Assessing Caledonia Mining's Long-Term Viability

We wrote a piece on the silver market the other day and stated that the precious metals sector was lining itself up for a sustained move higher. The main reason why we believe this is so is because the precious metals sector is well past its timing band for printing an intermediate cycle low. In fact, with gold rallying over $8 an ounce today (29th of November), the probability is high in our opinion that the low is very much in.

On top of our potential options trade, which we discussed in that article, we also are eyeing up the gold producer - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (CMCL). The main reason why we like Caledonia is because all of its valuation metrics are very low which means we are definitely dealing with a cheap stock from the outset.

Price to Earnings 2.0 Price To Book 0.8 Price To Sales 1.2 Price To Cash 4.6

On top of the really encouraging numbers above, the firm has an exceptionally strong balance sheet and also pays out a dividend yield of 3.5%. Operating profit has been growing and comes in at $22 million over the past four quarters.

In this article, I want to focus on the cash flow multiple which many times is overlooked when researching companies. As our followers will know, we like to stack the odds in our favor as much as possible. Buying companies with low cash flow multiples certainly does this. Here is why.

A gold bull, for example, could easily make the argument that it does not make sense for a gold producer to be holding excess cash at present. The argument would be that gold bottomed out in late 2015 and has aggressively been making higher highs since then. In an environment where gold prices are rising, the miners which are able to sell the maximum amount of product available invariably see the greatest appreciation with respect to share price growth.

The above statement stands to reason, but we must also remember that leverage is a double-edged sword. I distinctively remember 2011 when gold topped out at $1,900 an ounce in September of that year. Price then entered a bear market for well over 4 years and plenty of miners went bust as a result.

The issue here (as in any industry when the good times are rolling) is that a firm can use its earnings to buy marketable securities (assets) in an attempt to maximize earnings from the cash they have on hand. This will increase the amount of assets but will consequently decrease the amount of cash at the firm.

Caledonia Mining is easily in a position where they could leverage their impressive operating cash flow ($18+ million over the past four quarters). Consider, though, if gold is nowhere near printing an intermediate bottom and we are totally wrong on our cycle analysis.

In fact, let's say the S&P makes a bee-line for $4,000. This would most likely mean that gold prices would then stay suppressed (as both asset classes have been trading inversely of late). Suffice it to say, if gold prices were to plummet next year, it would most likely mean a contraction in earnings for Caledonia Mining.

However, because Caledonia has a very strong cash flow position, it would most likely not need to raise cash in order to keep operations going and to keep that dividend being paid. Other miners, though, who would not have the same cash flow, would have to either sell assets, dilute their share count or even take on more debt in order to pay the bills. All three of these actions usually just compound the problem with respect to a declining share price.

This is why the cash flow multiple is important, especially for Caledonia Mining which pays out a very attractive dividend. Caledonia has the advantage of having all of its valuation metrics such as its earnings, sales, assets and cash selling on the cheap at present. Suffice it to say, the odds look to be stacked in favor of the long investor here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CMCL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.