Week 49 Breakout Forecast: Short-Term Picks To Give You An Edge

The MDA Breakout picks are up +103.2% from inception and up over +120% when traded following the Momentum Gauge signals.

The Federal Reserve did not update its SOMA page to validate any "organic QE easing" this week. In the previous five weeks, a total of $70.8 billion in liquidity has been added.

The streak of weekly selections gaining over 10% in less than four or five trading days extended again to 109 out of 133 trading weeks (81.95%).

In Week 48: two of four picks gained 10%+ in a short trading week with KALV closing positive +12.77%. All four picks averaged 5.96% to the close.

Two sample Breakout Stocks for Week 49 with better than 10% short-term upside potential and one sample Dow 30 stock pick.

Introduction

The Weekly Breakout Forecast continues my doctoral research analysis on MDA breakout selections over more than five years. This subset of the different portfolios I regularly analyze has now reached 133 weeks of public selections as part of this ongoing live forward-testing.

In 2017 the sample size began with 12 stocks, then 8 stocks in 2018, and now at members' request for 2019, I generate 4 selections each week. Remarkably, the frequency streak of 10% gainers within a 4 or 5 day trading week remains at highly statistically significant levels of 109 out of 133 weeks (81.95%) not including multiple 10% gainers in a single week. More than 150 stocks have gained over 10% in a 5-day trading week since this MDA testing began in 2017.

Momentum Breakout Stock Portfolio 2019 results YTD

The all-time total return is now +103.22% worst case, fixed buy/hold, equal weight, and without application of the Momentum Gauge signals to avoid market downturns. Top gains last week averaged +8.27% across all four picks. For November the picks gained +15.21% compared to +3.93% for the S&P 500.

These returns continue to outpace the S&P by over 3.5x after nearly three years using the signals. Avoiding trades during the weeks when the Momentum Gauge signals turned negative as shown within the four numbered monthly periods outlined on the chart below has greatly increased total returns over 120% since inception.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The signals remain highly positive from October 15th after negative signals from September 24th in only the 4th negative momentum gauge top since October 2018. You can see how these 4 events above relate to the Momentum Gauge tops shown below. Timing your investments during the most positive momentum periods greatly enhances your weekly returns. Additionally, the Friday positive anomaly is a very key factor accounting for more than 50% of all the gains in the S&P 500 YTD 2019.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

These momentum gauge signals are also the basis of a significant new market neutral trading model released here for subscribers to use with bull/bear ETF combinations or just to avoid significant market downturns:

Strongest Market Timing Signals To Enhance Bull/Bear ETF Returns (Source: V&M Breakouts)

The bull/bear ETF trading signal page now includes many more combination trades sets as promised:

MicroSectors FANG+ 3x Index bull/bear (FNGU)/(FNGD) +118.15% Direxion Daily S&P 500 3x bull/bear (SPXL)/(SPXU) +94.17% SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)/ ProShares Short S&P 500 (SH) +28.07% Alpha Architect Intl Momentum (IMOM)/Dorsey Wright Short (DWSH) +32.70% ProShares UltraPro Nasdaq 3x bull/bear (TQQQ)/(SQQQ) +99.64% Direxion Daily 3x Small Cap bull/bear (TNA)/(TZA) +123.00% Direxion Daily 3x Biotech bull/bear (LABU)/(LABD) +112.54%

Additional ETF bull/bear combos will be added. The layout allows for any mix of bull/bear featured ETF selections when the Momentum Gauge daily trade signal is issued.

Examining the Average Weekly Returns

These breakout picks skew highly positive in less than 5 days with 39 out of 48 weeks (81.25%) producing average top returns above 5%. The 2019 YTD Average Weekly Return chart below gives you an excellent perspective how the returns this year perform relative to the S&P 500 each week. (Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

The graph above compares the average weekly S&P 500 gains YTD against the best-case and worst-case average returns of the top weekly breakout gains YTD.

As I always tell traders, while these weekly measurements are only over fixed 5 day periods don't fixate on firm holding periods or arbitrary price targets offered by analysts with no clear time horizon. The best gains are made by monitoring the conditions of the indicators that signaled a strong buy in the first place and preserve gains for as long as these buy conditions remain intact.

Momentum conditions have improved significantly since the positive signal returned on October 15th. A small sample from prior weekly selections that may have some continued positive momentum without detailed analysis are:

FormFactor (FORM) +59.15%

Cara Therapeutics (CARA) +53.91%

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) +49.41%

eHealth (EHTH) +53.56%

KEMET Corp (KEM) +44.20%

NovaGold Resources (NG) +72.70%

SSR Mining (SSRM) +34.31%

Collegium (COLL) +71.24%

Zymeworks (ZYME) +99.59%

StoneCo Ltd (STNE) +36.42%

Prothena Corp (PRTA) +26.18%

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) +44.69%

Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) +66.41%

BEST Inc. (BEST) +18.07%

Molecular Templates (MTEM) +98.93%

The Meet Group (MEET) +27.60%

Nordic American Tankers (NAT) +78.33%

Dorian LPG (LPG) +31.61%

STAAR Surgical Co. (STAA) +31.50%

Cutera (CUTR) +26.19%

Silvercorp Metals (SVM) +21.62%

Luna Innovations (LUNA) +12.33%

Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) +6.18%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) +12.77%

Telenav, Inc. (TNAV) +6.52%

Market Conditions into Week 49

The Friday positive anomaly remains strong and reflects nearly 50% of all the gains on the S&P 500 YTD.

