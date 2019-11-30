Tracking Alex Roepers' Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio - Q3 2019 Update

The top three positions are Owens Illinois, DXC Technology, and Timken, and they add up to ~56% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Alex Roepers’ 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Roepers’ regulatory 13F Form filed on 11/14/2019. Please visit our Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q2 2019.

This quarter, Roepers’ 13F portfolio value decreased ~23% from $371M to $285M. The number of holdings decreased from 18 to 15. The top three holdings are at ~56% while the top five are at ~81% of the 13F assets: Owens-Illinois, DXC Technology, Timken Co., Eastman Chemical, and Oshkosh Corp.

Atlantic Investment Management’s annualized returns since the flagship fund’s inception in 1992 through 2017 was impressive at ~16%. Last two years, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 Index. To know more about activist investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note: In a June interview with Bloomberg Markets, Roepers disclosed that his firm is short Tesla (TSLA). Also, they are long a number of mid-sized businesses in Europe: Atos SE (OTCPK:AEXAY) of France, G4S (OTCPK:GFSZY) of the UK, Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAY) of Germany, Prysmian SpA (OTCPK:PRYMY) of Italy, and Solvey SA (OTCQX:SVYSF) of Belgium.

New Stakes:

Capri Holdings (CPRI) previously Michael Kors: CPRI is an ~11% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $25.50 and $37 and the stock currently trades just above the top of that range at $37.14.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB), Dana Inc. (DAN), Mohawk Industries (MHK), Ralph Lauren (RL), Visteon Corp. (VC), and W.R. Grace (GRA): These are minutely small (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) stakes established during the quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Avnet Inc. (AVT): The large ~11% of the portfolio AVT position was built during Q2 and Q3 2018 at prices between $38 and $49. Q4 2018 saw an about turn: ~30% selling at prices between $34 and $45. Last two quarters had also seen a ~24% selling at prices between $35.50 and $48.50. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $39 and $46. The stock currently trades at $40.65.

Anixter International (AXE), Acuity Brands (AYI), Cabot Corp. (CBT), Conagra Brands (CAG), Kennametal Inc. (KMT), Korn Ferry (KFY), Mueller Water Products (MWA), Mosaic Co. (MOS), and Tiffany & Co. (TIF): These very small (less than ~0.60% of the portfolio each) positions were eliminated during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Owens-Illinois (OI): OI is Roepers’ largest position at ~26% of the 13F portfolio. It is a very long-term stake. In 2008, the position was minutely small and was built to 11.2M shares by 2012 through consistent buying. It was sold down by ~40% the following year but was rebuilt to 12.2M shares in 2014 at prices between $24 and $35. Recent activity follow: Q4 2018 saw a ~23% selling at prices between $15.75 and $19.25 and that was followed with a ~41% selling next quarter at prices between $17 and $20.50. There was a ~20% stake increase last quarter at prices between $16 and $20 and that was followed with a 44% stake increase this quarter at prices between $8.90 and $17.75. The stock is currently at $9.88. For investors attempting to follow, OI is a good option to consider for further research.

Note 1: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 8M shares (5.2% of business). This is compared to 7.25M shares in the 13F report. The increase happened at prices between $8.40 and $10.

Note 2: In June, Roepers said their fair value estimate of Owens-Illinois is double the current stock price. The stock was at ~$16.50 at the time. He also reiterated that the company should sell the European business to de-lever, a call he first made in October last year.

DXC Technology (DXC): DXC is a large (top three) ~17% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2018 at prices between $50 and $94 and the stock currently trades well below that range at $37.33. There was a ~130% stake increase this quarter at prices between $29.50 and $57. For investors attempting to follow, DXC is a good option to consider for further research.

Stake Decreases:

Eastman Chemical (EMN): EMN is a top-five ~13% of the 13F portfolio stake established in Q4 2015 at prices between $65 and $74. The position has wavered. Recent activity follow: There was a ~40% selling in Q2 2018 at prices between $102 and $109. That was followed with a ~80% selling in Q4 2018 at prices between $68 and $97. The position was rebuilt in Q1 2019 at prices between $71 and $85. There was a one-third selling this quarter at prices between $61.50 and $82. The stock is now at $78.37.

Timken Co. (TKR): TKR was a very small position established in Q3 2018 at prices between $43 and $52. The stake was built to a very large stake in Q1 2019 at prices between $36.50 and $45. The stock is now at $52.59. Last quarter also saw a ~10% stake increase. It is now a top-three position at 13.39% of the portfolio. This quarter saw a ~4% trimming.

Oshkosh Corp. (OSK): OSK was a minutely small ~0.65% portfolio stake as of Q3 2018. Next quarter saw the position built to a large ~8% stake at prices between $53 and $73. The stock currently trades at $90.46. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Huntsman Corp. (HUN): HUN is a ~5% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2017 at prices between $23 and $27. Last five quarters had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $17.35 and $35.30. That was followed with another two-thirds selling this quarter at prices between $18.25 and $23.50. The stock currently trades at $22.62.

Lear Corp. (LEA) and WestRock Co. (WRK): These very small (less than ~0.60% of the portfolio each) stakes were reduced during the quarter.

Kept Steady:

None.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Roepers’ 13F stock holdings in Q3 2019:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.