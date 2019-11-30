Don't Forget Temporal Valuation

Company Historical Valuation Norms As A Road Map

Many have concluded that valuations no longer matter in this stock market. In the low interest rate, low economic growth world since 2009, the hunt for growth companies, as well as yield companies, has been ferocious. A simplistic comparison of the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the Russell 1000 Value Index, and the S&P High Dividend Index since the beginning of the bull market shows that ignoring valuation has been a good portfolio strategy. Even since 2016 (chart below), growth has massively outperformed, with a narrower cross-section of FAANG-type stocks (not shown) more than doubling gains of the broad growth index in blue.

It seems burlesque to even state that, over a long enough horizon, valuations do matter and are, in fact, the most important metric investors should follow. Overshoot and return to the mean have always (and will always) characterized equity investing. Overpaying for a stock and enjoying strong returns can only last so long. Either the high-growth expectations for a company pan out, as earnings catch back up to stock price and valuations return into a healthy range… or the stock price corrects sharply in order to bring valuations back in line.

Unless you have good reason to believe that your company under evaluation has undergone a paradigm shift, with a transformational change in its business, it makes sense for investors to remain aligned with past valuation levels over an economic cycle.

Our valuation metrics mainly focused on relative company valuation compared to sector peers. If an investor wants to add a semiconductor stock to her portfolio, Intel (INTC) or Texas Instruments (TXN), which is a better buy? One way to answer a question like this is by ranking the two companies using forward P/Es, enterprise values-to-forecasted EBITDAs, etc. The “cheaper” stock should have higher expected returns, ceteris paribus.

However, investors need to recognize that some stocks just always trade at expensive valuations. Amazon (AMZN) is a good example. The stock trades at triple-digit P/E multiples in all market conditions. Amazon would never be chosen for its attractive relative valuation compared to another stock. Yet, at times, over an economic cycle, Amazon’s stock may become more or less expensive compared to its past valuation levels.

To get a better picture of this “other” valuation, we have built new series of fundamental scores based on temporal (or historic) company valuation compared to the company’s past. Just as Intel can become more or less expensive to Texas Instruments over the business cycle, Intel’s stock can also trade at higher or lower valuations versus its own past valuation track record. And unlike relative valuations, which offer no indication of timing buys/sells (just rather if stock X is more/less expensive than stock Y at any given moment), temporal valuation analysis can offer insight into whether its too late in the valuation cycle for buying the stock, or if temporal valuations are becoming attractive for buying.

Suggesting that historical valuation norms can limit stock price is neither perma-bearish nor inconsistent with a company maintaining a permanent, long-term positive growth trajectory. Valuation is a symbiosis between company value or stock price AND earnings or revenue growth rates. At times, the market pushes a company market valuation beyond levels traditionally seen in the past. It is normal (and healthy) for either the stock price gains to pause, waiting for earnings to rise as expected, or for the stock price itself to come down. We recently made this argument in our article on Apple (AAPL), which was not a gloom and doom assessment of the company, but rather an observation that the Apple stock price has come too far today compared to historical cycle norms.

WMA Temporal Valuation Methodology

Without giving away our secret sauce, here is an outline on how our mathematical models put together a composite of temporal valuation scores for each company. First, we consider a full economic cycle of data for each company, capturing valuation extremes at the height of a bull market and at troughs of a bear market. Our servers work overtime importing quarterly valuations data going back over ten years (times 4,500 companies). Next, we like to look at both the company valuation and the stock valuation, placing equal weight on the two facets of valuation. We aggregate five measures:

The spread between current Enterprise Value/forecasted EBITDA and the quarterly historic average Enterprise Value/EBITDA. The spread between current Enterprise Value/forecasted Sales and the quarterly historic average Enterprise Value/ Sales. The spread between forward P/E and the quarterly historic average Price/Earnings. The spread between forward P/Sales and the quarterly historic average Price/Sales. The spread between current Price/Book Value and quarterly historic average Price/Book Value

Each company receives a historical valuation score from zero (most overvalued) to 100 (most undervalued) with a 50 level indicating current valuations are right at the historical average.

Note that we use forward-looking earnings and sales estimates to obtain the most conservative valuation estimates. Wall Street analysts are always optimistic on earnings and sales, up until the very peak of the economic cycle. Using trailing estimates today, for example, would suggest that valuations are already past historical highs (which may or may not prove to be true). If, when using optimistic forward estimates, we see that a company is at a valuation extreme relative to its past trends, then there is good reason for investors to take notice.

Going back to Apple, we found that both relative and temporal valuations for the iPhone maker (double Sells) place the company towards the middle of the bottom quintile of technology peers.

We circled in red our historic valuation numbers on Apple in our score summary box below. We see that relative to its own past, Apple ranks from the bottom 8th percentile (P/BV) to the bottom 37th percentile (Enterprise Value/EBITDA and Sales). Investors can be bullish on Apple today, but it has to be for reasons other than valuation.

And What Sectors Are Attractive Today?

We took our Master Score file (with the 4,500+ companies that we analyze) and ran a macro analysis on all companies by sector. Using our temporal valuation composite scores, we calculated the sector means and the global means (each company relative to the universe of 4,500 companies, irrespective of sector).

WMA Composite Temporal Valuation Score Averages By Sector Sector Name Sector Level Global Level Consumer Discretionary 54.3 56.3 Staples 48.5 50.5 Finance 49.3 49.8 Real Estate 49.4 49.6 Health Care 52.8 46.0 Industrial 51.3 52.5 Utilities 45.6 47.1 Technology 50.5 49.8 Telecom 52.6 52.6 Energy 60.4 62.2 Materials 51.3 53.0 Means 51.5 51.8

Surprisingly, tech companies are just fairly valued today on a historical comparison basis. But again, the current valuations we use in the numerators reflect optimistic forward earnings and sales growth rates. The most expensive sectors in the market today are ironically the defensive utilities and health care sectors (Global Level). Within health care (Sector Level), companies are apparently still slightly more attractively valued than historic norms (52.8). The big valuation winner among sectors is energy. But energy stocks remain a pariah in this market, despite great valuations. The next most attractive sector by our temporal valuation scores is consumer discretionary. Investors seeking to add companies trading at more reasonable valuations could look to the consumer discretionary sector.

Conclusion

Valuations matter in company analysis. We propose that investors systematically consider both relative company valuations metrics and temporal (historic) company valuations metrics. Overpaying for a stock is a poor long-term investment approach that will eventually diminish your portfolio’s expected returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.