Gazprom: European Natural Gas Prices Had An Impact After All

A while ago, in my article, titled "Gazprom: EU Natural Gas Keeps Going Lower", I wrote that Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) had seen a negative fundamental development. This was so because EU natural gas prices had gone lower and stayed there.

The stock itself hasn't seen much pressure, and in the comments to that previous article, there seemed to be some kind of disbelief that EU natural gas prices going lower was going to have any fundamental impact on Gazprom's earnings. Well, that doubt is now cleared.

Gazprom just reported 9M 2019 earnings, and in the detailed IFRS report, investors can also check Q3 2019 earnings. From these two reports, something is very evident:

Gazprom is now seeing very significant profitability pressure from lower EU nat gas prices . Q3 2019 operating profit was down 62% year-on-year. Net profit was down 43%.

. Q3 2019 operating profit was down 62% year-on-year. Net profit was down 43%. EU natural gas pricing was down very significantly in Q3 2019. This is so because at the H1 2019 waypoint, EU natural gas pricing (in Rubles) was up 10.6% year-on-year. However, by the 9M 2019 waypoint, which includes H1 2019, it was already down 4.6% year-on-year.

How Much Was EU Natural Gas Pricing Actually Down?

From the 9M 2019 report, the extent of the EU natural gas pricing drop during Q3 2019 isn't immediately obvious. We have to do a bit of an exercise in order to extract how much the sequential and year-on-year pricing drop actually looked like:

First we need to establish what the EU volumes were during the quarter (by subtracting the H1 2019 and H1 2018 volumes from the 9M 2019 and 9M 2018 volumes). These were 53.5 bcm (Q3 2019) and 56.9 bcm (Q3 2018), respectively.

Then we have to do the same for gross revenues in the quarter. This gives us 586,247 billion RUB (Q3 2019) and 934,672 billion RUB (Q3 2018), respectively. Gross revenues, by the way, are calculated by multiplying the reported volumes by the reported average prices.

Then we can calculate the EU natural gas price during Q3, by dividing the in-quarter gross revenues by the in-quarter volumes. This gives us 10,957.9 RUB per mcm (Q3 2019) and 16,426.6 RUB per mcm (Q3 2018), respectively.

So what do these Q3 2019 and Q3 2018 prices tell us? They tell us that EU natural gas pricing in Q3 2019 was down 28.5% sequentially from H1 2019 and down 33.3% year-on-year versus Q2 2018. Naturally, such drops had to produce a significant decrease in profitability.

This effect is set to continue throughout Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. Thus, Gazprom's reported profitability will now start to erode significantly. In truth, Gazprom's 9M 2019 operating profits were already down 29.7%, but:

Part of this is due to IFRS 16, which increases depreciation charges (and decreases finance costs).

Gazprom gained greatly from foreign exchange effects.

So right now, Gazprom on a 9M 2019 and net profit basis still seems unaffected, but that's going to change rapidly in the next few earnings reports. The lack of a very visible negative effect is merely illusory at this point.

Conclusion

The effect from the drop in EU natural gas pricing is now flowing through Gazprom's earnings report. The effects on the very substantial drop in EU natural gas market prices are now also very evident in the prices Gazprom is getting for its gas sold in Europe.

The effects on Gazprom's profitability have only started. Unless natural gas in Europe recovers, these effects will now become entirely obvious on the bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.