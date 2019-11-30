U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: A Quiet Thanksgiving Week For The IPO Market
The IPO market had a quiet holiday week with just one SPAC going public. A micro-cap restaurant chain and two SPACs submitted initial filings. In other IPO news, the Renaissance IPO Index (IPOUSA) hit a 3-month high, up 11.5% since the start of 4Q.
Led by industry veterans, Alussa Energy Acquisition (ALUS.U), a blank check company targeting E&Ps and midstream businesses, raised $250 million in its upsized IPO.
1 IPO During the Week of November 25th, 2019
Alussa Energy Acquisition
$250M
$331M
0%
+0%
+0%
Blank check company targeting oil and gas E&Ps and midstream business.
Muscle Maker (MMBI.RC), a healthy fast casual restaurant chain, filed to raise $7 million. As of September 30, 2019, the company operates 39 locations in the US and Kuwait, 31 of which are franchised. TMT-focused SPAC CIIG Merger (CIICU) filed to raise $225 million and healthcare SPAC Healthcare Merger (HCCOU) filed to raise $200 million.
Data unicorn ZoomInfo stated that it filed confidentially for a possible 2020 IPO. Several companies filed updates, such as building products distributor US LBM Holdings (LBM), Chinese drone maker EHang (EH), and commercial flooring roll-up F5 Finishes (FLRZ).
3 Filings During the Week of November 25th, 2019
Muscle Maker
$7M
Consumer Discretionary
|
Alexander Capital
Healthy fast casual restaurant chain with 39 mostly-franchised stores.
Blank check company formed by industry veterans to acquire a technology, media, or telecom company.
Healthcare Merger Corp.
Blank check company targeting the healthcare industry.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/27/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 35.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 25.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 20.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 17.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.
