Project $1M: Alibaba, MercadoLibre, Baidu Lead November 'Melt Up'

November saw a dramatic 'melt up' in for the portfolio, with the portfolio up almost 50bps (0.5%) on the S&P 500 (SPY). It was one of the strongest returning months for the portfolio since June, and the S&P 500 index did pretty well also. November saw a net gain of just over 4.5%, compared to the growth in the index of 4%. With 1 month to go before the end of the year, barring some spectacular crash, the portfolio appears destined to end the year with a performance in excess of 30% and more likely above 40% for the year, a truly amazing achievement in the context of a portfolio comprised of primarily large cap companies.

My broader investment focus with Project $1M is the purchase and long-term hold of a clutch of high growth, cash generating businesses that are powered by secular tailwinds. The advantage of these secular tailwinds should be to allow the selected businesses to grow under any economic conditions that may be experienced over the life of the Project $1M portfolio (a decade or more).

Markets may move the prices of Project $1M businesses around here and there, depending on sentiment; however, I am focused on the long-term returns on invested capital that my businesses can generate and the opportunity to deploy that invested capital at high rates of return over a long-term horizon. For those that are new to the project, here are Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of the initial investments in the portfolio.

The overall objective of the portfolio is to turn a capital base of $275,000 that was initially deployed in November 2015 into $1,000,000 by November 2025. This will be done primarily through buying and holding high quality businesses, helping returns compound and minimizing tax and trading costs. The initial $275,000 in capital has been fully deployed and will not be added to for the rest of the project's duration. Project $1M recently concluded its 4-year anniversary, achieving annualized returns since inception of almost 20% over this time.

Project $1M ended November with a balance of just over $532,000, putting on almost $23,000 over the month. The portfolio has returned just over 44% in 2019 comfortably in excess of the 28% return of the S&P 500 during this period. The performance YTD seems slightly fantastical, particularly in the context of where Project $1M ended 2018, barely managing a 2% gain. It has really been the emerging market holdings in the portfolio of Alibaba (BABA) and MercadoLibre (MELI) which have driven a substantial performance recovery in the portfolio. Baidu (BIDU) also saw a welcome resurgence, for the first time in almost 6 months.

In spite of the hectic year, performance wise, it has been a pretty boring year as far as portfolio management goes. I've only made 1 transaction this year, which was the sale of Booking Holdings (BKNG) in May, and the addition of Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) at the same time. That's consistent with my philosophy of avoiding taxes and trading costs as far as possible and just continuing to hold very high quality.

Alibaba surges and starts to close its valuation discount

Alibaba finished November up some 12.4%, and was the strongest contributor to Project $1M returns for the month. I've long held admiration for the Alibaba business ever since it listed, it's one of the 5 great businesses I'll never sell. I just didn't find it at an attractive enough price to get me excited to buy. That changed in early 2016 when the market decided to give me a gift and offer up BABA on a platter at $60, and I was happy enough to oblige. I find if you are prepared to wait long enough, the market will eventually give you what you ask. The question becomes if you are then prepared to take action. BABA is benefiting from a bunch of strong secular factors which are favorably propelling the business. Strong growth in Chinese consumer spending is helping to propel the company's e-commerce business forward. The company's investment in logistics will be critical to address Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which is really going to be where growth will come for Alibaba going forward. These markets are significantly underpenetrated compared to Alibaba's presence in urban markets. BABA is also making a significant investment in physical retail via its range of HEMA grocery stores which are starting to show up across China. I still believe that BABA's crown jewel will really be its cloud computing business, which is yet to scale and still in its infancy. I believe this could be as large and carry as big a valuation in a decade that the whole of Alibaba carries today.

While the expected resolution to phase 1 of the US-China deal has largely accounted for the significant price appreciation that the business has seen over the last month, the other significant development for Alibaba has been the HK listing that the business successfully executed. This is significant, because what this will likely mean is that the notable valuation discount that Alibaba has carried for some time, and continues to carry, will be more likely to be closed over time.

MercadoLibre continues to be an attractive asset, if not a little stretched on valuation

MercadoLibre is an excellent, high quality business that has been a major contributor to long-term performance, going back some time now. The fact that the company has been able to grow revenue over 90% in spite of the poor shape of the Latin American economic growth is really a testament to this great business. While MELI's e-commerce business continues to achieve significant share and dominate e-commerce, it's really the company's payment business that I am most excited about. Mercadopago now processes as much payment volume offline as it does online, in excess of $5B in payment volume each quarter, in fact. With PayPal's (NASDAQ:PYPL) investment in the business, I see the knowledge transfer and potential integration opportunities for MELI really helping to make this business a dominant one in international money transfers and remittances and consumer lending in Latin America, both of which will help further cement its stickiness and local market dominance. While I'm sitting happy and content to continue holding this great business, the only thing that’s problematic for anyone looking to start a position in MELI is that its valuation is now a little rich. Last month presented a brief opportunity to consider an entry into the position, but that valuation gap was very quickly closed and now slammed shut. Nonetheless, given the volatility of this business, I expect other opportunities will arise in due course.

Baidu gets a little love, if not some respect

Baidu was up an impressive 14% over the last month, with investors breathing a sigh of relief that the bottom didn't fall out of the stock. Revenue is expected to be flattish to up 6% year on year, with mobile daily active users meanwhile also continuing to increase, growing to 190 million users or an increase of 25% year on year. Baidu continues to maintain search dominance in China, and is estimated to have almost 70% of search engine market share. There were signs in Baidu's recent results of a slight improvement in the depressed macroeconomic conditions which have been holding down advertising inventory demand and pricing, with the movement of customer landing pages to Baidu's own portal making significant progress. Once customer search landing page migration is complete, that should result in a steady and sustained uptick in Baidu's revenues. None of this takes away from the longer term problems posed by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) or ByteDance, however. Users are spending increasing amounts of time within the Tencent ecosystem to access many of the core functions that they may otherwise use Baidu's search to find. The emergence of Chinese news aggregation and video startup ByteDance poses a similar long-term threat for Baidu in competing for user time and attention.

Future expectations

I have no reason to believe that the market won't continue its brisk run as we head into the end of the year, and expect to close out 2019 with Project $1M up more than 40% year on year. While it's hard to complain about any year where one sees portfolio returns over and above the 40% mark, I don't feel particularly excited. In fact, I feel that it's likely the case that portfolio returns this year, both for Project $1M and the broader market, have likely brought forward returns that would have been derived over the next few years.

Thus, while I expect to finish off 2019 fairly strongly, my expectations of 2020 and beyond have been significantly diminished, and I believe it's highly likely that I will see a period of underperformance in 2020 and potentially even negative returns for the portfolio. It's highly improbable and unrealistic to continue wracking up such a level of performance gains over the broader market, of nearly 15% outperformance versus the S&P 500.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MELI, CRM, BABA, BIDU, FB, VWO, TEAM, GOOGL, AMZN, TCEHY, TCOM, CSLLY, GOOG, NNCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.