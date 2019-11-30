Assessing If AbbVie's Dividend Is Safe

In the aggregate, dividend-paying stocks have historically outperformed non-dividend paying peers, but that's not necessarily true of individual dividend stocks. There have been plenty of companies that have seen their share price sink, including Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) and General Electric (NYSE:GE), when they've been forced to cut or eliminate their dividend because of business missteps or competitive forces. Since a deteriorating dividend can cause share prices to stumble, understanding the risks and opportunities associated with stocks in your dividend portfolio is important. With this in mind, let's peek under the hood to see if AbbVie's (ABBV) dividend is safe or on shaky ground.

A quick snapshot

AbbVie is one of biopharma's biggest players. It markets a slate of top-selling drugs for various indications, including its hepatitis C drug Mavyret and the cancer drugs Imbruvica and Venclexta. However, it's most important drug is Humira, a biologic commonly used to treat various autoimmune disorders, including the blockbuster indications rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. Because of its widespread use and a price tag in the mid-five digits, Humira's global sales were $20 billion last year, accounting for over 60% of AbbVie's total worldwide revenue.

AbbVie Snapshot TTM* Revenue $32.9 billion TTM Net Income $3.3 billion Market Cap $127 billion Forward Dividend Yield 5.50%

(*TTM = trailing 12 months)

Is AbbVie's dividend safe?

When evaluating the safety of a dividend, it's useful to consider:

The durability of revenue,

the level of profitability, and

the cash dividend payout ratio, a measure showing how much wiggle room a company has to continue paying or increasing its dividend payment.

No. 1: Revenue

Of the three, the biggest threat to AbbVie's future dividend payment is its revenue stream. Humira has been on the market since 2002 and its patents are expiring, exposing it to the risk of competition from biosimilars. In fact, Humira biosimilars are already available in Europe, where AbbVie's Humira revenue has fallen by nearly one-third in the past year.

Given how much of AbbVie's revenue Humira represents, investors are right to be nervous. Biosimilars typically launch with prices that are 20-30% lower than brand name biologics and, as a result, healthcare systems eager to rein in spending embrace them.

Nevertheless, the threat to Humira may be manageable. AbbVie's negotiated deals with major biosimilar drugmakers, including Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), to keep Humira biosimilars at bay in the United States - its biggest market - until 2023. That's particularly important given U.S. sales accounted for 79% of Humira's third-quarter haul. With these agreements in place, AbbVie has time to develop and acquire drugs to offset sales headwinds and diversify itself.

We're already seeing solid execution on that strategy. Notably, AbbVie recently launched Rinvoq and Skyrizi, two Humira successors targeting rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis, respectively, that could become blockbusters. AbbVie has also successfully expanded the addressable market for Imbruvica and Venclexta following trials in new indications. Furthermore, it's acquiring Botox-maker Allergan (AGN) for approximately $63 billion, a move that reduces Humira's share of total pro-forma global sales below 40%.

The threat to Humira isn't the only one facing AbbVie, though. Less discussed is the threat posed by drugs that work similarly to Imbruvica, including AstraZeneca's (AZN) Calquence.

A BTK-inhibitor, Imbruvica interrupts cell signaling in a pathway important to B-cell lymphoma's survival. The first of this class of drugs to win approval, Imbruvica has become the leading treatment for mantel cell lymphoma (MCL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

AbbVie splits Imbruvica's profit with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). In the U.S., AbbVie records all sales and includes J&J's shares in cost of goods sold. Outside the U.S., J&J records sales and AbbVie's share shows up as collaboration revenue. In 2018, AbbVie recorded $3.6 billion in Imbruvica revenue, comprising $3 billion in the U.S. and $600 million in collaboration revenue from international sales. In Q3, 2019, Imbruvica added $1.2 billion to AbbVie's top line.

Given Imbruvica's mega-blockbuster status, it's not surprising competitors are developing their own BTK-inhibitors. AstraZeneca's Calquence won FDA approval for use in MCL in 2017 and it secured an OK for use in first-line CLL in November. China's BeiGene (BGNE) secured an FDA green light for its BTK-inhibitor, Brukinsa, in MCL in November, too

These next-generation BTK-inhibitors are selectively designed, and although they haven't been studied in head-to-head trials with Imbruvica, their selectivity may offer safety advantages over Imbruvica. For example, they may result in fewer cases of post-treatment atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat that can lead to heart complications. In long-term studies, atrial fibrillation was observed in 5% of Imbruvica patients. So far, Calquence hasn't dented Imbruvica's market share too dramatically (it has mid-teens share in MCL), but CLL is a larger and thus more important market, so Calquence impact there could be greater.