(Source: Value & Momentum Breakouts)

This week the Fed did not update its SOMA holdings page. Easing through last week brings the total easing to $70.8 billion in liquidity just over the past 5 weeks. Updates will be provided to subscribers as soon as the Fed updates its activity. Easing has been a very positive condition for the markets since the Fed started in 2009, we may continue the very positive effects in the large gains of the Piotroski, Premium, and Breakout portfolios.

System Open Market Account Holdings - Federal Reserve Bank of New York

The Weekly Momentum Gauge chart below shows the Fed's actual balance sheet action in dark blue over the original Fed scheduled QT (light blue).

The Weekly Momentum gauge chart below shows confirmation of a positive momentum signal from Oct 15th on the daily momentum chart. The last 5 weeks show the dramatic change toward "organic QE" for the first time in over a year adding $70.8 billion in positive liquidity conditions that are driving market indexes higher into record levels. We will continue to watch for confirmation as the Fed easing is likely helping the market sustain its very strong run.

The more detailed Daily Momentum Gauge timing signal is reserved for members for the best results and has been expanded to more closely examine the past three months. The Momentum Gauges closed Friday at 79 Positive and 17 Negative. These movements and signals were updated in more detail through the Daily Update articles this past week:

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 29: Markets Down Slightly From Record Highs As Short Black-Friday Trading Day Begins

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 27: Happy Thanksgiving! Market Indexes At Record Highs

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 26: Markets Mixed Near Record Highs Following Russell 2000 Breakout Above 1620 For The First Time In Over A Year.

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 25: Markets Surging Higher On Thanksgiving Week With 3 1/2 Days Of Trading

V&M Breakout Morning Update - Nov 22: Trade Issues Continue, Fed Eased Another $5.9B, S&P 500 Up Again Premarket

Two conditional signals that are very important to watch:

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is higher than the Positive momentum score.

Avoid/Minimize trading when the Negative score is above 70 on the gauge.

The Week 49 - 2019 Breakout Stocks for next week are:

The Week 49 stocks again consist of two Healthcare and one Financial and one Technology sector stocks. The selections range from $149M market cap to $4 billion. For the fourth time a premarket release was conducted of these stocks to test the reliability of picking stocks before the open. These selections are already up an average +5.01% since the release to members prior to the open Friday.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) - Financial / Credit Services Exicure Inc (NASDAQ:XCUR) - Healthcare / Biotechnology

360 Finance - Financial / Credit Services Price Target: 14.00

(Source: FinViz)

360 Finance, Inc. operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company matches borrowers with funding sources and offers incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services.

Exicure Inc. - Healthcare / Biotechnology Price Target: 5.00

(Source: FinViz)

Exicure, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene regulatory and immuno-oncology therapeutics based on spherical nucleic acid technology. Its three clinical programs include AST-008, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA consisting of toll-like receptor 9 that is designed for immuno-oncology applications; XCUR17, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets the messenger RNA encoding interleukin 17 receptor alpha, a protein that helps in the initiation and maintenance of psoriasis; and AST-005, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, an SNA that targets TNF for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis.

Top 2 Dow 30 Stocks to Watch for Week 49

Applying the same breakout model parameters without regard to market cap or the below-average volatility of mega-cap stocks may produce strong breakout results relative to other Dow 30 stocks.

While I don't expect Dow stocks to outperform typical breakout stocks over the measured five-day breakout period, it can provide some strong additional basis for investors to judge future momentum performance for mega-cap stocks in the short- to medium-term.

Last week the healthcare Dow stocks, UnitedHealth (UNH), Pfizer (PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) all continued their gains in a shortened trading week. NIKE (NKE) also gained slightly and continues to move positively into next week.

The Dow pick for next week is:

Visa (V)

Visa is in a strong technical breakout above 180/share price channel with all the indicators positive and high net inflows. Short-term price target is around 195/share.

Conclusion

These stocks continue the live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research with continuous enhancements over prior years. These Weekly Breakout picks consist of the shortest duration picks of seven quantitative models I publish from top financial research that include one-year buy/hold value stocks.

These momentum picks are different from the Weekly Bounce / Lag momentum picks with a 2% trailing stop loss methodology by Prof. Grant in his weekly selections. The Bounce / Lag picks are now no longer provided as a public weekly article and remain a private feature along with the Premium Portfolio.

All the very best to you and have a great week of trading!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNGU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.