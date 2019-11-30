U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: A Quiet Thanksgiving Week For The IPO Market

In other IPO news, the Renaissance IPO Index (IPOUSA) hit a 3-month high, up 11.5% since the start of 4Q.

The IPO market had a quiet holiday week with just one SPAC going public. A micro-cap restaurant chain and two SPACs submitted initial filings. In other IPO news, the Renaissance IPO Index (IPOUSA) hit a 3-month high, up 11.5% since the start of 4Q.

Led by industry veterans, Alussa Energy Acquisition (ALUS.U), a blank check company targeting E&Ps and midstream businesses, raised $250 million in its upsized IPO.

at 11/29 Alussa Energy Acquisition $250M $331M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company targeting oil and gas E&Ps and midstream business.

Muscle Maker (MMBI.RC), a healthy fast casual restaurant chain, filed to raise $7 million. As of September 30, 2019, the company operates 39 locations in the US and Kuwait, 31 of which are franchised. TMT-focused SPAC CIIG Merger (CIICU) filed to raise $225 million and healthcare SPAC Healthcare Merger (HCCOU) filed to raise $200 million.

Data unicorn ZoomInfo stated that it filed confidentially for a possible 2020 IPO. Several companies filed updates, such as building products distributor US LBM Holdings (LBM), Chinese drone maker EHang (EH), and commercial flooring roll-up F5 Finishes (FLRZ).

Underwriter Muscle Maker $7M Consumer Discretionary Alexander Capital Healthy fast casual restaurant chain with 39 mostly-franchised stores. CIIG Merger $225M SPAC UBS Blank check company formed by industry veterans to acquire a technology, media, or telecom company. Healthcare Merger Corp. $200M SPAC Cantor Fitz. Blank check company targeting the healthcare industry.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/27/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 35.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 25.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 20.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 17.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

