106 to $110 (double bottom).

The short-term strategy is to sell about 20% of your position at or above $118. Then, I recommend waiting for a retracement at or below $110 to start accumulating again.

In the case of an extremely bearish gold price, RGLD could retest $94, at which point I see it as an excellent opportunity. Conversely, if the gold price turns bullish again (not likely), the first two upper resistances are at $122 and $132.50.