One way AbbVie hopes to protect Imbruvica from competition is through R&D. For example, a robust clinical trial program allowed the company to win approval for Imbruvica's use in chronic graft-versus-host disease in 2017 and for use alongside Gazyva in a chemotherapy-free CLL regimen this past January. Currently, the FDA is considering approving its use alongside Rituxan as another chemotherapy-free option in newly diagnosed CLL patients. Furthermore, trials are underway evaluating its use alongside another AbbVie drug, Venclexta, in hopes of establishing the couplet as a potential best-in-class option. Results from a phase 3 MCL trial are anticipated in 2020, while phase 2 results in CLL are to be presented at the American Society of Hematology, or ASH, conference in December. Phase 3 CLL data should be available in 12 to 18 months.

Overall, investors shouldn't ignore the threat to Humira or Imbruvica, but AbbVie's Humira strategy should allow it to digest revenue headwinds until biosimilars arrive in 2023. At that point, whether AbbVie's revenue growth can continue supporting its dividend will depend on if Imbruvica maintains market share and Rinvoq and Skyrizi live up to expectations. For now, the risks to AbbVie's dividend because of threats to its revenue appear small.

No. 2: Profitability

Despite spending heavily on research and development in support of its sales strategy, AbbVie's trailing 12-month gross margin and operating margin remain healthy at 77% and 22%, respectively. As a result, AbbVie's net income was $3.3 billion over the past 12 months. That's more than enough to cover the $1.6 billion liability for dividends payable in the coming year.

AbbVie's guidance is also encouraging. In Q3, adjusted earnings growth of 9% outpaced sales growth of 3%, leading management to boost its earnings per share outlook for the full year to between $8.90 and $8.92, up 12.6% year over year at the midpoint.

If the Allergan acquisition goes off as planned, that should help its bottom line too. AbbVie's modeling for the deal to be 10% accretive to earnings in the first year post close, and for peak accretion to be 20% once $2 billion in synergies are realized in year three. Admittedly, there's no guarantee AbbVie delivers on that outlook, but its guidance is encouraging nonetheless.

No. 3: Cash dividend payout ratio

When it comes to determining if a company has deep enough pockets to pay dividends during tough times, investors often look at the company's dividend payout ratio or its cash dividend payout ratio.

The dividend payout ratio shows how much net income is being paid out as dividends. That's useful, but I believe the cash dividend payout ratio is better. Instead of net income, the cash dividend payout ratio shows how much of operating cash flow, after subtracting preferred dividends and capital expenditures, is being used to pay dividends. Operating cash flow is arguably less easily manipulated by corporate number crunchers; preferred dividends are senior to common dividends; and capital expenditures are necessary for the business to succeed in the future, so including them in this calculation provides a truer sense of a company's financial flexibility.

AbbVie's cash dividend ratio of 48.12% leads me to believe it has wiggle room to maintain its dividend, despite interest payments on newly issued debt. As a reminder, AbbVie recently issued $30 billion in debt to help finance its Allergan acquisition at rates ranging between 2.15% and 4.25%.

Data by YCharts

Overall, AbbVie's interest expense will increase by about $950 million because of this debt, but AbbVie and Allergan produced a combined $18 billion in operating cash flow in 2018 and management forecasts robust cash flow will allow it to continue increasing dividends while also reducing debt by $15 billion to $18 billion by 2021.

(Source: AbbVie, Inc.)

Why we like it now

Earlier this month, I explained why AbbVie is one of our top-scoring stocks. As a refresher, AbbVie boasts a very reasonable valuation despite a recent run-up in its shares; it's beaten analyst estimates in each of the past three quarters; earnings are expected to grow 12.8% next year; short interest is stubbornly high at roughly nine days to cover; and money flow has shifted positive as clarity into whether AbbVie can navigate patent expiration has improved.

Given the company's market-beating dividend yield, anticipated revenue and profit growth, and reasonable cash dividend payout ratio, AbbVie is a dividend stock worth owning.

