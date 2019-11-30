S&P 500 Weekly Update: Record Highs, Strong Price Action; The Skeptics Are On The Wrong Side Of The Trade, Again

The search for a recession is never ending, but the evidence just isn’t there for a downturn anytime soon.

The skeptics who believe the upside is capped and the downside risks are great continue to be disappointed.

Consumers are in better shape than many want to believe, and that bodes well for future economic growth.

"Always something new, always something I didn't expect, and sometimes it isn't horrible." - Robert Jordan

Anyone still believe the stock market is capped, it can't go higher and the risk is to the downside? Let's just tell it like it is. It was another of the wrong footed ideas that was floated around all year.

November is in the books, and it is the third straight month of gains for the S&P. In fact, five out of the last six months have produced gains now totaling 14+% since the end of May. This has all occurred when the dominant commentary was global recession, and weeks of negative spin on the trade headlines.

In the 21 trading days since the S&P 500 first closed at a record high less than a month ago, the S&P 500 has seen 11 record closing highs. Each one more painful than the next for anyone that decided to ignore the price action. The "pain" trade hasn't been the "downside" forecasts that were highlighted all year.

Coming out of the Thanksgiving holiday and into December has historically been a good time of year for the bulls. However, the Bears will remind us of what occurred last year. December 2018 was a nightmare, and they are clinging to that notion like a drowning person clings to a lifeboat. Unfortunately the lifeboat they believe is their salvation may have a few holes in it.

This time last year is significantly different than what we see this year. Back then the S&P had already suffered a large decline, with momentum clearly pointing to the downside. This time around the S&P enters the last month of the year on a strong up swing.

So, despite the fact that we will be reminded that valuations are extended, and the leading sectors have begun to show some weakness (many still don't understand rotation), seasonal trends like the "chase for performance", and the equity market's recent ability to shake off weakness may shred these arguments in the short term. IF the latter proves to be incorrect, it won't matter much for the Bulls. They have plenty to show for their patience.

The six week winning streak for the S&P, along with the seven week winning streak for the Nasdaq Composite both ended on November 22nd. The "hedgers" started to smile, as they believed this might be the time to take another guess at profiting from a drop in the indices. It turns out that guessing isn't a good way to manage money. They aren't alone when it comes to taking a shot in the dark. The pundits that believed they had it correct by calling for more lows in October when the equity markets were showing weakness are also flustered. Maybe we need to stop the political correctness and call it the way it is. They are flat out embarrassed and are looking for places to hide.

More frustration for the naysayers set in early this week as the S&P posted another new high on Monday. The real standout though was the Russell 2000 Index, which gained +2.07%, its best one-day performance in over two months and it made a new 52-week high.

It is broad-based strength that at some point will become evident to the skeptics that continue to argue their points as they get run over again. Information Tech (+1.43%), Healthcare (+1.07%) and Consumer Disc. (+0.89%) were the best-performing sectors. Both Financials and Healthcare made new 52-week highs and Information Tech made a new closing high.

The "risk on" mindset was evident as Utilities were off .37% on the day. On Monday, 40 stocks in the S&P 500 made a new 52-week high, and there was one new 52-week low. It didn't end there, the "pain" trade continued. It was more bad news for the bad news bears, as the three major indices posted more new highs. The S&P recorded its 25th new high for 2019 on Wednesday. Ahh, but the doubters remain. There was commentary suggesting this price action should be taken with a grain of salt due to the shortened Holiday week, and we were all reminded that the December 15th tariffs are looming.

For the year, the S&P is up 25%, the Dow Industrials 21%, and the Nasdaq Composite 31%. I'm sure the naysayers will remind me that the S&P is only up 2.7% from the peak in January 2018. There is a problem with that; I didn't start investing in this bull market at the peak in January 2018, and neither did a host of other bullish investors. The Bulls might want to remind everyone the S&P is up 40% from January 2017.

The stock market often comes down to "perception". The ability to see, hear, or become aware of something through the senses. A way of regarding, understanding, or interpreting something; a mental impression.

While that word impacts our everyday lives, it may play a bigger part in our investing life. How we perceive all of the situations that the financial world throws at us can become a complex, mind-boggling exercise.

With the major indices at all-time closing highs, some have the perception that it is just another step to new highs, while others perceive it as a sign for a correction, perhaps a major top. Then of course there are those with the view this entire stock market is one big Fed induced bubble that is about to burst, resulting in a market crash.

That last notion gets tiring. We have come to the point in time where we simply need to dismiss that argument in its entirety. It's been incorrect for multiple years and that debate is now officially declared OVER.

That last comment will draw the ire of some, but that is what it was meant to do. For those that may be upset, please wake up and realize what has been going on around you.

The equity market is writing a story. For those that have paid attention, each chapter has brought challenges, but has told investors during the journey what is important and what isn't. A journey that many mistakenly have found fault with every step of the way.

