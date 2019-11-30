Macy's: Decreasing Sales May Result In A Dividend Cut By 2021

Thus, Macy's is likely to maintain its dividend for now, but may take a hard look at cutting its dividend if it is unable to deliver better sales results in 2020.

Macy's dividend is currently well covered, but a couple more years of -2% sales growth would result in less than full coverage.

Macy's comparable store sales growth turned negative in Q3 2019 and it is guiding for negative comps in Q4 2019 as well.

Macy's (M) Q3 2019 report was fairly weak, as it reported -3.5% comparable store sales on an owned plus licensed basis. This did come in comparison to a strong Q3 2018, but sales performance was certainly worse than what Macy's expected. Macy's gross margin performance was decent, but continued sales declines could result in Macy's not being able to fully cover its current dividend by 2021.

2019 Outlook

Macy's now expects net sales to be down around -2.0% to -2.5%, with comps at around -1.0% to -1.5% on an owned plus licensed basis. This brings Macy's estimated sales for 2019 down from previous estimates by around $500 million to $24.4 billion. Macy's updated guidance suggests that it expects Q4 2019 comps to be around -2%.

Gross margins appear to be improving (year-over-year trends) in the second half of 2019, but still appear likely to be down around 0.3% year-over-year during the second half. That would bring 2019 gross margins to around 38.3%, around 0.9% lower than in 2018.

Macy's has managed to control SG&A to make up for some of its sales shortfall, and now expects it to be a bit lower than in 2018. That savings plus a $50 million increase in expected gains from real estate helps keep Macy's earnings guidance from declining too much. Macy's has reduced its adjusted diluted EPS expectations by around $0.28, and it would have been reduced by around $0.40 without the additional real estate gains.

$ Million Net Sales $24,400 Net Credit Card Revenues $750 Cost of Sales $15,055 SG&A $9,000 Gains From Real Estate $150 Benefit Plan Income $30 Interest Expense $190 Income Tax $250 Net Income $835

In the scenario above, Macy's is projected to end up with around $2.68 in adjusted diluted EPS in 2019. Without the gains from real estate, Macy's would end up with around $2.31 in adjusted diluted EPS.

Macy's Dividend

With its current earnings levels, Macy's can easily cover its dividend of $1.51 per share ($0.3775 per quarter). Macy's capital expenditures are fairly close to its depreciation and amortization expense.

However, a continuation of current trends could put Macy's dividend at risk. If Macy's net sales fall by 2% per year, cost of sales increases by 0.2% per year and its SG&A is reduced by 0.5% per year, then it would end up with $574 million in net income (around $1.85 per diluted share) in 2020 without any gains from real estate. This would fall to $432 million ($1.39 per diluted share) in 2021.

The 0.2% annual increase in cost of sales assumes that trends are more like the second half of 2019 than the first half.

2019 2020 2021 2022 Net Sales $24,400 $23,912 $23,434 $22,965 Net Credit Card Revenues $750 $750 $750 $750 Cost of Sales $15,055 $14,802 $14,552 $14,307 SG&A $9,000 $8,955 $8,910 $8,866 Gains From Real Estate $150 $0 $0 $0 Benefit Plan Income $30 $30 $30 $30 Interest Expense $190 $190 $190 $190 Income Tax $250 $171 $129 $88 Net Income $835 $574 $432 $294

Thus, we can see that by 2021, Macy's may not be able to fully cover its current dividend. Macy's will probably maintain its $1.51 per share dividend for now, but if negative comps persist through 2020, I believe that it will take a hard look at cutting its dividend.

Notes On Real Estate

The consensus is that Macy's real estate value exceeds its current enterprise value. However, the challenge (as we have seen with Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF)) is that it is hard for real estate value to be delivered to shareholders while the company is still operating and struggling to grow sales.

Macy's valuable real estate does alleviate any concerns about refinancing its debt, though. Its real estate assets have helped its 2042 and 2043 bonds have a yield-to-maturity of under 6%. This indicates that Macy's should be able to refinance its debt with reasonable interest rates as long as the overall interest rate environment remains fairly low.

Conclusion

Macy's Q3 2019 report was disappointing with comparable store sales turning fairly negative (albeit against a tough comp). This has led Macy's to lower its full-year guidance and raises questions about Macy's ability to achieve flat to positive sales growth.

Macy's dividend is currently covered, but a couple more years of -2% net sales growth would change that situation. Thus, I believe that Macy's will maintain its current dividend for now, but will seriously look at cutting its dividend if its comps remains negative into late next year.

