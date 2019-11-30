Muscle Maker Aims For $7 Million U.S. IPO

MMB hopes to use the IPO funds for expansion, but its financials indicate revenue contraction, continued operating losses and increasing cash use in operations.

The firm operates a network of corporate-owned and franchised fast casual restaurants located primarily in the U.S.

Muscle Maker has filed initial information for its U.S. IPO.

Muscle Maker (MMB) has filed to raise $7 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a network of fast casual dining restaurants located in 14 U.S. states and in Kuwait.

MMB is experiencing contracting revenue, continued operating losses, and increasing cash burn from operations.

Burleson, Texas-based Muscle Maker was founded to create a corporate-owned and franchise concept network of restaurants, branded Muscle Maker Grill, providing what it calls 'healthy-inspired' food options for guests. Most of the meals are made-to-order lean, protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, hamburgers, wraps and options include salads and protein shakes.

Management is headed by Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Kevin Mohan, who has been with the firm since April 2018 and was previously VP of Capital Markets for American Restaurant Holdings. In addition, Michael Roper is CEO, and was appointed to his position in May 2018. Mr. Roper has significant experience in the fast casual industry in senior positions.

The company’s primary offerings include:

Lunch

Dinner

Catering

Breakfast in select locations

Muscle Maker has received at least approximately $23.3 million from investors, including John Feeney, Catalytic Holdings, and Thoroughbred Diagnostics.

Customer Acquisition & Market

The company seeks to increase its footprint in what it calls 'non-traditional locations such as universities, office buildings, military bases, and other locations and franchise growth by expanding in existing markets, especially in the Northeast region of the United States.'

MMB intends to open additional locations through a combination of corporate-owned properties and franchise-operated locations.

The company does not provide sales and marketing costs in detail, so there was no way to calculate the firm’s efficiency in this regard

According to a 2019 report by Skift Table, the fast casual and quick serve dining markets in the U.S. are forecast to reach $246.7 billion in 2019.

This represents a forecast 3.2% over the previous year's results.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increasing investment available for fast casual chains from private funding sources and legacy full-service chains experimenting with fast casual spinoffs.

Management says its concept is 'iconic and unique, aimed at fitness enthusiasts but with options for guests not so inclined.

Financial Performance

Muscle Maker’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining topline revenue.

Reduced gross profit and fluctuating gross margin.

Continued operating losses but reduced negative operating margin.

Uneven but increased use of cash in operations.

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $3,681,248 -20.3% 2018 $6,022,669 -24.0% 2017 $7,929,137 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $2,766,185 -19.3% 2018 $4,590,016 -23.3% 2017 $5,982,494 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 75.14% 2018 76.21% 2017 75.45% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $(2,579,753) -70.1% 2018 $(3,384,961) -56.2% 2017 $(11,484,655) -144.8% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $(5,374,914) 2018 $(7,204,469) 2017 $(15,814,278) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2019 $(3,296,114) 2018 $(1,752,878) 2017 $(3,676,999)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2019, Muscle Maker had $2.0 million in cash and $13.5 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2019, was a negative ($5.3 million).

IPO Details

Muscle Maker intends to raise $7 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

for implementation of our business plan, including but not limited to [i] growth initiatives through opening new corporate stores, launching a franchise sales program and technology improvements, [ii] funding possible acquisition opportunities and [iii] funding a corporate marketing campaign; and the balance of net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including working capital requirements.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Alexander Capital.

Commentary

Muscle Maker is seeking public capital to fund its growth and expansion plans.

Management intends to expand both corporate-owned and franchise-owned locations in non-traditional locations and the chain focuses on the fitness enthusiast demographic.

MMB’s financials indicate the firm’s revenue is contracting due to location closures.

Also, its gross profit is dropping and operating profit continues to be negative while it spends increasing cash in operations.

I wasn’t able to find a breakout of its sales and marketing expenses, yet management wants investors to fund its sales and marketing efforts, so that doesn’t make sense to me.

If management is asking investors to pay for its marketing push, the least it could do is show how it has fared with its historical marketing efforts, so we can determine whether it is any good at its efforts so far.

The market opportunity for fast casual is large and growing at a modest rate.

We don’t know management’s assumptions on pricing or valuation. When we learn those details, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