Back in 2014 I listed what were cited as reasons to fear the stock market:

Corporate profits growth isn't sustainable.

Profit margins will fall.

The stock market is extremely overvalued.

Buybacks are the only factor supporting the stock market.

Small businesses can't grow.

There's too much regulation.

Corporations are too uncertain to hire and invest.

The US has too much debt.

The US budget deficit is too large.

The strong dollar will hurt earnings.

The Fed's policies will cause inflation.

There's too much uncertainty to take risk.

Investors are taking too much risk.

Housing is in another bubble.

Bond spreads are too wide.

Credit downgrades will be numerous.

Hedging downside risk is critical.

Ironically, other than the regulatory environment improving somewhat, we hear the same concerns today.

When I originally penned that list the S&P was 1,800, the index closed at 3,150 on Friday. Skeptics may now want to revisit their arguments, revisit their ill-conceived notions on how markets work.

In international markets, most country ETFs remained resilient in rally mode this week. With the more positive tone to the trade talks, China, stabilized after the prior week's decline of 2%.

The MSCI All Country APAC index is up 12.54% in 2019 versus 20% gains for the MSCI Europe index and just shy of 25% gains for the MSCI All Country Americas index. Most of those gains came in the first half, but since the end of Q2, the Americas index has gained 5.4% versus 5.0% for Europe and 2.2% for APAC.

Economy

Q3 GDP growth was bumped up to 2.1% in the second reading, better than expected, versus the 1.9% clip in the advance report. Growth was at a 2.0% rate in Q2 and 3.1% in Q1.

Evercore ISI:

The market's run has increased consumer net worth, which leads GDP growth by about half a year, by more than 10% year-over-year, Its proprietary survey of retailers puts holiday expectations at a 9-year high, while various surveys (Bloomberg, the University of Michigan, Bank of America) show consumers in a holiday mood and ready to spend."

Federated Research:

The so-called Misery Index, the sum of the unemployment rate and the yearly percent change in CPI inflation, fell to 5.4% in October, almost matching the most recent low of 5% during September 2015, which was the lowest reading since April 1956. Most Americans have never been less miserable, at least in terms of how they are affected by the performance of the macro economy."

Chicago Fed National Activity index was -0.71 in October, down from -0.45 in September. That was the lowest reading since April, as all four categories made negative contributions to the index.

Dallas Fed manufacturing index rose 3.8 points to -1.3 in November after tumbling -6.6 points to -5.1 in October. It's the fifth negative print over the past seven months. The index was at 16.1 last November. The -12.1 in June was the weakest since June 2016, while the 38.2 from February 2018 was the highest since late 2004.

Richmond Fed manufacturing index tumbled 9 points to -1 in November after rebounding 17 points to 8 in October. The employment index dropped to 5 from 13, while wages jumped to 24 from 15

Chicago PMI bounced 3.1 points to 46.3 in November, largely erasing the -3.9 point drop 43.2 in October, though September had fallen -3.3 points to 47.1 from 50.4 in August. October's print was the lowest since December 2015. The three-month moving average dipped to 45.5 from 46.9. Some of the recent weakness could be a function of the UAW-GM strike.

November consumer confidence dipped -0.6 points to 125.5, disappointing expectations for a bounce, after dipping -0.2 ticks to 126.1 in October. The index was at 136.4 a year ago and compares to a 16-month low of 121.7 in January and an 18-year high of 137.9 in October of 2018. NOTABLY, all of the weakness was in the current conditions index which fell to 166.9 from 173.5.

Initial jobless claims fell 15k to 213k in the week ended November 23 after rising 1k to 228k in the prior week. That left the four-week moving average at 219.7k from 221.2k previously. Continuing claims fell 57k to 1,640k in the November 16 week following the prior 3k increase to 1,697k. This report should quell some of the nervousness over the increase in claims that were reported in the prior two weeks.

New home sales beat estimates, printing 733,000 in October versus 705,000 estimated, and an upward revision of from 701,000 to 738,000 in September. Sales are up an impressive 11% over the last three months and a dramatic 31.6% versus a year ago

Pending home sales index fell 1.7% to 106.7 in October following September's 1.4% gain to 108.6. The index is up from 102.2 last October and is up 3.9% y/y versus 6.3% y/y in September. The recent high was 109.5 from December 2017, with a low of 98.7 from December 2018.

Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist:

"While contract signings have decreased, the overall economic landscape remains favorable. Mortgage rates continue to be low at below 4%which will attract buyers. Employment levels are strong and many recession claims have dissipated." "We still need to address and, more importantly, correct inadequate levels of inventory across the country. There is no shortage of buyers seeking homes, but a lack of available units continues to drag down the nation's housing market and overall economy." "We risk a lingering shortage of sufficient inventory if home building only continues at its current pace over the next 20 years, when the U.S. population is projected to increase by more than 40 million over this period. Clearly, home builders must step in and construct more housing."

Global Economy

Euro Zone Economic Sentiment Rises To 101.3 In November From 100.8 In October, boosted by improved confidence among manufacturers, consumers, and service providers.

France Consumer Confidence continues to defy the experts as it continues to soar. The index has improved every month this year. Given how grim things were looking in 2018, this is quite a turn around.

Italian consumer confidence is having the opposite experience of France, with new lows this month. Unlike France the deteriorating macroeconomic backdrop seems to be the reasons for Italians to be worried about the future financial situation and unemployment expectations.

China Industrial Profits fell at a record pace. Profits at China's industrial enterprises shrank 9.9 per cent in October from a year earlier, the biggest fall since 2011.

Earnings Observations

Brian Gilmartin does his usual yeoman's work in keeping investors prepared and updated on the latest in corporate earnings. The forward four quarter estimate for the S&P 500 is now $172.56, leaving the S&P with a forward PE of 18x.

FactSet Research weekly update:

For Q3 2019:

With 96% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results, 75% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 59% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive revenue surprise.

Earnings Growth: For Q3 2019, the blended earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -2.2%. If -2.2% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported three straight quarters of year-over-year earnings declines since Q4 2015 through Q2 2016.

The forward 12 month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 17.6. This P/E ratio is above the 5-year average (16.6) and above the 10-year average (14.9).

The Political Scene

Washington D.C. and the media continue to devote a tremendous amount of time and energy to the impeachment inquiry. The media in particular loves this story. It provides endless possibilities for reports, headlines, commentaries and interviews. All leading up to the Iowa Caucuses that will take place in about 11 weeks on February 3rd. The New Hampshire primary will follow about a week later.

The recent impeachment inquiry/hearings will run their course during the time ahead, it appears the House will vote on impeachment and there is a strong possibility that a majority (along strict party lines) will vote in favor of impeachment. The matter would then be sent to the Senate where both parties will get their chance to call witnesses and the President will be allowed to mount a defense.

The nation has been living through plenty of political turmoil during the past three years that has hampered progress on many issues that are positives for the voting public. It is no wonder that the vast majority of people have become numb to the news flow. I daresay that the majority of Americans are far more concerned with their job prospects and their household finances than they are about what various politicians in Washington have to say about past conversations between U.S. officials (and members of their family) and the Ukrainian government.

Perhaps small business owners and the American public will be given an end of year surprise. In what is considered a positive development by both parties, House Speaker Pelosi: USMCA Deal Is "Within Range".

While the Chief Executive of Hong Kong is not a democratically elected position, there are elections in Hong Kong. Last Sunday, voters took to the polls to elect district councilors for the 18 local districts around the territory. In aggregate there are 452 seats. Prior to the vote, 242 of those were controlled by pro-Beijing parties, but now only 61 seats are controlled by pro-Beijing representatives.

Turnout was more than 70% as voters revolted against the police crackdown that Beijing has pushed since protests began back in the spring. It's important to note that while the number of seats swung aggressively against pro -Beijing parties, the popular vote swing of 15 percentage points was much less dramatic.

The takeaway: Democracy protests are succeeding in mobilizing the populace to their cause without creating a substantial backlash so far. Given the pro democracy outcome, one has to wonder why our Congress got involved in the first place.

That action taken by Congress was mentioned last week as a potential stumbling block in the ongoing trade negotiations. A wedge that might get the two parties off track. While China is clearly not happy with what has taken place, so far that does not seem to be the case.

The Fed

In the latest Beige Book prepared at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas based on information collected on or before November 18, the central bank presented the following:

"Economic activity expanded modestly from October through mid-November, similar to the pace of growth seen over the prior reporting period. Most Districts reported stable to moderately growing consumer spending, and increases in auto sales and tourism were seen across several Districts." "In manufacturing, more Districts reported an expansion in the current period than the previous one, though the majority continued to experience no growth. The picture for non financial services remained quite positive, with most Districts reporting modest to moderate growth. Transportation activity was rather mixed across Districts." "Reports from the banking sector indicated continued but slightly slower growth in loan volumes. Home sales were mostly flat to up, and residential construction experienced more widespread growth compared to the prior report. Construction and leasing activity of nonresidential real estate continued to increase at a modest pace." "Agricultural conditions were little changed overall, remaining strained by weather and low crop prices. Activity in the energy sector deteriorated modestly among reporting Districts. Outlooks generally remained positive, with some contacts expecting the current pace of growth to continue into next year."

The 10-year Treasury rates have come down to the 1.77% level and have remained flat for over a week now. Perhaps a base that is being built for a run higher or a pause before the bottom (1.47%) is tested again.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted on May 23rd, and other than a brief one-day change, that curve remained inverted until October 10th. The 2/10 Treasury Yield Curve inverted on August 27th. That inversion lasted for three days.

For some, that means the countdown clock has started for a recession and "the" cycle peak in the S&P 500. That crowd may be disappointed. I maintained from the first day 2/10 Treasuries inverted, ONLY a sustained inversion is a meaningful recession signal. History then tells us on average, a recession occurs 18 months after a sustained 2/10 yield curve inversion. None of these yield curves are inverted today.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 14 basis points today.

Sentiment

AAII sentiment survey results did not show any major shifts as bullish sentiment remains below the historical average. The percentage of bullish respondents fell slightly this week (0.6 percentage points) down to 33.6%.

Crude Oil

The Weekly inventory report showed an increased by 1.6 million barrels from the previous week. At 452.0 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 3% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Total motor gasoline inventories increased by 5.1 million barrels last week and are about 4% above the five-year average for this time of year.

Trading in WTI was quiet until Friday when the price settled at $55.41, that was down $2.52 for the week, with all of that decline coming on Friday.

The Technical Picture

When it comes to market internals, overall market breadth continues to be positive. As has been the case for well over a year now, the S&P 500's cumulative A/D line has continued to lead and confirm moves higher in the index's price. While the S&P 500 hit a new all-time closing high on November 18th, the A/D line reached a new high the very next day.

The relentless grind higher continues with more new highs being forged this week for the S&P and other major indices.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

On the one hand we see an overbought market that looks vulnerable, BUT on the other, a market that has strong seasonal patterns in place. Trying to forecast when the advance comes to an end has been the incorrect move.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view from 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short-term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Many pundits kept harping on the notion that small caps were underperforming, highlighting that as some sort of warning signal about the overall equity market. Patience and common sense has paid off as the small caps, as measured by the Russell 2000, just made a new 52-week high.

Chart courtesy of FreeStockCharts.com

The Bulls still have some work to do as the Index remains 5.5% from its all time high. However, it is obvious now, this was never any "warning" sign.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

At times it hasn't felt this way, but in 2019 the markets have shown broad-based strength.

Technology remains on top, and despite the recent run in Healthcare, that sector remains in a position where more gains may lie ahead.

Every day we are presented with choices. Stay with a long-held belief that may not be working well, or make a change. In our minds, reversing our opinions is not a comfortable feeling. Especially if we stood up and announced a strong opinion to the world, and now it looks wrong. In reality, one doesn't have to announce the strategy to anyone. All that is needed is to play that opinion over and over in our own minds. People simply talk themselves into trouble.

It's then very difficult to suddenly back off that declaration. Once a stand is taken, there is a natural tendency to behave in ways that are stubbornly consistent with that position. In my opinion, this is a big issue that holds investors' back, and it is one of the reasons so many have NOT participated in this bull market to the extent they should have. If investors are going to be successful, there will be times when they will have to eat some humble pie. Look at the situation around them, and reassess their strategy. The skeptics have refused to reassess or give in, and they have paid the price.

People still want to debate the Fed and their influence on stock prices. In my view, that debate is over, there is simply no reason for more discussion. There is nothing to be proven by hanging on to that premise. The equity market is higher, the gains are real; the difference in believing in what the stock market was telling us and then investing, or being obsessed with the Fed and not participating is "night and day".

So with more new highs being forged, we can all expect to be told a correction is coming. As I have said in past missives, the Bulls are well aware of that. It is the Bears that need tutoring. The stock market warned them all year long, and those warnings were dismissed. Instead they recited the same nonsense that was recited in 2014.

Just as guilty are the "we can't take a stand" pundits. They couldn't decide if the S&P was going to 2,200 or 3,000. They left anyone that listened swinging in the wind with no clear direction. One thing we can all be sure of, they will all be back to criticize and question anyone that has been bullish. They always seem to have ALL of the answers, they just aren't sure which one will be correct. Let's continue to be honest, politically incorrect, and call that for what it is "worthless analysis".

This past week was special. A holiday week with much to be thankful for, topped off by new stock market highs. The many who argued vehemently that staying in the market was foolish are now the pundits that have a lot of questions to answer and an oven full of humble pie to eat.

I do thank them for their contribution this year. It was the conviction they displayed in their outright misunderstanding of the stock market and faulty analysis that reinforced my decisions to avoid the noise and follow the trend.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Best of Luck to All!

Surprised at the new market highs? You shouldn't be. Savvy Investors were well prepared for what is happening today. Weekly updates; September 12th "The breakout at S&P 2935 should not be dismissed. It may be the signal for new market highs." September 19th "The majority of evidence is indeed pointing to new highs for the major indices down the road." October 17th "The probability of stocks going higher, perhaps much higher, remains very elevated." October 24th "I will leave everyone with the idea that the S&P is not done going higher. Perhaps much higher than what many are expecting." My message was clear.

